 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   RV accident leaves 135 kilos of pot spread across the autobahn. Chipsfrisch trucks en route   (hessenschau.de) divider line
11
    More: Amusing  
•       •       •

271 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Aug 2021 at 1:20 PM (21 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wanted for questioning:
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
KC Dutchman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here's a "Before" picture of the RV

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are the Muellers ok?
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
AUSFAHRT!
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
How do you say, "Just STFU and legalize it already" in German?

I don't know how, but I bet you it sounds angry.
 
Maud Dib [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Yes, I would like pommes frites with my currywurst.
Make it scharf.
 
Ow! That was my feelings!
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
What's the German cop math conversion of 135 kg?
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Ow! That was my feelings!: What's the German cop math conversion of 135 kg?


Let's see 3 DM to the dollar carry the 1, divide by cop... I think that's eleventy brazillian.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Ow! That was my feelings!: What's the German cop math conversion of 135 kg?


135.238kg
 
Summoner101
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The suspect is reported to be pantsless.  I repeat.  PANTS.  LESS.

And also armed.

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
starlost
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
in the usa that would be a cute little class b. yeah our motorhomes are generally much bigger then the ones built in europe. on the other hand ours are often built like shiate. even spending $500,000 or more and it is easy to do can get you a piece of crap.
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.