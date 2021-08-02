 Skip to content
(Detroit Free Press)   Canadian trucker caught smuggling over a ton of pot into the US gets . . . wait, that can't be right   (freep.com) divider line
    Lawyer, Prosecutor, Truck driver, Tasbir Singh, United States Attorney, United States Department of Justice, truck driver, criminal defense attorney Ellen Michaels  
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
2270 lbs valued at $3.2m?  $116/ounce?  That man's a god damned hero.
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
He didn't get justice. He got locked up for several days, I doubt that he was compensated for his lost work time and whatever it cost him in legal fees.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

foo monkey: 2270 lbs valued at $3.2m?  $116/ounce?  That man's a god damned hero.


Then when the cops logged all 1500 lbs of it into evidence...
 
dothemath
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

wax_on: He didn't get justice. He got locked up for several days, I doubt that he was compensated for his lost work time and whatever it cost him in legal fees.


Thats on the criminals who set him up. If you get caught with over a ton of weed theyre gonna hold you a little while. Im shocked he got out so soon, frankly.
 
ChubbyTiger
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

wax_on: He didn't get justice. He got locked up for several days, I doubt that he was compensated for his lost work time and whatever it cost him in legal fees.


Ignoring whether weed should be illegal or not, bringing an illegal substance into any country will get you locked up really fast. There's a reasonable assumption that you know what you've got in your vehicle. Taking a few days to show otherwise is really pretty good.

/Glad he's out
 
ski9600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I see that 2.5 ounces is pretty much legal.

I'm not seeing anything about 32,200 ounces.  https://norml.org/laws/michigan-penal​t​ies-2/

/just legalize it, don't publicize it, we all realize it, is time to commercialize it
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

foo monkey: 2270 lbs valued at $3.2m?  $116/ounce?  That man's a god damned hero.


That's almost twice what I pay, retail, by the eighth.

If I buy it an ounce at a time, I can get good bud for $60-$80/oz.

/but still a bargain compared to what I had to pay for rando shiat from rando dealers
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Sing said, adding the jail officials treated him well, "the food was good"


Dude, seriously. how bad is your wife's cooking?
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
...high?
 
freakdiablo
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

SirEattonHogg: Sing said, adding the jail officials treated him well, "the food was good"


Dude, seriously. how bad is your wife's cooking?


That's the thing, he had an even 2,500 pounds of weed when he left...
 
ALFER69
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I HATE MATH IN POSTS, BUT DO IT CORRECTLY

3200000 / (2270 * 16) = 88.1  AND CHANGE.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: foo monkey: 2270 lbs valued at $3.2m?  $116/ounce?  That man's a god damned hero.

Then when the cops logged all 1500 lbs of it into evidence...


And I'm sure all 750 pounds will be brought out as Exhibit A once they find someone to hold a trial for.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Clearly, the guys who owned the pot didn't let him in on the plan.... they couldn't trust him not to Singh
 
Taoist Jedi
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

SirEattonHogg: Sing said, adding the jail officials treated him well, "the food was good"


Dude, seriously. how bad is your wife's cooking?


"He has a wife and daughter, who are currently with family in India. " The poor bastard has been eating his own cooking!
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Taoist Jedi: SirEattonHogg: Sing said, adding the jail officials treated him well, "the food was good"


Dude, seriously. how bad is your wife's cooking?

"He has a wife and daughter, who are currently with family in India. " The poor bastard has been eating his own cooking!


A truck driver cooking?

Nah, he's been eating potted ham, Beenie Weenies, and Chicken in a Biskit.

Or Iron Skillet, if he's making decent money.
 
151 [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

SirEattonHogg: Sing said, adding the jail officials treated him well, "the food was good"


Dude, seriously. how bad is your wife's cooking?


Right? Assuming he was in Wayne county jail... That shiat is AWFUL.
 
