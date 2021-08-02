 Skip to content
(BBC-US) Can you drink the oil? Iran may be about to find out
SpectroBoy
3 hours ago  
Tell you what. We'll trade 1 barrel of water for a barrel of oil.
We'll even throw in a lemon wedge in each barrel.
 
iron de havilland
2 hours ago  
You could, but...

koder
2 hours ago  
Iran water: What's causing the shortages?

Iran's oil in the atmosphere.
 
foo monkey
1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: Tell you what. We'll trade 1 barrel of water for a barrel of oil.
We'll even throw in a lemon wedge in each barrel.


Trade them two barrels to not pump it out in first place.
 
FrancoFile
1 hour ago  
Wait until it hits the anus...
 
Meez
1 hour ago  
I don't know maybe burn oil to de-salinate ocean water ?
 
Loucifer
1 hour ago  
They need a new leader.
Rob4127
1 hour ago  
toejam
1 hour ago  
Yes it is.

Halfabee64
1 hour ago  

Meez: I don't know maybe burn oil to de-salinate ocean water ?


You're not helping.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
1 hour ago  
Avoid protesting. Protesting in this weather can leave you dehydrated and thirsty. There is currently a water shortage, so try to stay inside and cool to conserve water instead.
 
BradysBalls
1 hour ago  
Solty Dog
1 hour ago  
Move to where the water is.
 
BradysBalls
1 hour ago  

Solty Dog: Move to where the water is.


pick yourself up by your bootstraps
 
4th Horseman
1 hour ago  
All they had to do was answer the question, and maybe they wouldn't have had to drink the oil:
What is the problem with Michael Jackson?
 
mongbiohazard
1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: Tell you what. We'll trade 1 barrel of water for a barrel of oil.
We'll even throw in a lemon wedge in each barrel.


Maybe you haven't noticed, but we don't exactly have any to spare ourselves. Years of climate change induced droughts and many decades of human overuse and mismanagement of aquifers are starting to impact us here in the US as well, and it's probably going to keep getting worse until some serious investments are no longer optional, and are probably already way overdue.

Climate change is one of the biggest - though by no means the only - piles of shiat that so-called "conservatives" have dumped on the rest of society. They didn't cause climate change itself, but they still continue to just deny it exists and block every attempt to mitigate, study, or even just acknowledge it that they can - so they did create and maintain America's aversion to doing anything about it.
 
dr_iacovone
1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: Tell you what. We'll trade 1 barrel of water for a barrel of oil.
We'll even throw in a lemon wedge in each barrel.


I thought cucumber slices were better.
 
Ow! That was my feelings!
1 hour ago  

Solty Dog: Move to where the water is.


Tranquil Hegemony
1 hour ago  
I feel like I've seen this anime before...

Dammit, Shinji!
 
tuxbabe
1 hour ago  
OWEGLS (The organization of the Water Exporting Great Lakes States) may be able to help at a "slightly" inflated price.
 
SwiftFox
1 hour ago  
You know, this pretty much reads like the American West's water problems, except the Great Salt Lake is still shrinking unlike the currently refilling Lake Urmia.
 
mongbiohazard
1 hour ago  

Ow! That was my feelings!: Solty Dog: Move to where the water is.

https://www.nationalgeographic.com/sc​i​ence/article/partner-content-americas-​looming-water-crisis

https://www.usnews.com/news/politics/​a​rticles/2021-04-17/us-west-prepares-fo​r-possible-1st-water-shortage-declarat​ion

https://www.forbes.com/sites/robertha​r​t/2021/06/11/american-west-faces-wildf​ires-and-water-shortages-as-climate-ch​ange-amplifies-drought/?sh=6b2e489258f​3

Don't be too smug. Climate change is going to make fresh water access a problem for a LOT of countries.
 
lolmao500
1 hour ago  
Meanwhile :

Iranian President Rouhani: Former French President confesses to me that UN Security Council countries have reached a general agreement on launching a war against us. (Kann News)

Drugs are bad mkay. Russia and China would veto anything like that.

An informed Iranian source says the country will give a strong and crushing response to any measure taken against its national interests and security, blaming Britain and the US for the consequences of such moves against Tehran. (Press TV)

LOL
 
Cthushi
1 hour ago  
Pump the oil, crack the oil into its components, burn the different types of oil to power desalination plants, and collect the water in the exhaust as well?
 
Ow! That was my feelings!
1 hour ago  

mongbiohazard: Ow! That was my feelings!: Solty Dog: Move to where the water is.

https://www.nationalgeographic.com/sci​ence/article/partner-content-americas-​looming-water-crisis

https://www.usnews.com/news/politics/a​rticles/2021-04-17/us-west-prepares-fo​r-possible-1st-water-shortage-declarat​ion

https://www.forbes.com/sites/roberthar​t/2021/06/11/american-west-faces-wildf​ires-and-water-shortages-as-climate-ch​ange-amplifies-drought/?sh=6b2e489258f​3

Don't be too smug. Climate change is going to make fresh water access a problem for a LOT of countries.


Duh.  Kinison had a bit about not sending starving people who live in the desert food, but sending u-hauls instead.
 
Myria
1 hour ago  
More evidence that water wars are coming...

/hides in bed
 
You Are All Sheep
55 minutes ago  

toejam: Yes it is.

