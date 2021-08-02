 Skip to content
 
(ABC News)   Gunmen kill two at funeral for one man. Christ, it's gonna grow exponentially now   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
20
    More: Scary, Lebanon, Lebanese capital, funeral of a Hezbollah commander, Lebanese military, Ali Chebli, Arab, Military, Iraq  
daffy
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
They got tired of lugging the dead weight.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The Chicago way?
 
cefm
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
imgs.xkcd.comView Full Size
 
Man On Pink Corner
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Geometrically, anyway
 
TWX
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Only if the initial corpse did it, subby.
 
Al Roker's Forecast
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
It's gonna grow exponentially now.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Oh hell, this is Israel.

No one who doesn't live in NYC gives a shiat.
 
ko_kyi
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
1, 2, 3, 5, 8, 13, 21, 34,...
 
AirGee
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ErraticEel
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
God, I hate MLMs.
 
GalFisk
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I called it in this thread.
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Who cares?
 
WTP 2
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
and they shoot two friends.....
 
TWX
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

ErraticEel: God, I hate MLMs.


But people are just dying to get in!  And some would kill for the privilege!
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

GalFisk: I called it in this thread.


Great job. Have a cookie.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rhino Jockey
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Penn & Teller Get Killed ending
Youtube IfKDt2P8Kl4
 
Loaded Six String
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

GalFisk: I called it in this thread.


Hezbollah wants tougher gun laws in Lebanon? A little obscure, but good going Nostradamus.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Yay! Grey Goo party!
 
dave0821
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

GalFisk: I called it in this thread.


Don't think that counts when it's a Sunni revenge killing
Eye for an eye and all
Really has nothing to do with gun control
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Where did they bury the survivors
 
