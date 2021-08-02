 Skip to content
(Craigslist)   Q has a contender   (reno.craigslist.org) divider line
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
swaniefrmreddeer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Another example of severe mental illness and religion being indistinguishable.
 
iToad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Paranoid schizophrenia. Sure hope this guy doesn't own any guns.
 
PreMortem [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
We are in apocalyptic sequencing and demonic energies are making their appearance as the after school satan program is in fool swing across the nation...

Heh
 
monsatano [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For security purposes nothing I say about the temple of satan or the afterschool sataN program or anything else is true.

lol wut
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I have a supernatural power and can connect people to hear messages from beings on higher dimensions usually Angels. I need to create this meditation circle and once created we will crash demonic energies with our consciousness.

I can meet with you in person to give you the healing sound bath meditation or we can do it remote."

Creative advertising for a massage parlor.
 
Shagbert [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder how stuff like this ever spreads beyond the tiny group of people who might otherwise see it on a local message board. It's such a mystery, how this sort of thing sometimes manages to gain a large following. One of the great mysteries of the world, in fact. Probably unsolvable, like the mysteries of magnetism or tides. Oh, well. We live in a strange and unknowable world.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"We are in apocalyptic sequencing and demonic energies are making their appearance as the after school satan program is in fool swing across the nation...

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/After_​School_Satan"

------------

Look, another person who doesn't understand the point of "After School Satan." Point at him and laugh.

/ The Satanic Temple openly states that Satan is a "metaphorical construct," a declaration that would improve Abrahamic religious immensely
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: I wonder how stuff like this ever spreads beyond the tiny group of people who might otherwise see it on a local message board. It's such a mystery, how this sort of thing sometimes manages to gain a large following. One of the great mysteries of the world, in fact. Probably unsolvable, like the mysteries of magnetism or tides. Oh, well. We live in a strange and unknowable world.


I bet a math formula could be created.
As n approaches 1 the probability of people accepting increases by X percent for every Y percent who believe it.
 
Kuta
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"usually angels"
 
dothemath
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Bi*ch I aint readin' all that sh*t.

I know I definitely aint takin' no bath with your dumb ass

Its scary hbow many people take this stuff seriously. Houston has a large West African community and there are a lot of santeria shops that sell kuh-razy sh*t like bat noses and ocelot spleens.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
'After School Satan' is the name of my death metal Schoolhouse Rock cover band.
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Shagbert: [Fark user image 425x381]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
NilartPax
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
My dream matrix game is a clash between angels and demons!  Where do I sign up?  Is this a beta test?
 
eclecticman666
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Love the disclaimer at the end...
For security reasons everything I say is untrue... wink, wink
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Satan is overrated.
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
It would be fun to go to a MAGAt event with a giant picture of John Delancy  with the letter Q on it.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Satire or Schizophrenia?
That is the question.
Is this an amusingly Swiftian swag of satin thought
Or the demonic deluge of deitific delusion?
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

thorpe: "I have a supernatural power and can connect people to hear messages from beings on higher dimensions usually Angels. I need to create this meditation circle and once created we will crash demonic energies with our consciousness.

I can meet with you in person to give you the healing sound bath meditation or we can do it remote."

Creative advertising for a massage parlor.


Okay, but I was promised crab legs and model trains as well.
 
mrparks
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
That's one of them rogue AIs. Gonna be.
 
KingOfTown [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Befuddled
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
We are in apocalyptic sequencing and demonic energies are making their appearance as the after school satan program...

Kids today are so lucky. When I was a kid here in California, Prop 13 killed all after-school programs.
 
taintbaggins
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
After school Satan
There are times when I wish I wasn't an atheist and an adult...
 
Loucifer
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fool. Meditation circles are traps. They invite possession. The first symptom of demonic control is random capitalization. This guy is recruiting for Satan. dO noT LIsten to hIm!
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The dangers of Amazing Cosmic Awareness. Duffy Moon knew.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
children Gabriel and Elise explaining to detectives that they were eating babies with their satanic leader father

Amateurs. Babies taste pretty gross and have an unpleasant texture. You'll need a 20-something vegan and some chablis if you want a palatable brunch with your Satanic blood orgy.
 
genner
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Contact Walter?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skyotter
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I'm calling Poe's Lawyer.
 
Knautilus [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
This seems like satire.  But in this decade, it's hard to tell.
 
KingOfTown [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The last time Q faced a contender, it didn't go so well.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Q has a cumber.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Looks like someone is trying to bring back the classic 80s style Satanic Panic.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/RIP Black Leaf
 
Marcos P
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I'm feeling the same energy:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: Looks like someone is trying to bring back the classic 80s style Satanic Panic.

[Fark user image 299x193]

/RIP Black Leaf


I went through a brief devil worship phase to impress a girl.
 
eagles95
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

iToad: Paranoid schizophrenia. Sure hope this guy doesn't own any guns.


In America? LOL...
media1.tenor.comView Full Size


I'm sure he has a fully stocked armory
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dittybopper
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

iToad: Paranoid schizophrenia. Sure hope this guy doesn't own any guns.


If it's a Contender, it's single shot only.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Thomp​s​on/Center_Contender
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Walter, what you've just said is one of the most insanely idiotic things I have ever heard. At no point in your rambling, incoherent response were you even close to anything that could be considered a rational thought. Everyone in this room is now dumber for having listened to it. I award you no points, and may God have mercy on your soul.
 
physt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
THIS GHOSTBUSTERS REBOOT SUCKS!
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

dothemath: [i.imgflip.com image 850x477]


Fun fact. In the new comics, Darth Vader at one point used Padme's old Nubian spaceship.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


That just has to be a Chasing Amy reference a writer slipped in.
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KingOfTown [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

I just lurk here: [Fark user image image 425x239]


John Travolta has really let himself go.
 
dothemath
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: dothemath: [i.imgflip.com image 850x477]

Fun fact. In the new comics, Darth Vader at one point used Padme's old Nubian spaceship.

[Fark user image 425x383]

[Fark user image 425x634]

That just has to be a Chasing Amy reference a writer slipped in.


Good lookin' out.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Marcos P: I'm feeling the same energy:

[Fark user image image 425x448]


The ironic part is that he is not wearing a crystal in his picture.
 