I'm assuming that's an onion article?  I mean...25 gallons?  200 lbs of oil?
 
pearls before swine
53 minutes ago  
"But the problem is rooted in decades of bad management, poor environmental governance and lack of foresight, and not getting prepared for a situation like this."

So, the problem is humans.
 
Halfabee64
49 minutes ago  

Cthushi: Pump the oil, crack the oil into its components, burn the different types of oil to power desalination plants, and collect the water in the exhaust as well?


Add more greenhouse gasses to the atmosphere, increasing the drought further, requiring more burned oil....
 
mongbiohazard
49 minutes ago  

Ow! That was my feelings!: mongbiohazard: Ow! That was my feelings!: Solty Dog: Move to where the water is.

https://www.nationalgeographic.com/sci​ence/article/partner-content-americas-​looming-water-crisis

https://www.usnews.com/news/politics/a​rticles/2021-04-17/us-west-prepares-fo​r-possible-1st-water-shortage-declarat​ion

https://www.forbes.com/sites/roberthar​t/2021/06/11/american-west-faces-wildf​ires-and-water-shortages-as-climate-ch​ange-amplifies-drought/?sh=6b2e489258f​3

Don't be too smug. Climate change is going to make fresh water access a problem for a LOT of countries.

Duh.  Kinison had a bit about not sending starving people who live in the desert food, but sending u-hauls instead.


And where are us Americans going to go with our Uhauls when the water shortages here hit the crisis point?
 
Solty Dog
42 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: And where are us Americans going to go with our Uhauls when the water shortages here hit the crisis point?


Canada. Get some land next to a snow pack and just melt a few gallons every so often to use.
 
Ow! That was my feelings!
40 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: Ow! That was my feelings!: mongbiohazard: Ow! That was my feelings!: Solty Dog: Move to where the water is.

https://www.nationalgeographic.com/sci​ence/article/partner-content-americas-​looming-water-crisis

https://www.usnews.com/news/politics/a​rticles/2021-04-17/us-west-prepares-fo​r-possible-1st-water-shortage-declarat​ion

https://www.forbes.com/sites/roberthar​t/2021/06/11/american-west-faces-wildf​ires-and-water-shortages-as-climate-ch​ange-amplifies-drought/?sh=6b2e489258f​3

Don't be too smug. Climate change is going to make fresh water access a problem for a LOT of countries.

Duh.  Kinison had a bit about not sending starving people who live in the desert food, but sending u-hauls instead.

And where are us Americans going to go with our Uhauls when the water shortages here hit the crisis point?


Itching for an argument, huh?  Not a denier, was just making what I thought was an obvious addition to S Dog's comment.

//Fark, serious business.
 
big pig peaches
30 minutes ago  

toejam: Yes it is.

Now that's an eating disorder.
 
kdawg7736
28 minutes ago  
Who cares? Isn't Iran one of the most anti-American countries out there?
 
Gaythiest Elitist
22 minutes ago  

Ow! That was my feelings!: Solty Dog: Move to where the water is.

:Laughs in Phoenix:
 
mongbiohazard
10 minutes ago  

Ow! That was my feelings!: mongbiohazard: Ow! That was my feelings!: mongbiohazard: Ow! That was my feelings!: Solty Dog: Move to where the water is.

https://www.nationalgeographic.com/sci​ence/article/partner-content-americas-​looming-water-crisis

https://www.usnews.com/news/politics/a​rticles/2021-04-17/us-west-prepares-fo​r-possible-1st-water-shortage-declarat​ion

https://www.forbes.com/sites/roberthar​t/2021/06/11/american-west-faces-wildf​ires-and-water-shortages-as-climate-ch​ange-amplifies-drought/?sh=6b2e489258f​3

Don't be too smug. Climate change is going to make fresh water access a problem for a LOT of countries.

Duh.  Kinison had a bit about not sending starving people who live in the desert food, but sending u-hauls instead.

And where are us Americans going to go with our Uhauls when the water shortages here hit the crisis point?

Itching for an argument, huh?  Not a denier, was just making what I thought was an obvious addition to S Dog's comment.

//Fark, serious business.


Maybe try actually being funny or interesting next time?
 
Ow! That was my feelings!
1 minute ago  

mongbiohazard: Ow! That was my feelings!: mongbiohazard: Ow! That was my feelings!: mongbiohazard: Ow! That was my feelings!: Solty Dog: Move to where the water is.

https://www.nationalgeographic.com/sci​ence/article/partner-content-americas-​looming-water-crisis

https://www.usnews.com/news/politics/a​rticles/2021-04-17/us-west-prepares-fo​r-possible-1st-water-shortage-declarat​ion

https://www.forbes.com/sites/roberthar​t/2021/06/11/american-west-faces-wildf​ires-and-water-shortages-as-climate-ch​ange-amplifies-drought/?sh=6b2e489258f​3

Don't be too smug. Climate change is going to make fresh water access a problem for a LOT of countries.

Duh.  Kinison had a bit about not sending starving people who live in the desert food, but sending u-hauls instead.

And where are us Americans going to go with our Uhauls when the water shortages here hit the crisis point?

Itching for an argument, huh?  Not a denier, was just making what I thought was an obvious addition to S Dog's comment.

//Fark, serious business.

Maybe try actually being funny or interesting next time?


