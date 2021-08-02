 Skip to content
 
Video "Who wants to go outside?" CDC Kindergarten teacher explains vaccine and mask safety in a way even your crazy relatives might understand
51
    More: Video, shot  
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Harry Wagstaff [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I did find the aunt Karen bit to be funny.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Uhh, nope. Way too insipid, even for small kids.
 
Alex_Lee [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I haven't observed a kindergarten teacher in the wild recently but is that the standard method of "communication" now?
Public school or private?
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I know a few kindergarten teachers and they would do this wayyyyyy better.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Alex_Lee: I haven't observed a kindergarten teacher in the wild recently but is that the standard method of "communication" now?
Public school or private?



My wife is a K/1st grade teacher in LAUSD. The woman in the video is an over-the-top caricature.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Badmoodman: Uhh, nope. Way too insipid, even for small kids.


Yeah, interesting idea but WAY over done.
 
Alex_Lee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Badmoodman: Alex_Lee: I haven't observed a kindergarten teacher in the wild recently but is that the standard method of "communication" now?
Public school or private?


My wife is a K/1st grade teacher in LAUSD. The woman in the video is an over-the-top caricature.


Oh thank the gods! I bailed about 15 seconds into the video so I may have missed a redeeming moment. Probably should have some more coffee and turn on my satire alarm, too.

It takes a special person to be a teacher. Your wife must have amazing patience.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Children sometimes cant understand. That's different than adults who refuse to understand.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I get the joke. But on a side note: please, teachers, don't speak to my kid that way.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My mom was a kindergarten teacher and farkin talked like that all the time -_-
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do they keep her in the white house to make sure  Biden's butt get wiped?
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: Badmoodman: Uhh, nope. Way too insipid, even for small kids.

Yeah, interesting idea but WAY over done.


I think the hyperbole was part of the routine.  I was amusing, in a sad, too real sort of way.
 
wgb423
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If my kids K teacher spoke to them like that I would change schools.

F ur mask Karen.   I got the shots.    U do both.      Scientists read the whole report - not some out of context news story take on a couple CDC slides.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure this was funny to teachers and those with family that are teachers in elementary education but otherwise that was pretty cringe.
 
sleze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Warning.  Could Trigger dogs.

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
TheAnalogKid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seeing people here being like "This isn't accurate!  It's way over the top!" makes you realize how truly farking dumb everyone is and why we're all gonna die.
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 1 hour ago  

big pig peaches: Do they keep her in the white house to make sure  Biden's butt get wiped?


Swing and a miss.  Do better.  Everybody knows Biden is into babysitters not teachers.
 
wgb423
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheAnalogKid: Seeing people here being like "This isn't accurate!  It's way over the top!" makes you realize how truly farking dumb everyone is and why we're all gonna die.


Yes.  Everyone dies.   Good job kid.   You get extra crayon time.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheAnalogKid: Seeing people here being like "This isn't accurate!  It's way over the top!" makes you realize how truly farking dumb everyone is and why we're all gonna die.


"Think of how stupid the average person is, and realize half of them are stupider than that." -- George Carlin
 
darkone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
remember how dumb everyone is, remember 50% of the people are dumber than that, and maybe if you don't know any dumb people that is you.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Badmoodman: Uhh, nope. Way too insipid, even for small kids.


Username checks out.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chemlight Battery: I get the joke. But on a side note: please, teachers, don't speak to my kid that way.


She could be having sex with them instead. Just saying...
 
fuzzybacchus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Badmoodman: Alex_Lee: I haven't observed a kindergarten teacher in the wild recently but is that the standard method of "communication" now?
Public school or private?


My wife is a K/1st grade teacher in LAUSD. The woman in the video is an over-the-top caricature.


It is Toktok, so....  basically yup!
 
BobCumbers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does anyone know how many grade schoolers have died from covid?
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is there some kind of weird filter on this that makes her head big and body small?
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Alex_Lee: Badmoodman: Alex_Lee: I haven't observed a kindergarten teacher in the wild recently but is that the standard method of "communication" now?
Public school or private?


My wife is a K/1st grade teacher in LAUSD. The woman in the video is an over-the-top caricature.

Oh thank the gods! I bailed about 15 seconds into the video so I may have missed a redeeming moment. Probably should have some more coffee and turn on my satire alarm, too.

It takes a special person to be a teacher. Your wife must have amazing patience.



As evidenced by our 43-year marriage.
 
cannibalparrot
‘’ 1 hour ago  

big pig peaches: *Dumb*


I'd say this is the dumbest thing I'll read all day, but I'm sure you're just going to out do yourself.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

big pig peaches: Do they keep her in the white house to make sure  Biden's butt get wiped?


Well this is low tier
And two people funnied it
Okay
Primus - Wynona's Big Brown Beaver
Youtube aYDfwUJzYQg
 
wgb423
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

BobCumbers: Does anyone know how many grade schoolers have died from covid?


335 *according to the cdc

10,450 die per year.  Most common cause is preventable accidents,
 
Whatthefark
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Ain't no way some liberal, book learned girl is gonna tell me what to do!

/I keed of course
//still, there are those that will think this.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

TheAnalogKid: Seeing people here being like "This isn't accurate!  It's way over the top!" makes you realize how truly farking dumb everyone is and why we're all gonna die.


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: Do they keep her in the white house to make sure  Biden's butt get wiped?


No, they re-purposed donnie's diaper changer for that.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
This kind of indoctrination of our most vulnerable school children disgusts me. Next she'll be telling them slave owners weren't so bad and many slaves took up arms to defend their agrarian lifestyle, like I was.
 
