(Twitter) And they said the COVID-19 vaccine doesn't have any side effects
80
    More: Amusing, shot  
•       •       •

80 Comments
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He is very... full.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lordi!
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That Solar Power song is pretty catchy.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why is my johnson 18" long now

/thanks a lot, COVID!
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dude!  NSFW!


Next time you want to post nudes, link!
 
kyleaugustus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He'd look more metal with a mask on.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Crappy ass gwar wannabes
 
Skail
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcos P: Crappy ass gwar wannabes


Dude, Lordi won Eurovision.  Show some respect.
 
limeyferg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One of the most awesome Eurovision performances and wins of all time.  https://www.youtube.com/watch?​v=gAh9NR​GNhUU
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh Lordi. He coming.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is how she looked before first dose:

lastfm.freetls.fastly.netView Full Size
 
LawPD [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Must be the day of Rockening.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Be polite walk on the right: Why is my johnson 18" long now

/thanks a lot, COVID!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Be polite walk on the right: Why is my johnson 18" long now

/thanks a lot, COVID!


It's antenna
 
puckrock2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is that one of those Star Trek hyposprays that can give an injection through clothing?

/the tech seemed to go backwards in TNG, as Dr. Crusher had to give all of her injections directly into everyone's neck
 
huntercr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cliff would have gotten the vaccine too.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Be polite walk on the right: Why is my johnson 18" long now

/thanks a lot, COVID!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
culebra
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope there are tapes.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcos P: Crappy ass gwar wannabes


GWAR has never won Eurovision

(Sure, they're not from Europe, so not elligible, but Eurovision is a huge deal over there)

Personally, I'm jealous of the Finns.  They have bands like Hevisaurus, while we got stuck with Barney.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LewDux: This is how she looked before first dose:

[lastfm.freetls.fastly.net image 770x770]


At the end of first week she was able to breathe under water
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some good replies, I liked this one:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
An excuse to post this. From another scandinavian band called Kent. I discovered this because of YouTube highlighted videos.

Då Som Nu För Alltid
Youtube bubOcI11sps
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why is every metal dude fat now?
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: Why is every metal dude fat now?
 
Supadope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fiddlehead: Be polite walk on the right: Why is my johnson 18" long now

/thanks a lot, COVID!

[Fark user image image 555x476]


And it looks like you got a little spooge on your bumper.
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: Why is every metal dude fat now?


He blames the vaccine.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fiddlehead: Be polite walk on the right: Why is my johnson 18" long now

/thanks a lot, COVID!

[Fark user image 555x476]


Since disinformation travels way faster on social medias than facts, the gov should create a secret positive disinfo about the vaccines. It would work better than facts and reason with the morons.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Oneiros: Marcos P: Crappy ass gwar wannabes

GWAR has never won Eurovision

(Sure, they're not from Europe, so not elligible, but Eurovision is a huge deal over there)

Personally, I'm jealous of the Finns.  They have bands like Hevisaurus, while we got stuck with Barney.


Gwar won the long race, my friend.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
What exactly is wrong with Scandinavian metal rockers? Is it the lack of sunlight or what?
 
AwfulObject
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Dude made the costumes, made the music, made the videos and is a pretty killer painter.  Lordi is cooler than any of you(Gwar included.)
 
dothemath
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

LewDux: This is how she looked before first dose:

[lastfm.freetls.fastly.net image 770x770]


The answer is always skinny white girls.
 
Netrngr
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: Why is every metal dude fat now?


Cause they are getting old. Sad but true.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
"congratulations, you'll get to live" is a side effect of getting the vaccine.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Off Topic. This looks like a good thread for this. I want to talk about YouTubes way of recommending new videos by showing them on your main page. I discovered a Russian duo called t.A.T.u. because I watched BabyMetal videos.
I recently cleared my cookies and browser cache. Then I went to YouTube and watched a t.A.T.u. video and a BabyMetal one. Now my main page is filled with pseudo-pedo videos. Many videos of pre-puberty girls wearing very little. Dance recitals, wrestling competition, bikini fashion shows, gymnastics, etc.
it seems that there are many excuses valid reasons to post these. I am wondering about the tags that YT uses. pedo, school girl, young girl, bare legs? Who adds these tags?
 
phedex
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Salmon: Oneiros: Marcos P: Crappy ass gwar wannabes

GWAR has never won Eurovision

(Sure, they're not from Europe, so not elligible, but Eurovision is a huge deal over there)

Personally, I'm jealous of the Finns.  They have bands like Hevisaurus, while we got stuck with Barney.

Gwar won the long race, my friend.


Does anyone actually listen to gwar though? I respect that band for being around for eons & RIP dave brockie.  but even as a metal head, i can't say i ever heard a gwar song that i thought was good.

did see them once.  There was a concert tour that played on the grounds of the waverly hills sanitorium in louisville in the mid-aughts (concert was a logistical nightmare, regular paramedic runs in and out for heat exhaustion, a single entrance for thousands of people, & noise issues for locals; remains the only concert ever held there to my knowledge), gwar played right before lamb of god.  I just went and sat by a fence to rest my bones before lamb of god came on.

funny live show, but zero interest on my part.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
He's like the new Gene Simmons?


/ i don't keep up with it
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Marcos P: Crappy ass gwar wannabes


I don't see how that song about being Royals is anything like Gwar....
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Oneiros: Marcos P: Crappy ass gwar wannabes

GWAR has never won Eurovision

(Sure, they're not from Europe, so not elligible, but Eurovision is a huge deal over there)

Personally, I'm jealous of the Finns.  They have bands like Hevisaurus, while we got stuck with Barney.


