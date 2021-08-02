 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   The Russian government has managed to so thoroughly terrify its population about Covid vaccines that people are using prosthetic arms to dodge vaccine mandates   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
‘’ 2 hours ago  
LOL

No. That is sitcom fare, not reality.
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One of the (many) reasons I can't be in healthcare is that if someone came to me for a shot with a prosthetic arm, they'd be getting a shot and smacked upside the head with a prosthetic arm.
 
milkandcheese
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Headso
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
When I was young there use to be this fake dick you could buy to beat urine based drug tests, this sounds similar but instead of a fake dick and fake pee it would a fake arm that has some ability to allow the contents of the vaccine enter it. You could sell different color arms for both white and black antivaxxers, maybe pay extra for one with tattoos or a cool scar.
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
And that's why you ALWAYS leave a note.
 
Lumber Jack Off
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
wait a minute! Russia has an antivaxx problem too???? Makes you wonder who influenced all the antivaxxers here.....
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Cool, I see when Russia pulled out that old Soviet Playbook they didn't check on the result.

Early on Russia in the AIDS epidemic did all kinds of disinformation which resulted in AIDS skyrocketing in the Soviet bloc.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
comicvine.gamespot.comView Full Size


X Files did it.
 
Soup4Bonnie
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Give them a hand, ladies and germs!
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

kbronsito: [comicvine.gamespot.com image 480x360]

X Files did it.


Yes!
Came here for this.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Its probably safer to not be vaxxed and wear a mask than take the russian vaccine.
 
Snatch Bandergrip [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I understand why it's done here, but what advantage does Putin get from pushing vaccine misinformation inside Russia?
 
rudemix [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
It remains a shame that the vaccine can not limit itself only to those refusing masking, social distancing, vaccinations, or other attempts virus defeating measures.
 
Free Radical
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Snatch Bandergrip: I understand why it's done here, but what advantage does Putin get from pushing vaccine misinformation inside Russia?


Testing effectiveness prior to his US launch?
 
kbronsito
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Purple_Urkle: kbronsito: [comicvine.gamespot.com image 480x360]

X Files did it.

Yes!
Came here for this.


Never understood why the Russians from the gulag could not test the inoculation on the other arm, a leg, or a butt check.
 
dothemath
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I have total faith in Russian manufacturing.

They have exactly two commercial exports: Vodka and the AK-47.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: Cool, I see when Russia pulled out that old Soviet Playbook they didn't check on the result.

Early on Russia in the AIDS epidemic did all kinds of disinformation which resulted in AIDS skyrocketing in the Soviet bloc.


The guy who kills people, just likes killing people.

It was on purpose.
 
PanicAttack [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
It's harder to protest your authoritarian government when you're suffering from long-haul COVID or other long-term effects related to it. Putin wants his people to get sick and die. They're less likely to fight back.
 
Vacation Bible School
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Probability that fully vaccinated Tucker Carlson will be covering this tonight and "just thinking out loud" that perhaps his viewers should try the same tactic?
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Not so CSB:  my mom had aspirated in the hospital last year, and the hospital performed a lung cleaning procedure to repair some damage that had been done, and the surgeon doing the work had a tiny hand (think back to Scary Movie).  And I got to thinking that because it was a rural hospital that was likely cash strapped, was hiring this guy their solution since a robotic arm was likely millions of dollars?  Not a lot to laugh about last year, but I lol'd at that one.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Lumber Jack Off: wait a minute! Russia has an antivaxx problem too???? Makes you wonder who influenced all the antivaxxers here.....


the usa is naturally dumb. no need for russian disinfo when we already had a nation that went full stupid a century ago during another horrifying pandemic.

/i'm sure russian disinfo is contributory, but it's hardly the primary cause
//biggest problem right now is the dumbfarks don't die fast enough and the innocent are at a huge risk
 
kbronsito
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

kbronsito: Purple_Urkle: kbronsito: [comicvine.gamespot.com image 480x360]

X Files did it.

Yes!
Came here for this.

Never understood why the Russians from the gulag could not test the inoculation on the other arm, a leg, or a butt check.


* cheek

Not sure one can pay for a butt with a check. Seems like more of a cash transaction.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Headso: When I was young there use to be this fake dick you could buy to beat urine based drug tests, this sounds similar but instead of a fake dick and fake pee it would a fake arm that has some ability to allow the contents of the vaccine enter it. You could sell different color arms for both white and black antivaxxers, maybe pay extra for one with tattoos or a cool scar.


