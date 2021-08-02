 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Today is not a good day to get COVID in Arkansas   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like the problem will sort itself out soon.
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can still get in at Drew Memorial Health System. Wait, did I miss some important Fark news?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eurotrader: Looks like the problem will sort itself out soon.


tse1.mm.bing.netView Full Size
 
KC Dutchman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So if you live in this area and you are planning to have a heart attack or a stroke or anything that requires a bed in an intensive care unit, please plan appropriately. The ICUs are currently filled with your anti-vaxxer neighbors demonstrating their rights and freedoms.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just think of all the available tubes for intubation if the Planned Parenthood clinics were still open.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Or to have a heart attack
Or be in a car wreck
Or to be shot
Or to be beaten with a hammer
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KC Dutchman: So if you live in this area and you are planning to have a heart attack or a stroke or anything that requires a bed in an intensive care unit, please plan appropriately. The ICUs are currently filled with your anti-vaxxer neighbors demonstrating their rights and freedoms.


Yep. Bad day to need an ICU in Arkansas, too.

I mean, any day when you need an ICU isn't going very well for you, but today is particularly bad.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Today is not a good day to get COVID in Arkansas


Today, or any day, is not a good day to BE in Arkansas
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Big Rock Candy Mountain BURL IVES
Youtube JWminVCg3TA
 
capt_sensible [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FAFO
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Now do another one of those stories showing everyone partying in the Ozarks
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

ArkPanda: You can still get in at Drew Memorial Health System. Wait, did I miss some important Fark news?


That's short for The Drew Curtis' Political Career Memorial Health System.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

spongeboob: Or to have a heart attack
Or be in a car wreck
Or to be shot
Or to be beaten with a hammer


Well, guess I'm logging off Fark for the day.

/you can put away your hammers
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I'm surprised to hear there are ANY ICU beds.

But this is what they voted for. Freedom, supposedly.

We should thank them for volunteering to die so the rest of us can live.
 
dothemath
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
UPSIDE: No longer have to be alive in Arkansas.
 
Elliot8654
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
**bUt It'S jUsT tHe FLu!!!"
 
J.R. 'Bob' Chinaski
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

KC Dutchman: So if you live in this area and you are planning to have a heart attack or a stroke or anything that requires a bed in an intensive care unit, please plan appropriately. The ICUs are currently filled with your anti-vaxxer neighbors demonstrating their rights and freedoms.


If they have to start rationing care, I have a good idea on the people to start with
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
When your state motto is "We're Not Mississippi... yet" you really don't have a lot to work on.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I wonder whatever happened to the derpers who kept trying to push their way into ICUs because there weren't enough cars in the parking lot or something.
 
TWX
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
«Heghlu'meH QaQ jajvam.»
 
LrdPhoenix
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Maybe not, but
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TWX
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: When your state motto is "We're Not Mississippi... yet" you really don't have a lot to work on.


I thought it was, "not Kansas, our Kansas."
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

J.R. 'Bob' Chinaski: KC Dutchman: So if you live in this area and you are planning to have a heart attack or a stroke or anything that requires a bed in an intensive care unit, please plan appropriately. The ICUs are currently filled with your anti-vaxxer neighbors demonstrating their rights and freedoms.

If they have to start rationing care, I have a good idea on the people to start with


At least in Arkansas our death panels are run by private enterprise, not the federal government!
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Hillbillies f*cked around.
Hillbillies found out.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
At a certain point, it just needs be decided that the people that chose not to get the vaccine don't get priority treatment or perhaps any treatment. You chose not to get the vaccine, now deal the consequences.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I'm helping out. I resolve not to shoot anyone in Arkansas until the ICUs are less busy.
 
Maud Dib [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Worst stopover ever in Arkansas.
Had to fly into Little Rock to go to my grandfather's funeral in Missouri.
I picked up the rental car and hit up a convenience store for some beer.
That shiat was locked down tighter than a gnat's asshole.
It was Sunday.
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

spongeboob: Or to have a heart attack
Or be in a car wreck
Or to be shot
Or to be beaten with a hammer


I'll take "Things that should happen to plague rats" for $500, spongeboob.
 
yagottabefarkinkiddinme
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
That's just today. This will be more than double in a few hours. It's growing exponentially.
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sdd2000
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Elliot8654: **bUt It'S jUsT tHe FLu!!!"


Wait, one of our resident Covidiots TM Fark.com will be here shortly to proclaim that "Covid not so bad" because he/she read that someone predicted a million dead and they have not gotten to that gruesome threshold yet so clearly "Covid is really overblown" and we should all go about things like before.
 
