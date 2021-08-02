 Skip to content
 
(BBC)   If you run a nursery school and tell the parents of Aqsa Akhtar there aren't spaces, but 10 minutes later, tell Susan Blake's mum & dad there's plenty of room, there's a good chance you're a racist asshat   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Tell us why three Muslim-sounding families were rejected and in some cases, less than 24 hours later, white Scottish families were accepted."

It happened at a Meeting of the Klans, er, Clans.
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If it's not Scottish, it's CRAP!
 
Thenixon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I AM OUTRAGED THAT THERE IS A NURSERY SCHOOL ACCEPTING ANYONE, I'M ON WAITLISTS IN EVERY DIRECTION AND THERE ARE 100+ FAMILIES IN FROND OF US.
 
Snort
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Time for Allah Akbar to apply!
 
Thenixon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PureBounds
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kindergarten trifecta on the horizon?
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Thenixon: I AM OUTRAGED THAT THERE IS A NURSERY SCHOOL ACCEPTING ANYONE, I'M ON WAITLISTS IN EVERY DIRECTION AND THERE ARE 100+ FAMILIES IN FROND OF US.


Well, do you have a foreign sounding name?
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA :  It said that its owners were of Asian heritage and it had regularly welcomed children and staff from a range of backgrounds "including two Muslim families currently".


Not sure what the country the owners are from due to the vagueness of the term, so I wonder if this is some kind of cultural feud like an Asian version of Serbs vs Albanians.
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: FTA :  It said that its owners were of Asian heritage and it had regularly welcomed children and staff from a range of backgrounds "including two Muslim families currently".


Not sure what the country the owners are from due to the vagueness of the term, so I wonder if this is some kind of cultural feud like an Asian version of Serbs vs Albanians.


Either way, this is not looking good for them and their racist asses may be in trouble.
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
They look like they would eat my liver, given half a chance.
 
MetaDeth
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Don't act all butthurt, this is the risk you take when you go to a place where you are unlike the historical people there. Same wouldhappen if you moved a scot to wherever this guy came from. It's basic human nature and there's nothing you can do about it. Just take your money to a daycare that will take it, strictly business.
 
Keethera
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: FTA :  It said that its owners were of Asian heritage and it had regularly welcomed children and staff from a range of backgrounds "including two Muslim families currently".


Not sure what the country the owners are from due to the vagueness of the term, so I wonder if this is some kind of cultural feud like an Asian version of Serbs vs Albanians.


hindu vs muslim maybe?

unfortunately white people dont have a monopoly on racist asshatery
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: FTA :  It said that its owners were of Asian heritage and it had regularly welcomed children and staff from a range of backgrounds "including two Muslim families currently".


Not sure what the country the owners are from due to the vagueness of the term, so I wonder if this is some kind of cultural feud like an Asian version of Serbs vs Albanians.


In British parlance, an unadorned "Asian" usually means from the Indian subcontinent.  It can vary according to situation, but that's the way to bet.  And considering the religious makeup of the subcontinent, you can assume they are Hindu.  Which would imply just a wee bit of tension with Muslims.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

zepillin: They look like they would eat my liver, given half a chance.


In a nice kebab with that yummy creamy garlic sauce.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

I'm no expert but...
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

SirEattonHogg: zepillin: They look like they would eat my liver, given half a chance.

In a nice kebab with that yummy creamy garlic sauce.


Heresy! You have burger sauce on a kebab.
 
Terlis
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

phalamir: Eightballjacket: FTA :  It said that its owners were of Asian heritage and it had regularly welcomed children and staff from a range of backgrounds "including two Muslim families currently".


Not sure what the country the owners are from due to the vagueness of the term, so I wonder if this is some kind of cultural feud like an Asian version of Serbs vs Albanians.

In British parlance, an unadorned "Asian" usually means from the Indian subcontinent.  It can vary according to situation, but that's the way to bet.  And considering the religious makeup of the subcontinent, you can assume they are Hindu.  Which would imply just a wee bit of tension with Muslims.


Yeah, this was going to be my guess as well.

Once had a Hindu and a Muslim from the same general area in India on a project team.  They fought constantly, to the point where they couldn't be in the same meetings together, even in front of the client.  It was eye opening to be sure.
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Dodo David
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

OtherLittleGuy: "Tell us why three Muslim-sounding families were rejected and in some cases, less than 24 hours later, white Scottish families were accepted."

