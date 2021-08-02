 Skip to content
 
(AP News)   Poland grants visa to Belarus Olympian who fears for safety. Hopefully she doesn't fly over Belarus to get there   (apnews.com) divider line
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
But she will have to surrender ownership of her uterus to the Catholic Church of Poland per local law.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this a beggars cant be choosers thing? Cause I would shop around for a better offer if possible
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh yeah, Poland, I forgot about them.

/I don't care if this reference is 17 years old! It's still real to me dammit!
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wouldn't be able to live in Poland, blasphemy is illegal there.

Seriously though Belarus sounds pretty farkin scary.
 
khatores
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Karma Chameleon: Is this a beggars cant be choosers thing? Cause I would shop around for a better offer if possible


I'd shop around. Poland is right next door to Belarus and she's going to have to watch her back for as long as she stays there.

Lukashenko doesn't seem like he'd hesitate to send a hit squad or kidnappers after her if he got the chance. She essentially embarrassed him on the world stage (not that he didn't deserve it).
 
ChopperCharles
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Poland is a member of the EU. Couldn't she just go live in any other EU country she wanted?

Charles.
 
Heineken Skywalker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
scontent-atl3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
Thisbymaster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do to Poland and then grab a taxi into an non-stupid EU state.
 
rummonkey
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Thisbymaster: Do to Poland and then grab a taxi into an non-stupid EU state.


Anything is better than the former soviet satellite states dying to go back to the authoritarian days of the cold war.
 
