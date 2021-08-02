 Skip to content
(Boston.com)   MA woman dies during hike with AZ man she met on Instagram. Police do not suspect foul play for reasons that have absolutely nothing to do with the fact the guy is a cop   (boston.com) divider line
48
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Tramonte's "boyfriend" told authorities she'd become overheated and decided to go back down.

Hey dickhead, first rule of hiking, when someone is injured or in distress you don't let them wander off alone.
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Circusdog320: Tramonte's "boyfriend" told authorities she'd become overheated and decided to go back down.

Hey dickhead, first rule of hiking, when someone is injured or in distress you don't let them wander off alone.


Right before she 'fell'
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Qualified immunity, unfortunately includes murdering dates met on Instagram that turn out to be disappointing.
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Circusdog320: Tramonte's "boyfriend" told authorities she'd become overheated and decided to go back down.

Hey dickhead, first rule of hiking, when someone is injured or in distress you don't let them wander off alone.


That and hiking in the summer in the desert is always a bad idea
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Ass_Master_Flash: Circusdog320: Tramonte's "boyfriend" told authorities she'd become overheated and decided to go back down.

Hey dickhead, first rule of hiking, when someone is injured or in distress you don't let them wander off alone.

That and hiking in the summer in the desert is always a bad idea


Came to say this ^^
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
What would a cop know about taking care of people in distress? He should probably get a medal for not shooting her when she asked for help.
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

make me some tea: Ass_Master_Flash: Circusdog320: Tramonte's "boyfriend" told authorities she'd become overheated and decided to go back down.

Hey dickhead, first rule of hiking, when someone is injured or in distress you don't let them wander off alone.

That and hiking in the summer in the desert is always a bad idea

Came to say this ^^


https://www.oregonlive.com/pacific-no​r​thwest-news/2021/07/washington-state-m​an-dies-while-hiking-in-death-valley-h​eat.html?outputType=amp

All too common as you know.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This sounds less like foul play and more like ignorance.  You're only as strong as your weakest climber.

This is a 2.4 mile 1300' climb so the boyfriend was probably "duped" by the relative safety of the climb.

I'm not saying it's not okay to let a party member turn around and go back to the trailhead or camp but there's a ton of assessment you need to do - terrain, distance, weather, their skill, among others, but most importantly, their physical state.  And doing that assessment means that you have a fair bit of experience otherwise you just assume that it's worse than it looks (especially in goddamn heat)...or what they are telling you.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Worst first date. Ever.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

UberDave: This sounds less like foul play and more like ignorance.  You're only as strong as your weakest climber.

This is a 2.4 mile 1300' climb so the boyfriend was probably "duped" by the relative safety of the climb.

I'm not saying it's not okay to let a party member turn around and go back to the trailhead or camp but there's a ton of assessment you need to do - terrain, distance, weather, their skill, among others, but most importantly, their physical state.  And doing that assessment means that you have a fair bit of experience otherwise you just assume that it's worse than it looks (especially in goddamn heat)...or what they are telling you.


And like, isn't the point of this whole process to get laid? Is sending her back to the car going to close the deal? Or has dating changed THAT much since I was young.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are very few things that piss me off more than going hiking with a group and then the fast hikers just fark off ahead and leave the people who are having trouble behind. Particularly when the conditions are a bit on the dangerous side, like if it's very hot, very cold, or dark.

Like yeah, I don't care that the lodge is only a mile that way, don't leave me on the hill with the big guy whose knee is acting up as the sun's going down because I'm the only one who doesn't want to abandon people in the woods.
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UberDave: This sounds less like foul play and more like ignorance.


Typical cop then
 
MindStalker
‘’ 1 hour ago  

akya: [i.redd.it image 806x499]


Not going to try this at work, but, curious...
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Its always sadder when a hot person dies.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Under the best microscope, the cop was the kind of swolebro asshole who needed to get his requisite calories burned above all else. I really hope they do an autopsy on that poor girl.
 
JesseL [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People like to say that the Arizona heat is so much better since it lacks humidity, but nobody seems to realize that that just makes it harder to tell when you're getting heatstroke or dehydrated.

You're sweating just as much, but it's all evaporating. People used to being sweaty when they're exerting themselves lose track of how badly the heat is affecting them. They don't get enough water and electrolytes, they get a little nauseated or headachy, they don't get immediate first aid, and then they die. Every year.
 
Persnickety [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: Its always sadder when a hot person dies.


/thread
 
Rent Party
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ass_Master_Flash: Circusdog320: Tramonte's "boyfriend" told authorities she'd become overheated and decided to go back down.

Hey dickhead, first rule of hiking, when someone is injured or in distress you don't let them wander off alone.

That and hiking in the summer in the desert is always a bad idea


Yeah that.

