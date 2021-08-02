 Skip to content
(Al Jazeera)   ♪ Hello Muddah / Hello Faddah / Here I am at / Camp Intifada / Camp is very / entertaining / and they say we'll have some fun if things stop detonating ♪   (aljazeera.com) divider line
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Marge! Is Lisa at Camp Intifada?
 
TheJoe03
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

ArkAngel: Marge! Is Lisa at Camp Intifada?


Done in one.
 
Popsqueak
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
IDF about to roof-knock this thread
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Please no more Allan Sherman.
 
chawco
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
That whole scene is a shiat show. The Palestinians have done some crazy and bad shiat, but Isreal is in charge and if they wanted peace, they could have spent the last 20 years working for it instead of making things so bad that no solutions are possible.

But for the ultra orthodox Israeli leaders, I think thats what they alway wanted. To push things until the only possible solution is a final solution.
 
tyyreaunn
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

chawco: That whole scene is a shiat show. The Palestinians have done some crazy and bad shiat, but Isreal is in charge and if they wanted peace, they could have spent the last 20 years working for it instead of making things so bad that no solutions are possible.

But for the ultra orthodox Israeli leaders, I think thats what they alway wanted. To push things until the only possible solution is a final solution.


Well you can't have a proper Judeo-Christian faith without an apocalypse, now can you? Otherwise, what was the entire point of all that praying?
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
In before, hurr durr Bible camp in Texas makes terrorists too
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
With musical accompaniment by The Great Wakkorotti:
The Great Wakkorotti The Summer Concert
Youtube vxAx_z2Sq9A
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: In before, hurr durr Bible camp in Texas makes terrorists too


No, Texas Bible camp makes emotionally stunted, ignorant people. Right wing media makes them into terrorists.
 
Shryke
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

tyyreaunn: [Fark user image image 260x194]


The author happily offers zero rebuttals, and goes to great lengths insisting Israeli Jews do the same thing. And her bio - A+ for objectivity.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Can't find a non-bs, non-biased article?
It's like farkers here: downplay everyone except Israel which is vilified.
 
sumdruncomic21
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: ColonelCathcart: In before, hurr durr Bible camp in Texas makes terrorists too

No, Texas Bible camp makes emotionally stunted, ignorant people. Right wing media makes them into terrorists.


And if you combine them, you get Kardashians.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The entire article is a whataboutism.

Nice to see anti-Israel propaganda getting greenlit here.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: ColonelCathcart: In before, hurr durr Bible camp in Texas makes terrorists too

No, Texas Bible camp makes emotionally stunted, ignorant people. Right wing media makes them into terrorists.


I can't argue that part. You're right. I've listened to AM radio in an Uber or two, Lordy that is some scary shiat.
 