TWX
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Skeleton Man: spongeboob: Or to have a heart attack
Or be in a car wreck
Or to be shot
Or to be beaten with a hammer

I'll take "Things that should happen to plague rats" for $500, spongeboob.


So like a final-destination equivalent to a one-man band?
 
sdd2000
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bbcard1
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Person without a vaccine = political conservative is way oversimplifying the program. There are plenty of people who just haven't prioritized it, are fearful, have been isolated so long they are afraid of going out, etc. I do a lot of volunteer work with the African American and Hispanic communities...both have their reasons for avoiding the vaccine.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: Now do another one of those stories showing everyone partying in the Ozarks


That was last week, right? Should be seeing those stories in another week or two.
 
WhippingBoi [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

bbcard1: Person without a vaccine = political conservative is way oversimplifying the program. There are plenty of people who just haven't prioritized it, are fearful, have been isolated so long they are afraid of going out, etc. I do a lot of volunteer work with the African American and Hispanic communities...both have their reasons for avoiding the vaccine.


But that doesn't fit the Narrative...
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

TWX: Skeleton Man: spongeboob: Or to have a heart attack
Or be in a car wreck
Or to be shot
Or to be beaten with a hammer

I'll take "Things that should happen to plague rats" for $500, spongeboob.

So like a final-destination equivalent to a one-man band?


In that those should be received cumulatively? Yes.
 
Gaythiest Elitist
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Time to box up some Cletuses.
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: Now do another one of those stories showing everyone partying in the Ozarks


The people filling up the hospitals probably aren't any of those unvaxxed idiots.  It's their older relatives, Parents, grand parents, aunts, uncles that they gave covid19 to.  They won't make the connection though.
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

bbcard1: Person without a vaccine = political conservative is way oversimplifying the program. There are plenty of people who just haven't prioritized it, are fearful, have been isolated so long they are afraid of going out, etc. I do a lot of volunteer work with the African American and Hispanic communities...both have their reasons for avoiding the vaccine.


At this point, everyone who can receive the vaccine is personally responsible to do so. I don't give a shiat what color you are. I'm getting sick and tired of not holding people accountable just because no one wants to be seen criticizing minorities for any reason.
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

bbcard1: Person without a vaccine = political conservative is way oversimplifying the program. There are plenty of people who just haven't prioritized it, are fearful, have been isolated so long they are afraid of going out, etc. I do a lot of volunteer work with the African American and Hispanic communities...both have their reasons for avoiding the vaccine.


Their reasons are understandable but they need to get over that shiat. It is a priority, there's nothing to fear from the vaccine, and if they want they can wear both a mask and goggles when they get the shots like I did.
 
Lemigasa [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

bbcard1: Person without a vaccine = political conservative is way oversimplifying the program. There are plenty of people who just haven't prioritized it, are fearful, have been isolated so long they are afraid of going out, etc. I do a lot of volunteer work with the African American and Hispanic communities...both have their reasons for avoiding the vaccine.


I absolutely agree with this.

That said, the political conservatives are different in the sense that they are intentionally spreading false information and actively fighting the vaccination efforts. Those who are unvaccinated by omission are not as complicit as those who are unvaccinated by commission.

I'm ready to blame political conservatives all day, every day, for the position we're in right now.
 
peterquince
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Remember when people were having "COVID parties" so they could get sick and develop antibodies like they used to do with chickenpox?

Good times.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Pffffft. Fake emergency. There are 5 whole hospitals in the state with empty ICU beds. That is probably 10 whole beds. What more do you need? Yes, they may be on the other side of the state from you but the ambulance can always drive you there. No problem. The ICU beds are being used. The ambulances are being used. The health system is making money. Profits. Capitalism. USA USA USA

/S
 
schubie
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
This won't be real to a lot of the Cleti until there are stacks of the coffins in front of their neighbor's homes. And they'll still probably try to jump them on a 4 wheeler.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
If only the Biden Adminstration were fighting legislative challenges to statewide making ordinance prohibitions like the ones we have in Montana.  Then it would actually be doing the right thing, somewhat.
 
mrparks
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
That is f*cked. Stay safe AR Farkers.
 
Sabreace22 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

KC Dutchman: So if you live in this area and you are planning to have a heart attack or a stroke or anything that requires a bed in an intensive care unit, please plan appropriately. The ICUs are currently filled with your anti-vaxxer neighbors demonstrating their rights and freedoms.


I don't know if that's entirely true. My SIL's hospital in NE Arkansas split their ICU into a Covid and non Covid ward. This is still no bueno though.
 
