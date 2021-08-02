 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(6sqft)   4 suicides later, developer of NYC's Vessel says, "We thought we did everything that would really prevent this"... except the one thing that might have actually worked   (6sqft.com) divider line
41
    More: Dumbass, Suicide, Death, New Jersey, Board of directors, American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, Thomas Heatherwick, The Daily Beast, death of a 14-year-old boy  
•       •       •

882 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Aug 2021 at 4:25 PM (18 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



41 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
ski9600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Wessel"
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"You covered everything"?  Bull. Farking. Shiat.

"Covering everything" means you actually did what the engineers requested you do to insure it works accordingly.

Not raising the barriers = not "covering everything".
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Don't be an asshole and leave someone a huge mess to clean up.  Jumping is inconsiderate, as are most forms of gun suicide.  Book a cruise on a cargo ship and jump off the back, you don't want to ruin a bunch of people's vacation.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
But instead of raising the barriers as requested by the community board, Related reopened Vessel this past May with new protocols, like prohibiting solo visitors

Rude. It's bad enough single people have to pay double for cruises and other travel related things, now they aren't even allowed to visit attractions.
 
dothemath
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Just put a bunch of trampolines at the bottom.
Problem solved.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Good thing there's no other tall things in New York City they could jump from.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
That atrocity is, hands down, the worst example of urban architecture since... um... well, since forever.
 
Arachnophobe [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Is it, like... cursed? Or something in the geometry? Have I been reading too many Eldritch horror themed books?
 
TheSwizz
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Walker: But instead of raising the barriers as requested by the community board, Related reopened Vessel this past May with new protocols, like prohibiting solo visitors

Rude. It's bad enough single people have to pay double for cruises and other travel related things, now they aren't even allowed to visit attractions.


Find another lonely loser to off yourself with.
 
EvilVanMan [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Nice  ad:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

dothemath: Just put a bunch of trampolines at the bottom.
Problem solved.


Plus it would be hilarious.
 
Amelia Earhart's Black Box
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Walker: But instead of raising the barriers as requested by the community board, Related reopened Vessel this past May with new protocols, like prohibiting solo visitors

Rude. It's bad enough single people have to pay double for cruises and other travel related things, now they aren't even allowed to visit attractions.


They do the same thing with Ferris wheels now.
 
bhcompy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
If people want to die who are we to stop them?
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Its actually pretty cool, and i get how raising the walls or putting in nets or other nonsense would hurt it as a work of art. People were also upset that it wasn't very handicapped accessible, which is silly seeing being a series of flights of steps is its whole deal.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

TheSwizz: Walker: But instead of raising the barriers as requested by the community board, Related reopened Vessel this past May with new protocols, like prohibiting solo visitors

Rude. It's bad enough single people have to pay double for cruises and other travel related things, now they aren't even allowed to visit attractions.

Find another lonely loser to off yourself with.


*sigh*
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Screw it. Just embrace it and add a separate tower with an elevator that only takes passengers up and a diving board at the top.
 
coldcuts
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
FTS: "Related reopened Vessel this past May with new protocols, like prohibiting solo visitors and adding more trained staff and security. The attraction also began charging $10, after being free to climb since it opened."


There.  If raising the fee to climb it from free to 10$ wasn't enough to dissuade jumps, I don't know what else the developer is expected to do.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
But instead of raising the barriers as requested by the community board, Related reopened Vessel this past May with new protocols, like prohibiting solo visitors and adding more trained staff and security. The attraction also began charging $10, after being free to climb since it opened.

Guess which one was orders of magnitude cheaper?

"Sure, we could rework the entire structure... or we could just hire a couple of listless guards & charge each visitor a sawbuck to cover the corpse cleanup & disposal costs. Heck, given the frequency, our actuary says that we should turn a tidy profit!"
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Walker: Good thing there's no other tall things in New York City they could jump from.


Or bridges
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: That atrocity is, hands down, the worst example of urban architecture since... um... well, since forever.


A brief Google search for "atrocious modernist architecture" suggests you haven't reviewed the competition for that title.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Apparently it's currently a "thing" for architects to design the ugliest-ass piece of ass possible and the more we, their victims, hate it the more it just proves we don't "get it."
 
theflatline [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Walker: But instead of raising the barriers as requested by the community board, Related reopened Vessel this past May with new protocols, like prohibiting solo visitors

Rude. It's bad enough single people have to pay double for cruises and other travel related things, now they aren't even allowed to visit attractions.


I cannot imagine anything that would make a normal person suicidal is to go on a cruise by themselves.  I went on a cruise with a ton of people and I wanted to jump off the bow after the second day.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
That's a shame, I wanted to go to this goofy thing. I love touristy shiat like this.

Walker: Good thing there's no other tall things in New York City they could jump from.


Yeah my old building was both apartment building and hotel, and there was no real security for anybody but deliverypeople. You could walk in, go up to the 36th floor and top yourself if you knew about it.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

bhcompy: If people want to die who are we to stop them?


It's kind of like how we address smokers, the slow motion suicide people. Smoke all you like, just do it somewhere else.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Let's shut down the Golden Gate Bridge, too.
 
Jz4p
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: Screw it. Just embrace it and add a separate tower with an elevator that only takes passengers up and a diving board at the top.


