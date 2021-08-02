 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   Upset they were overshadowed by Covid in 2020, Murder Hornets attempt to generate new buzz   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Say they have vaccines in their stingers. That will get people riled up.

/instead of the usual flesh melting poison
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Murder Hornet should be the name of the next F-18 airframe upgrade.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just murder them back. This should do it.

lives in King
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
county.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Murder hornets are inevitable.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HAMMERTOE
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Murder hornets are inconsequential when compared to the real scourge of the skies: Flying Platypii.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
alienated [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I would actually like to have one. Live, securely contained. Okay, more than one.
I would even set up a free webcam. Sadly, knowing my non domesticated felines like Ido, they would enable containment breach , just to get to them, and then they would die, and kitty would have a snack.
The boy can jump over 6 feet vertical from standing still, the girl is close. They like to hunt things.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
No horror of 2020 could top COVID-19. But "murder hornets" came close.

If you're a moron, yes.
 
Pinner
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Are they reallymurderers?
Can we get the title down to something else like Aggravated Assault Bees?
They're just doing their thing.
 
MIRV888
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Just import some hornet eating gorillas.
They'll die over the winter.
 
skyotter
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I wish I'd bought the action figure last year.
Asian Giant Hornet Action Figure (REVOGEO)
Youtube e7fOcbQYGSE
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Pinner: Are they reallymurderers?
Can we get the title down to something else like Aggravated Assault Bees?
They're just doing their thing.


Not if they're Africanized. Then Fox News won't allow it.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
shiat, if they survived the heat wave, they deserve a place as our new hornet overlords.
 
2fardownthread
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I know everyone is used to "fake news" being something Trump said, or Q, or oil shilling, but this is FAKE news in the sense of Weekly World News or Satanic panic.

In the first couple of sentences of the article, or the blurb, some "scientist" says there is no precedent, no playbook, or something similarly apocalyptic and stupid. Now think about that. How could that possibly be true? Other countries, civilized countries, have been dealing with these and eating these for centuries. Go to YouTube and if you are lucky, you can find the guy who breeds them in his house and catches and eats them. Everything you would ever want to know about these is probably in a picture book read by Japanese fifth graders.

Yes, they will nest in places that are hard to get to. No, they don't rapidly build to great numbers, and do not swarm.

I took care of a nest of the one inch long variety two weeks ago. You can smoke them. Deter them. Put up barriers. Usually that is enough to get them to go away. You do not even need insecticide. Destroy their nest and they have nowhere to go. They fly away and starve.

They look scary and they will sting. And that is all they have got. It ain't much. I just leave them alone usually, and they don't mess with me.
 