Bike ride this weekend in high heat and humidity.  I was only about 5 miles into it when my water was half gone.   That's when I turned around and rode home.

Heat stroke will kill you.
 
usahole
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Orange you glad it wasn't you?
 
Persnickety [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

JesseL: People like to say that the Arizona heat is so much better since it lacks humidity, but nobody seems to realize that that just makes it harder to tell when you're getting heatstroke or dehydrated.

You're sweating just as much, but it's all evaporating. People used to being sweaty when they're exerting themselves lose track of how badly the heat is affecting them. They don't get enough water and electrolytes, they get a little nauseated or headachy, they don't get immediate first aid, and then they die. Every year.


In the deep south where heat and humidity go hand in hand, people naturally slow down in the heat because sweat evaporation can't keep up with the heat they are generating internally.  It's led to the stereotype of southerners being slow and lazy but it's actually the only sensible thing to do.
 
dothemath
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

JesseL: People like to say that the Arizona heat is so much better since it lacks humidity, but nobody seems to realize that that just makes it harder to tell when you're getting heatstroke or dehydrated.

You're sweating just as much, but it's all evaporating. People used to being sweaty when they're exerting themselves lose track of how badly the heat is affecting them. They don't get enough water and electrolytes, they get a little nauseated or headachy, they don't get immediate first aid, and then they die. Every year.


If you dont have to piss youre not drinking enough.
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

MindStalker: akya: [i.redd.it image 806x499]

Not going to try this at work, but, curious...


It's SFW, if that helps.

Just links to various articles referencing a study.
 
Salmon
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

MindStalker: akya: [i.redd.it image 806x499]

Not going to try this at work, but, curious...


domestic violence
 
dothemath
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

usahole: [Fark user image 425x557]
Orange you glad it wasn't you?


64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
gamergirl23 [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Ass_Master_Flash: Circusdog320: Tramonte's "boyfriend" told authorities she'd become overheated and decided to go back down.

Hey dickhead, first rule of hiking, when someone is injured or in distress you don't let them wander off alone.

That and hiking in the summer in the desert is always a bad idea


Hell, I took a cooler backpack full of kid sized Gatorades with two stainless steel bottles of ice water to a protest walk across the Brooklyn bridge in over 90 degree weather because people are morons. I get that bodegas are pretty much everywhere, but not on a farking bridge in a heat wave, and while you can walk across fairly quickly on your own, protests do not work that way. And don't be stupid enough to bring your kids into that weather just because both parents want to go.

Elderly friend/neighbor with diabetes wanted to go, so I went as a heat tolerant pack mule.
 
Larva Lump
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
dothemath

Its always sadder when a hot person dies.

This thread is useless without thermograms.

media.sciencephoto.comView Full Size
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
If she's hot and Instagram model -wanna be- enough it's entirely possible she's a total moran and died from heat on a hike in AZ in farking summer, and not foul play. I'd bet money on that.

/checked IG
//yup
 
usahole
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Persnickety: JesseL: People like to say that the Arizona heat is so much better since it lacks humidity, but nobody seems to realize that that just makes it harder to tell when you're getting heatstroke or dehydrated.

You're sweating just as much, but it's all evaporating. People used to being sweaty when they're exerting themselves lose track of how badly the heat is affecting them. They don't get enough water and electrolytes, they get a little nauseated or headachy, they don't get immediate first aid, and then they die. Every year.

In the deep south where heat and humidity go hand in hand, people naturally slow down in the heat because sweat evaporation can't keep up with the heat they are generating internally.  It's led to the stereotype of southerners being slow and lazy but it's actually the only sensible thing to do.


Oookay, but I live in the South and can attest that southerners are lazy year-round
 
KY Jerry [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Dating cops is deadlier than swimming with sharks
 
wantingout
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
dothemath: Its always sadder when a hot person dies.

so, you're into Oompa Loompas?
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
She said "This place is a bit spooky" and the guy said "You think it's spooky? I'm the one who has to hike out alone."
 
dothemath
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

wantingout: dothemath: Its always sadder when a hot person dies.

so, you're into Oompa Loompas?


Ive done so much worse.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"As a cop, as a first responder, you're supposed to help people. If somebody's walking up a mountain and you're seeing her in distress and she's not feeling well and she's exhausted - why wouldn't you walk her back down," Gerardi asked. "Why would you continue to walk back up? It doesn't make sense."

It's so unfortunate the the same unfeeling sociopathy that made his such a successful police officer suddenly became a liability.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

dothemath: If you dont have to piss youre not drinking enough.


That would be annoying. You can over-hydrate and die that way too. Gatorade and the like will just delay your death.

/has run marathons in summer heat
//you don't usually have to pee.
///three for the pee
 
GameSprocket
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

usahole: [Fark user image 425x557]
Orange you glad it wasn't you?


Oompa Loompas are notorious for overheating.
 