Gwar won Scumdogvision, which is a much more dangerous contest.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: What exactly is wrong with Scandinavian metal rockers? Is it the lack of sunlight or what?


lack of oxygen the atmospheres a lot thinner up north
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I know someone that went 100% deaf in one ear and her ENT says it's from the Covid vax.  Her husband has an employee that had the same thing happen, and the ENT's father also had the same thing happen.  They (ENT and other medical folks) suspect it has something to do with the 3 having had Covid before getting vaxxed.

Studies suggest the hearing loss reports are not clearly linked to any vaccine however they always end with "more research is needed to address this question."

My own sister had a bout of Guillain-Barré syndrome that her PCP believe is from her J&J vax.  It paralyzed one side of her face fo a while but thankfully it passed.  Regardless, the FDA issued a warning about it (https://www.fda.gov/media/146305/dow​nl​oad ).

Granted, it's only 4 people in my little world but it's over 1% of the people I know and not some .0000000000000002% chance of serious side effects that is being flouted.  I truly believe the media is downplaying Covid vax side effects.  I also do not blame them because people don't need more excuses, real or imagined, to avoid getting vaxxed.


/I didn't think twice about getting vaxxed and did so at the very first chance
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Holy shiat....the vaccine turns people into Raiders fans.
 
dothemath
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: I know someone that went 100% deaf in one ear and her ENT says it's from the Covid vax.  Her husband has an employee that had the same thing happen, and the ENT's father also had the same thing happen.  They (ENT and other medical folks) suspect it has something to do with the 3 having had Covid before getting vaxxed.

Studies suggest the hearing loss reports are not clearly linked to any vaccine however they always end with "more research is needed to address this question."

My own sister had a bout of Guillain-Barré syndrome that her PCP believe is from her J&J vax.  It paralyzed one side of her face fo a while but thankfully it passed.  Regardless, the FDA issued a warning about it (https://www.fda.gov/media/146305/down​load ).

Granted, it's only 4 people in my little world but it's over 1% of the people I know and not some .0000000000000002% chance of serious side effects that is being flouted.  I truly believe the media is downplaying Covid vax side effects.  I also do not blame them because people don't need more excuses, real or imagined, to avoid getting vaxxed.


/I didn't think twice about getting vaxxed and did so at the very first chance


Who cares.
Vaccines always injure or kill a certain number of people.
This is not news.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Oneiros: Marcos P: Crappy ass gwar wannabes

GWAR has never won Eurovision
(Sure, they're not from Europe, so not elligible, but Eurovision is a huge deal over there)


Australia isn't part of Europe either, but they got an invitation and participated in 2015.
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

FarkingChas: Off Topic. This looks like a good thread for this. I want to talk about YouTubes way of recommending new videos by showing them on your main page. I discovered a Russian duo called t.A.T.u. because I watched BabyMetal videos.
I recently cleared my cookies and browser cache. Then I went to YouTube and watched a t.A.T.u. video and a BabyMetal one. Now my main page is filled with pseudo-pedo videos. Many videos of pre-puberty girls wearing very little. Dance recitals, wrestling competition, bikini fashion shows, gymnastics, etc.
it seems that there are many excuses valid reasons to post these. I am wondering about the tags that YT uses. pedo, school girl, young girl, bare legs? Who adds these tags?


There was a video of someone demonstrating YouTube's pedo problem a while back, and since it's Google I would assume they never fixed it.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: Marcos P: Crappy ass gwar wannabes

I don't see how that song about being Royals is anything like Gwar....


Exactly

Everybody rips off of Kate Bush - Group at Last.fm: "If it exists, it was ripped off of Kate Bush. If it was not ripped off of Kate Bush, it is Kate Bush."

Exhibit 20142253:
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

fiddlehead: Be polite walk on the right: Why is my johnson 18" long now

/thanks a lot, COVID!

[Fark user image image 555x476]


Why did he jizz on his bumper?
 
Por que tan serioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Lyndsey G. Has the Covids
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: Holy shiat....the vaccine turns people into Raiders fans.


Just win baby!
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

phedex: Salmon: Oneiros: Marcos P: Crappy ass gwar wannabes

GWAR has never won Eurovision

(Sure, they're not from Europe, so not elligible, but Eurovision is a huge deal over there)

Personally, I'm jealous of the Finns.  They have bands like Hevisaurus, while we got stuck with Barney.

Gwar won the long race, my friend.

Does anyone actually listen to gwar though? I respect that band for being around for eons & RIP dave brockie.  but even as a metal head, i can't say i ever heard a gwar song that i thought was good.

did see them once.  There was a concert tour that played on the grounds of the waverly hills sanitorium in louisville in the mid-aughts (concert was a logistical nightmare, regular paramedic runs in and out for heat exhaustion, a single entrance for thousands of people, & noise issues for locals; remains the only concert ever held there to my knowledge), gwar played right before lamb of god.  I just went and sat by a fence to rest my bones before lamb of god came on.

funny live show, but zero interest on my part.


Personally, I enjoy gwar. I actually have Bloody Pit of Horror (brockies last) and Blood of the Gods (the Boobies brockie album in my regular rotation. Musically, they're talented, but their songs are all based on the concept that they're aliens here to exterminate humanity, so, you know, what do you expect lyrically?

A list of the good Gwar songs from about 1990 til now:
Hail, Genocide
fark this Place
Sick of you
Immortal corrupter
I also like their goofy ones, like you are my meat, or viking death machine.
 
