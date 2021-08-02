 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 1865, the captain of the CSS Shenandoah finally accepted that the Civil War was over and the Confederacy had lost, a feat of imagination sadly impossible to many people today   (history.com) divider line
7
    More: Vintage, Confederate States Army, crew of the C.S.S. Shenandoah, Sailing, Ship, Captain James I. Waddell, Watercraft, 230-foot-long craft, Royal Navy  
•       •       •

83 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Aug 2021 at 3:05 PM (7 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Too interesting not to post, don't know if it is true or not (not including below statement)

memesmonkey.comView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/can't find the pic i wanted
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Is it really over?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Too interesting not to post, don't know if it is true or not (not including below statement)

[memesmonkey.com image 474x544]


Not even.  The ANV flags were square.  The rectangular St Andrews's cross flag was a sometime-navy jack and used by a couple of divisions in the Army of Tennessee.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

kdawg7736: Too interesting not to post, don't know if it is true or not (not including below statement)

[memesmonkey.com image 474x544]


Umm...

There are multiple issues with it.  Just delete it from your computer and find better memes.
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

kdawg7736: Too interesting not to post, don't know if it is true or not (not including below statement)

[memesmonkey.com image 474x544]


Anything that refers to the public school system as "America's #1 propaganda machine" can nearly always be assumed to be complete BS.  You can verify if you want to, but never repost until you do.
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.