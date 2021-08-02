 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABL13 Houston)   Controversial street name changed after most residents vote in favor of being more "equitable and inclusive," although some no doubt claim Confederate Street will rise again   (abc13.com) divider line
23
    More: Interesting, English-language films, MISSOURI CITY, Change, Vicksburg subdivision of Missouri City, street's controversial name, city officials, Confederate States of America, resident Daryl Gilbo  
•       •       •

585 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Aug 2021 at 5:20 PM (54 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



23 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Missouri City, TEXAS, y'all.
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So a word meaning a group of people joined together for a common cause is now bad?  I guess the could call it Coalition Street.  Alliance Street?
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
So tired of this nonsense. This is just a waste of energy and money. Go accomplish something useful, then I will applaud.
 
p51d007
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Not surprised...liberal HOUSTON Tx.
 
King Something
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
So how long until the Texas legislature reconvenes to pass emergency legislation prohibiting local governments from renaming streets without state approval?
 
manitobamadman
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
*fta* resident Daryl Gilbo. "It's almost like you are on the street with General Lee himself."
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
We did this one in Atlanta, only the street was named for the Confederate War Veteran's Home that used to exist where the State Patrol headquarters is.

/ No real loss though
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: Missouri City, TEXAS, y'all.


Not to be confused with Kansas City, Missouri.

The drunks made all the maps.
 
hammettman
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The butthurt seems to be flowing. Like an avenue of it.  Looking forward to Butthurt Avenue as a new fave.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: Cafe Threads: Missouri City, TEXAS, y'all.

Not to be confused with Kansas City, Missouri.

The drunks made all the maps.


I take it a bunch of Missourians emigrated to Texas and  found a piece of bland and generic looking land that reminded them of home?
 
illegal
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Yawn....
 
Lab Monkey
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

manitobamadman: *fta* resident Daryl Gilbo. "It's almost like you are on the street with General Lee himself."


Was that "General Lee" or "the General Lee?"  Because sharing a street with that car could potentially drive up your insurance rates.
 
FirstDennis
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
interesting.

We have a Confederate Street here in Columbia SC.

Also a long main thoroughfare named Trenholm Road, with the very busy and popular Trenholm Plaza shopping center on it. I think folks are okay with it because no one know who Trenholm was,

Also  also the Capitol building is on Jefferson Davis Highway, with a big tombstone-like marker proclaiming it as such.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Norfolking Chance
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Ah yes Texas.

A state that liked slavery so much it seceded from two countries because of it.
 
buserror [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: Cafe Threads: Missouri City, TEXAS, y'all.

Not to be confused with Kansas City, Missouri.

The drunks made all the maps.


Or the borough of Jersey Shore, located in the middle of Pennsylvania.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

manitobamadman: *fta* resident Daryl Gilbo. "It's almost like you are on the street with General Lee himself."


Fark user imageView Full Size


I can see that being a problem.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

FloriduhGuy: So tired of this nonsense. This is just a waste of energy and money. Go accomplish something useful, then I will applaud.


America is sick of Republicans.
You guys keep losing over and over since the 19th century, and it's taken a long time to clean up your messes.
While I was typing this, we took down another racist statue, so that's good.
:)
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

FloriduhGuy: So tired of this nonsense. This is just a waste of energy and money. Go accomplish something useful, then I will applaud.


Tearing down idols and icons is always useful.
 
illegal
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Can we do Cavalry next?
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
They finally renamed Sambo Island around here earlier this year. Sambo Creek remains. Go figure. Bureaucracy for you.
 
illegal
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
How come the Democrat's get to keep the slavery party name?
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

illegal: How come the Democrat's get to keep the slavery party name?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Begoggle
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

illegal: How come the Democrat's get to keep the slavery party name?


Democrats is plural.
The use of an apostrophe indicates a possessive noun.
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.