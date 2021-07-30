 Skip to content
(Click Orlando)   Please do not taunt the dynamite jaguar
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Officials say a man was injured by a jaguar at a Florida zoo after climbing over a barrier and moving too close to the animal's enclosure.

FAFO indeed.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
What about Jet Jaguar?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fubegra
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I didn't think the jaguar would slash MY hand," says man who voted for the Jaguars Slashing People's Hands Party.
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this a repeat from last week, or just another walking ball of defective genes that the virus hasn't taken care of yet?
 
vestona22 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Jaguar at Florida zoo injures man who climbed barrier, taunted animal"

Good
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm unsure of all the details but my gut tells me Carol Baskins was behind this accident
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I blame the Lucas electrics
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bayoukitty [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/Obligatory
 
I'm an excellent driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Unpredictable and prone to sudden and violent outbursts, the Jacksonville man was later released into his natural habitat.
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I think "climbing over the barrier" and "moving too close to the animal's enclosure" are redundant statements.
 
Swampmaster
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
He's lucky the zoo vet probably trims the big cat's nails!  He wouldn't still have his hand!

Cite:  I have an 8 lbs house panther who still scratches the hell outta me!
 
aperson
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
GrumpyJaguarGood.jpg
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Pussy
 
Loucifer
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Do you like luxury?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Why are people blaming him? He has a right to do what he wants with his own body! It's his choice! Freedom! Murica! Fences are tyranny!
 
metallion
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Once the man was treated for his injuries, he mumbled something about not knowing a jaguar has sharp claws and teeth, and that he was just going home to play with his crate '0' gators..
 