BobCumbers
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

wgb423: BobCumbers: Does anyone know how many grade schoolers have died from covid?

335 *according to the cdc

10,450 die per year.  Most common cause is preventable accidents,


335 out of what? I'm guessing 50million? That's almost all of them.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
It's times like this that I'm glad humans have such a finite lifespan.
 
Alex_Lee [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: Alex_Lee: Badmoodman: Alex_Lee: I haven't observed a kindergarten teacher in the wild recently but is that the standard method of "communication" now?
Public school or private?


My wife is a K/1st grade teacher in LAUSD. The woman in the video is an over-the-top caricature.

Oh thank the gods! I bailed about 15 seconds into the video so I may have missed a redeeming moment. Probably should have some more coffee and turn on my satire alarm, too.

It takes a special person to be a teacher. Your wife must have amazing patience.


As evidenced by our 43-year marriage.


It takes two. Congratulations to you both!
 
MindStalker
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

wgb423: BobCumbers: Does anyone know how many grade schoolers have died from covid?

335 *according to the cdc

10,450 die per year.  Most common cause is preventable accidents,

over 3000 had to go to the hospital https://gis.cdc.gov/grasp/co​vidnet/COV​ID19_5.html
And apparently many tens of thousands have long term effects.
 
Joshudan [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
This is obviously (and for attempted comedic effect) hyperbolic, but it is about what we say to my adult son with autism. You wanna go to 7-11? You gotta follow the rules; what are the rules? (Lists rules, including "do not drink other people's open beverage containers"). OK and if (lists some different things that can randomly happen and trigger him) what do you do? (says what to do in the different types of circumstances). OK great see you in a little while.

We had the "we gotta mask back up at the grocery store" talk just yesterday.
 
wgb423
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

BobCumbers: wgb423: BobCumbers: Does anyone know how many grade schoolers have died from covid?

335 *according to the cdc

10,450 die per year.  Most common cause is preventable accidents,

335 out of what? I'm guessing 50million? That's almost all of them.


335 out of 56,600,000 U.S. school children
 
wgb423
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

MindStalker: wgb423: BobCumbers: Does anyone know how many grade schoolers have died from covid?

335 *according to the cdc

10,450 die per year.  Most common cause is preventable accidents,
over 3000 had to go to the hospital https://gis.cdc.gov/grasp/cov​idnet/COVID19_5.html
And apparently many tens of thousands have long term effects.


Lots of children go to the hospital every year. Do you have any #s on that compared to the 3k that went for Rona,

"Apparently many " is not science or math.  Bring data.

I wonder how many tens of thousands have long term health effects from eating to much crap food.   Next.
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

BobCumbers: Does anyone know how many grade schoolers have died from covid?


Yes.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

spongeboob: big pig peaches: Do they keep her in the white house to make sure  Biden's butt get wiped?

Well this is low tier
And two people funnied it
Okay
[YouTube video: Primus - Wynona's Big Brown Beaver]


They're laughing at him, not with him.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

MindStalker: over 3000 had to go to the hospital https://gis.cdc.gov/grasp/cov​idnet/COVID19_5.html


How many under 18s in the United States? Hmm, 2010 census says 74.2 million. There's probably more than that today.

Out of 74,200,000 kids, less than 4000 have required hospitalization from COVID-19.

C'MON. AT LEAST TRY TO UNDERSTAND.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: Alex_Lee: I haven't observed a kindergarten teacher in the wild recently but is that the standard method of "communication" now?
Public school or private?


My wife is a K/1st grade teacher in LAUSD. The woman in the video is an over-the-top caricature.


You're just pissed she keeps catching you eating paste.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

BobCumbers: Does anyone know how many grade schoolers have died from covid?


Too many. Children aren't supposed to get sick and die except in extraordinary pandemic circumstances like these. If you make it past infancy, you're past the infant mortality spike and your immune system is very strong until you 

wgb423: MindStalker: wgb423: BobCumbers: Does anyone know how many grade schoolers have died from covid?

335 *according to the cdc

10,450 die per year.  Most common cause is preventable accidents,
over 3000 had to go to the hospital https://gis.cdc.gov/grasp/cov​idnet/COVID19_5.html
And apparently many tens of thousands have long term effects.

Lots of children go to the hospital every year. Do you have any #s on that compared to the 3k that went for Rona,

"Apparently many " is not science or math.  Bring data.

I wonder how many tens of thousands have long term health effects from eating to much crap food.   Next.


Maybe you should take a class on using Google to find credible sources of information.

https://www.coursera.org/learn/basic-​i​nformation-literacy
 
BobCumbers
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Alien Robot: BobCumbers: Does anyone know how many grade schoolers have died from covid?

Yes.


How many died in school bus accidents? Should we stop those too?
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
How to get anti-vaxers vaccinated

1) say you invented a shot that will totally neutralize that vaccine because you know Uncle Joe will be enforcing vax mandates and yellow stars any day NOW!!

2) shoot them up with the Pfizer

3) end pandemic
 
kb7rky
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
If this is how we need to talk to the covidiots, I say go for it!

They seem to lack the intelligence of a five-year-old, so we need to talk down to them as if they were.

Or, smack 'em in the farking head with 2X4's.

/both methods would be just as effective
 
Harry Wagstaff [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

BobCumbers: Alien Robot: BobCumbers: Does anyone know how many grade schoolers have died from covid?

Yes.

How many died in school bus accidents? Should we stop those too?


Should we take precautions to prevent deaths on school buses? Absolutely, and we have passed laws in the past to do so.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.