That's dark.

Also, somehow I doubt people would use a designated location for self destruction.  Why should they bother with the inconvenience?
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: Don't be an asshole and leave someone a huge mess to clean up.  Jumping is inconsiderate, as are most forms of gun suicide.  Book a cruise on a cargo ship and jump off the back, you don't want to ruin a bunch of people's vacation.


Don't do this either.  They have cameras now.  They'll turn the ship around and try to find you, on the off chance you fell off by accident.  That might delay the next port visit for the rest of the people on the ship.
 
huntercr
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Arachnophobe: Is it, like... cursed? Or something in the geometry? Have I been reading too many Eldritch horror themed books?


nah, it's just easy to get up really high and jump off. in a city of 8.4M people, you're going to get a few who think it's time to fly. ( as sad as that is )

/you might be on to something with the geometry... just looking at it makes me kind of nervous.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Arachnophobe: Is it, like... cursed? Or something in the geometry? Have I been reading too many Eldritch horror themed books?


No, it looks fine to me.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
In other new, stairs can be called art in NYC.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
https://www.theonion.com/fun-toy-bann​e​d-because-of-three-stupid-dead-kids-18​19565691
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Warthog: EvilEgg: Don't be an asshole and leave someone a huge mess to clean up.  Jumping is inconsiderate, as are most forms of gun suicide.  Book a cruise on a cargo ship and jump off the back, you don't want to ruin a bunch of people's vacation.

Don't do this either.  They have cameras now.  They'll turn the ship around and try to find you, on the off chance you fell off by accident.  That might delay the next port visit for the rest of the people on the ship.


Sorry, just saw you said cargo ship.  So no, you won't ruin any vacations.  But you will burn a lot of gas and maybe divert the coast guard from a real search from people who need it.  Still not a good way to do it.
 
SonOfSpam
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Just put one of these at the bottom.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: dothemath: Just put a bunch of trampolines at the bottom.
Problem solved.

Plus it would be hilarious.


And fun for them.
 
notgonnatellu
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Perhaps move it closer to Wall St?
 
Patmaniac
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Cover with heavy netting inside and out.
Or concertina wire.
Or just go with it and install a dive platform with a tall chimney shute to conceal the suicides from public display.
 
huntercr
‘’ 1 minute ago  

erik-k: Madman drummers bummers: That atrocity is, hands down, the worst example of urban architecture since... um... well, since forever.

A brief Google search for "atrocious modernist architecture" suggests you haven't reviewed the competition for that title.

[Fark user image 425x268]

Apparently it's currently a "thing" for architects to design the ugliest-ass piece of ass possible and the more we, their victims, hate it the more it just proves we don't "get it."


Seems to me it's sort of a cyclical thing... you have those awful bubble shaped houses from the 60's  and weird buildings with vertical slits as windows, and all. That last few decades have been filled with weird geometric shapes that look like tron turds, carnival mirror buildings and lately weird eco buildings that are supposed to look like trees and have actual trees everywhere which will never ever cause like not being able to inspect the building because it's covered in trees.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
*climbs up stairs*
"They view will be worth it."
*climbs up stairs...starts huffing and puffing*
"They view will...be worth it."
*climbs up stairs...starts wheezing*
"They...view...will...be...worth..it."
*reaches the top...when breathing slows down and eyes focus again*
"Well...huh"

*looks down at all the flights of stairs*
"...."
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Ambitwistor: Let's shut down the Golden Gate Bridge, too.


They put nets up recently didn't they? People will always find a way. Probably should just put in suicide booths so it's easier to clean up. Some people like that 19yr old were probably in a temporary state and could have been helped. Maybe lived a good life. But some people I'd agree with taking their own life is a choice and right they should have.
 
GrinzGrimly
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Rwa2play: "You covered everything"?  Bull. Farking. Shiat.

"Covering everything" means you actually did what the engineers requested you do to insure it works accordingly.

Not raising the barriers = not "covering everything".


The rest of us shouldn't have to navigate a world where every structure over 25 feet is wrapped in suicide barrier netting just because a tiny, tiny number of people might want to kill themselves from that structure, that's part of the argument against 'suicide prevention measures' on principle. Legally speaking, once you do that kind of thing, you start taking on the liability. If you install 8' nets and someone climbs over and jumps anyway, you're at risk of being sued for not installing 10' nets or whatever.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Warthog: Warthog: EvilEgg: Don't be an asshole and leave someone a huge mess to clean up.  Jumping is inconsiderate, as are most forms of gun suicide.  Book a cruise on a cargo ship and jump off the back, you don't want to ruin a bunch of people's vacation.

Don't do this either.  They have cameras now.  They'll turn the ship around and try to find you, on the off chance you fell off by accident.  That might delay the next port visit for the rest of the people on the ship.

Sorry, just saw you said cargo ship.  So no, you won't ruin any vacations.  But you will burn a lot of gas and maybe divert the coast guard from a real search from people who need it.  Still not a good way to do it.


Why should he give a shiat?  Absent any religious leanings or affiliations, why would you care about somebody's feelings if you're going into the great void?
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

bhcompy: If people want to die who are we to stop them?


We liberals say the same towards anti-vaxxers.
 
Displayed 41 of 41 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.