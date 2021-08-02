 Skip to content
 
(Al Jazeera)   Afghan President: "Here's my plan to defeat the Taliban." Reporters: "What, this blank sheet of paper with the word PLAN on it?" "Yup, that's it"   (aljazeera.com) divider line
28
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure we'll see it in two weeks.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
No one can win a war in Afghanistan, not even the Afghans, regardless of what side they are on.  There's always someone willing to keep the ball rolling.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
What Step 2?
 
Joshudan [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
If he tells us, the Taliban will hear and will change their plans accordingly. That's why you don't give away valuable information like your war plan

Right, Neocons?
 
Michael J Faux
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Still better than our plan.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
If you are not a member of the Taliban or you have worked against it in the past, then according to the Taliban you should be killed. The Taliban considers itself the True Islam, and that's the way it works. Everyone should know that by now. There are no "war crimes" for fanatics. Give up on Afghanistan and stop the pointless virtue-signaling.
 
Flincher
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Ambitwistor: What Step 2?


Plan "B"
 
Swampmaster
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Private Jet to Dubai?
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Line 20 of them up against the wall.  Show them dipping the bullets in pig fat so they won't get in to Heaven.  Shoot ten of them and letting the other ten go.
 
Mock26
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I got nothing, so here is a picture of Charlie Wilson:

media.npr.orgView Full Size
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Line 20 of them up against the wall.  Show them dipping the bullets in pig fat so they won't get in to Heaven.  Shoot ten of them and letting the other ten go.


farking hell you people are still on this? You think the Taliban is afraid of pig fat?
 
PTP_Professor
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Line 20 of them up against the wall.  Show them dipping the bullets in pig fat so they won't get in to Heaven.  Shoot ten of them and letting the other ten go.


Quicker fix. Dip a B61 in bacon grease, then drop it on them.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I'd say that sounds like something Dump would've come up with, but the word was spelled correctly, so probably not.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Well a blank page is better than the Trump admins plan on almost anything.
Is this a bound empty ream of paper? Is this a 6' stack of empty paper?

Mock26: I got nothing, so here is a picture of Charlie Wilson:

[media.npr.org image 300x400]

I have that rifle. British dropped them off back in the day (or they got the copies from Pakistan). They're still using them in Afghanistan. Something something same as it ever was, nothing learned.
 
durbnpoisn [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

natazha: No one can win a war in Afghanistan, not even the Afghans, regardless of what side they are on.  There's always someone willing to keep the ball rolling.


Really?  Tell the Taliban that.

Does anyone have an explanation for how that group even exists?
They are not a government.  They are not a world power.  They are nothing more than a group of religious fanatics that happen to have access to a lot of guns.  They also seem to have an extraordinary amount of money.

What makes this so absurd is that they are literally walking in and taking over entire towns and cities, and the actual legitimate government, with the legitimate military can't do ANYTHING to stop them.

For over 20 years now, the Taliban has been kept at bay and not doing much of anything.  Until the US pulled out.  And now they are just walking right back in and taking over.

Perhaps I'm missing huge swatches of information here.  But it just doesn't make any sense at all to me.
 
dkulprit [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Hopefully we at least provide air support.  If the taliban is condensing outside of major cities to try to take them down it will make for a target rich environment.

If not they're boned.  There is no way the afghan military as it stands will be able to hold off taliban.
 
AirGee
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Ambitwistor: What Step 2?


Doesn't matter, step 3 is profit so that's the most important step anyway.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
comb.ioView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"Invite China"
 
fsbilly [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
img.haarets.co.ilView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
There has been relentless gunfire, air strikes and mortars...

The Taliban have an air force..?
 
houstondragon
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/Woot cawal! :P
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Pull all resources from the southeastern third of the country and make a stand.

/that's an awful idea
//Taliban is taking over again, regardless
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

swahnhennessy: Pull all resources from the southeastern third of the country and make a stand.

/that's an awful idea
//Taliban is taking over again, regardless


Southwestern, rather. As if it matters.
 
geggy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kb7rky
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Line 20 of them up against the wall.  Show them dipping the bullets in pig fat so they won't get in to Heaven.  Shoot ten of them and letting the other ten go.


Funny you should say that...some years ago, there was a company that, reportedly, painted their ammo with pig fat:

ammoland.comView Full Size
 
rummonkey
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Just like every rational person said back after 9/11, no outside nation is going to be able to export their version of democracy at the point of a gun. We lost the war on terror the moment we decided to fight it using Dick Cheney's idea of Smashing Iraq as an example and then throwing troops in Afghanistan as an afterthought.

It doesn't matter when we pulled out, this was always going to be the result. Now comes most of the world and most of Americans telling the chicken hawks "we farking told you so".
 