JesseL [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

justanotherfarkinfarker: dothemath: If you dont have to piss youre not drinking enough.

That would be annoying. You can over-hydrate and die that way too. Gatorade and the like will just delay your death.

/has run marathons in summer heat
//you don't usually have to pee.
///three for the pee


I am 100% in favor of delaying my death.
 
GameSprocket
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Bowen: And like, isn't the point of this whole process to get laid? Is sending her back to the car going to close the deal? Or has dating changed THAT much since I was young.


I was thinking the same thing. It sounds like his first meeting with a girl who traveled to meet him. She gets overly hot and he sends her back to the car? Could she even get in the car, or did he have the keys( if they drove together)? He didn't think to suggest some indoor activities they could take part in? Maybe they both needed a shower?

None of this makes sense.
 
jevans47403
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Can you say a new Dateline episode. Bill Hader as Keith Morrison, 🤣
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
catmandu [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
My take is that they were both morons. He should never have left her alone and she was not prepared. If you have to leave someone behind you do not let them walk back down by themselves, you either go with them or (depending on the circumstances) leave them in a safe spot and pick them up on the return. Also, her things were in the vehicle so i assume it was unlocked. f he was sending her back, why not give her a key so she could sit in it and run the a/c
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

wantingout: dothemath: Its always sadder when a hot person dies.

so, you're into Oompa Loompas?


Oompa loompa doopity dee.
Wrap up your dong or it'll burn when you pee.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

GameSprocket: Bowen: And like, isn't the point of this whole process to get laid? Is sending her back to the car going to close the deal? Or has dating changed THAT much since I was young.

I was thinking the same thing. It sounds like his first meeting with a girl who traveled to meet him. She gets overly hot and he sends her back to the car? Could she even get in the car, or did he have the keys( if they drove together)? He didn't think to suggest some indoor activities they could take part in? Maybe they both needed a shower?

None of this makes sense.


There isn't a single dating profile out there that doesn't tell us that the prospect loves a long walk on the beach, a hike, or just neflix and chill!  Watevs!

In reality, most of these people have never walked farther than the distance from their door to the car.   Any first contact where that is of legitimate interest should involve talk about the last hike you did.   It will be apparent whether or not a steep climb in high heat is a good idea or not.
 
Pert
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
There's a certain irony in dying of dehydration on Camelback Mountain.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/if that's what happened
 
JesseL [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Rent Party: GameSprocket: Bowen: And like, isn't the point of this whole process to get laid? Is sending her back to the car going to close the deal? Or has dating changed THAT much since I was young.

I was thinking the same thing. It sounds like his first meeting with a girl who traveled to meet him. She gets overly hot and he sends her back to the car? Could she even get in the car, or did he have the keys( if they drove together)? He didn't think to suggest some indoor activities they could take part in? Maybe they both needed a shower?

None of this makes sense.

There isn't a single dating profile out there that doesn't tell us that the prospect loves a long walk on the beach, a hike, or just neflix and chill!  Watevs!

In reality, most of these people have never walked farther than the distance from their door to the car.   Any first contact where that is of legitimate interest should involve talk about the last hike you did.   It will be apparent whether or not a steep climb in high heat is a good idea or not.


A friend of mine has "I will not go hiking with you" as the first line in her dating profile.

/farkers around here *love* to hike
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I hate the heat. It's mind-boggling to me that people hike deserts in the summer.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

JesseL: Rent Party: GameSprocket: Bowen: And like, isn't the point of this whole process to get laid? Is sending her back to the car going to close the deal? Or has dating changed THAT much since I was young.

I was thinking the same thing. It sounds like his first meeting with a girl who traveled to meet him. She gets overly hot and he sends her back to the car? Could she even get in the car, or did he have the keys( if they drove together)? He didn't think to suggest some indoor activities they could take part in? Maybe they both needed a shower?

None of this makes sense.

There isn't a single dating profile out there that doesn't tell us that the prospect loves a long walk on the beach, a hike, or just neflix and chill!  Watevs!

In reality, most of these people have never walked farther than the distance from their door to the car.   Any first contact where that is of legitimate interest should involve talk about the last hike you did.   It will be apparent whether or not a steep climb in high heat is a good idea or not.

A friend of mine has "I will not go hiking with you" as the first line in her dating profile.

/farkers around here *love* to hike


Dating profile honesty is kind of refreshing!
 
jtown
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Circusdog320: Tramonte's "boyfriend" told authorities she'd become overheated and decided to go back down.

Hey dickhead, first rule of hiking, when someone is injured or in distress you don't let them wander off alone.


WTF?  I'm an asshole and I would have walked back down with her even if I'd already decided I couldn't stand her.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
usahole:
Fark user imageView Full Size

Orange you glad it wasn't you?

Careful, everyone. She's got her claws out.
 
