(Nature World News)   Godzilla is headed to Florida, so no hurricanes for you this week Florida Farkers. Almost spiffy   (natureworldnews.com) divider line
19
    More: Cool, Brazil, United States, Godzilla Saharan Dust storm, Atlantic Ocean, Atmosphere, Amazon River, Sahara, Caribbean  
•       •       •

SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Godzilla Blue Oyster Cult Music Video HD
Youtube muUZjovOFRg
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
GODZILLA Cartoon Intro
Youtube oTItRfN-LO8
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/muUZjovO​FRg]


Thanks for not posting that most recent abomination.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Once the crackers find out this dust is African theres gonna be hell to pay.
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Technically, I think a dust storm would be Rodan, not Godzilla.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Number 216
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


And especially Fark Florida

I'd feel bad for Godzilla if he ended up eating DeathSantis. Poor Godzilla would end up having the runs for weeks.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Breathe the dust in deep.

trueachievements.comView Full Size
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Gleeman: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/oTItRfN-​LO8]


That was part of continuing tread of plugging a 'child' character where none was needed.
It was Godzilla ....with Godzuki
Same with Ghost Buster and "Slimer too" and "Batman with BatMite"
 
Campanula
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Oh no! There goes ToykoOrlando!
 
Chainsaw Turd Elf
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

optikeye: Gleeman: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/oTItRfN-​LO8]

That was part of continuing tread of plugging a 'child' character where none was needed.
It was Godzilla ....with Godzuki
Same with Ghost Buster and "Slimer too" and "Batman with BatMite"


Not too mention the evil incarnate, Scrappy Doo.
 
Bread314
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Gee. Just what a state with mass amounts of people dying from respiratory distress need - respiratory irritants high enough to kill a healthy creature.  If their governor is still governor in 1 month, the people of Florida are even crazier than we thought.  Only way he makes it is if the storms are bad enough to trap everyone inside so they can't give one another COVID.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

pc_gator: [i.pinimg.com image 414x288] [View Full Size image _x_]


PEACE, LOVE, DOPE!
 
bronskrat
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
noclipmode.comView Full Size
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

dothemath: Once the crackers find out this dust is African theres gonna be hell to pay.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skyotter
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: [Fark user image 425x636]


Shrunk Godzilla had some fun scenes.  Here's Dum-Dum Dugan yeeting him by the tail.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
[Godzilla reaches Florida]

"Wait... have I already been here?"
 