I have a fake arm that pees.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Snatch Bandergrip: I understand why it's done here, but what advantage does Putin get from pushing vaccine misinformation inside Russia?


They don't. They push it onto US and other 1st world social media spheres, but it ends up bouncing back onto russia due to the whole nature of the internet.
 
4th Horseman
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Kremlin-controlled media...

StoppedReadingRightThere.jpg
 
MythDragon
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
To be fair, I would probably skip the Russian vaccine too.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: Cool, I see when Russia pulled out that old Soviet Playbook they didn't check on the result.

Early on Russia in the AIDS epidemic did all kinds of disinformation which resulted in AIDS skyrocketing in the Soviet bloc.


There has been over 700,000 AIDS deaths in the US. That's over almost 50 years of the disease

https://www.kff.org/hivaids/fact-shee​t​/the-hivaids-epidemic-in-the-united-st​ates-the-basics/

/620,000+ for Covid in 18 months
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Are average Russian people even dumber than average American people? What doctor would be fooled by a fake arm?

Just slip the doctor the bribe, no need to source prosthetics.
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
If the person vaccinating you can't tell that they're sticking the needle into a prosthetic, I'd be wary of the procedure, as well.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

emersonbiggins: Not so CSB:  my mom had aspirated in the hospital last year, and the hospital performed a lung cleaning procedure to repair some damage that had been done, and the surgeon doing the work had a tiny hand (think back to Scary Movie).  And I got to thinking that because it was a rural hospital that was likely cash strapped, was hiring this guy their solution since a robotic arm was likely millions of dollars?  Not a lot to laugh about last year, but I lol'd at that one.


Fark user imageView Full Size


/and you're probably not wrong in your assessment
 
redmid17
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Headso: When I was young there use to be this fake dick you could buy to beat urine based drug tests, this sounds similar but instead of a fake dick and fake pee it would a fake arm that has some ability to allow the contents of the vaccine enter it. You could sell different color arms for both white and black antivaxxers, maybe pay extra for one with tattoos or a cool scar.


The Whizzinator
 
Felgraf [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: Intrepid00: Cool, I see when Russia pulled out that old Soviet Playbook they didn't check on the result.

Early on Russia in the AIDS epidemic did all kinds of disinformation which resulted in AIDS skyrocketing in the Soviet bloc.

There has been over 700,000 AIDS deaths in the US. That's over almost 50 years of the disease

https://www.kff.org/hivaids/fact-sheet​/the-hivaids-epidemic-in-the-united-st​ates-the-basics/

/620,000+ for Covid in 18 months


... I don't think they were saying COVID isn't deadly. They're saying Russia has screwed up it's *own* COVID response just like it screwed up its HIV response
 
Billy Bathsalt [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Well isn't that just sauce for the homing chickens?
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I would dodge the Sputnik vaccine also. It's so bad that Putin refused to take it, and instead got Pfizer. I don't know what's in it, but whatever it is, it's ineffective.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

kbronsito: Purple_Urkle: kbronsito: [comicvine.gamespot.com image 480x360]

X Files did it.

Yes!
Came here for this.

Never understood why the Russians from the gulag could not test the inoculation on the other arm, a leg, or a butt check.


Circulation?
The right side would overwhelm the heart with black oil and kill the host?

Left side has more time to disperse.

These are best guesses.

/I always wanted to make X-Files. Weird gore out of mixed media. If I was scared of something in a TV show, I wanted to know how it was made.
 
dsmith42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Snatch Bandergrip: I understand why it's done here, but what advantage does Putin get from pushing vaccine misinformation inside Russia?


They didn't attack vaccines. They attacked western vaccines. But the Russian people weren't so discerning as to the vaccine origin, so it backfired on Putin.
 
maniacbastard
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Snatch Bandergrip: I understand why it's done here, but what advantage does Putin get from pushing vaccine misinformation inside Russia?


His pitch is foreign vaccines bad, Russian vaccine good. But it backfired and the Russian people fear all the vaccines,
 
Advernaut
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Noticeably F.A.T.: One of the (many) reasons I can't be in healthcare is that if someone came to me for a shot with a prosthetic arm, they'd be getting a shot and smacked upside the head with a prosthetic arm.


Exactly, because you would have to be one serious idiot of a doctor or Russian to make that mistake...oh.

"...prosthetic arm, eh; strait into the neck it is"
 