It happened at a Meeting of the Klans, er, Clans.


So says the Sassanach.
Fark user image
 
Lord Rust
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

wax_on: Well, do you have a foreign sounding name?


Nixon, now there's a name that does not suggest any foul play. All american, healthy and wholesome :P
 
cannibalparrot
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: FTA :  It said that its owners were of Asian heritage and it had regularly welcomed children and staff from a range of backgrounds "including two Muslim families currently".


Not sure what the country the owners are from due to the vagueness of the term, so I wonder if this is some kind of cultural feud like an Asian version of Serbs vs Albanians.


I found that part funny.  They seem to be holding Asian heritage out as evidence that they're not racist.
 
cannibalparrot
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

MetaDeth: Don't act all butthurt, this is the risk you take when you go to a place where you are unlike the historical people there. Same wouldhappen if you moved a scot to wherever this guy came from. It's basic human nature and there's nothing you can do about it. Just take your money to a daycare that will take it, strictly business.


The difference is "wherever this guy came from" doesn't have laws forbidding the practice.

/most likely
 
MoparPower
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

cannibalparrot: MetaDeth: Don't act all butthurt, this is the risk you take when you go to a place where you are unlike the historical people there. Same wouldhappen if you moved a scot to wherever this guy came from. It's basic human nature and there's nothing you can do about it. Just take your money to a daycare that will take it, strictly business.

The difference is "wherever this guy came from" doesn't have laws forbidding the practice.

/most likely


Yeah, Glasgow is a silly place.
 
VictoryCabal
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fun fact: I used to do this in Michigan. I (white dude) worked with a Hispanic dude, and we'd both independently contact landlords an get information about vacancies, rents, etc, and then submit reports to the organization about the info we received. We wouldn't see the other report, so I have no idea if we busted anyone or not.

They had other teams like white/black, disabled/not disabled, etc.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

MetaDeth: Don't act all butthurt, this is the risk you take when you go to a place where you are unlike the historical people there.


In regards to this story, who is it you think moved where?
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Why the heck would you trust your child to a daycare that allows someone named Susan Blake inside?  Do you know NOTHING!?!
 
illegal
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Racist! Drink!!   Yawn.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The nusery did this multiple times. This article is pretty damning:
https://www.dailyrecord.co.uk/news/sc​o​ttish-news/scots-health-secretary-humz​a-yousaf-24665221
 
Fart And Smunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

MetaDeth: Don't act all butthurt, this is the risk you take when you go to a place where you are unlike the historical people there. Same wouldhappen if you moved a scot to wherever this guy came from. It's basic human nature and there's nothing you can do about it. Just take your money to a daycare that will take it, strictly business.


Casual social-darwinism-esque racism aside, you do know that racial discrimination is illegal in the UK, just like it is in the US, right?
 
Fart And Smunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

illegal: Racist! Drink!!   Yawn.


You know, when you do this in threads involving actual, direct, rather obvious portrayals of racism, it makes you look a little... well let's just say I do not see you having a lot of fun on fark unless you're a humiliation fetishist.
 
illegal
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Fart And Smunny: illegal: Racist! Drink!!   Yawn.

You know, when you do this in threads involving actual, direct, rather obvious portrayals of racism, it makes you look a little... well let's just say I do not see you having a lot of fun on fark unless you're a humiliation fetishist.


Are you saying that you clowns got one right?
 
kb7rky
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Lawsuit in 3...2...
 
sleep lack
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Scotland is 97% white, rivaling Japan in ethnic homogeneity (especially the further North you go), and kids can be evil little shiats. It might be better to just take the kid to a nursery a bit further south where the diversity is at least slightly higher.  Just a thought.
 
houstondragon
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

aungen: Why the heck would you trust your child to a daycare that allows someone named Susan Blake inside?  Do you know NOTHING!?!


With their own last name, they seriously should have known better :P

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ingo
‘’ less than a minute ago  

sleep lack: Scotland is 97% white, rivaling Japan in ethnic homogeneity (especially the further North you go), and kids can be evil little shiats. It might be better to just take the kid to a nursery a bit further south where the diversity is at least slightly higher.  Just a thought.


A bit further south from Glasgow?  Like to Lockerbie?  Ach, aye.  An arab-sounding name is going to go over real well in that town.
 
