(Columbia Journalism Review)   That breathlessly panicked story from The Washington Post about the CDC's Provincetown study? Yep, it was hyped without context, making it look as if vaccines are ineffective against the Delta Variant - when the exact opposite is in fact true   (cjr.org) divider line
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Absolutely disgraceful on WaPo's part. It will likely result in people saying "why bother getting vaccinated if it doesn't work?"
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

FlashHarry: Absolutely disgraceful on WaPo's part. It will likely result in people saying "why bother getting vaccinated if it doesn't work?"


That's already happening.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Probably why non-science people should not be allowed to report on scientific studies.

I mean... f*ck... How many times have they interpreted studies on salt different ways over the last 50 years? Eggs? Everything.

The Provincetown study is important to people who know what the f*ck they are doing. It helps them understand how this whole thing works and how to fight it etc... I have no f*cking clue. I'm a moron. But I know enough not to listen to "reports" on studies like these because I have no f*cking clue what any of it means other than it provides data to the smart people who know how to use it.

In the meantime, the press get everyone whipped up into a lather and masturbates furiously.

Great times we live in.

REMEMBER THE MAINE!!
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I know I've been watching the criticism come in with it, and seeing the panic from people here and other social media. Yellow journalism.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

FlashHarry: Absolutely disgraceful on WaPo's part. It will likely result in people saying "why bother getting vaccinated if it doesn't work?"


Not to mention all the bedwetters here on fark who jerk off to anything with a "Scary" tag every day just wishing for more bad news.

Then if you try to provide any bit of nuance, you get called anti-science or worse.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Eightballjacket: FlashHarry: Absolutely disgraceful on WaPo's part. It will likely result in people saying "why bother getting vaccinated if it doesn't work?"

Not to mention all the bedwetters here on fark who jerk off to anything with a "Scary" tag every day just wishing for more bad news.

Then if you try to provide any bit of nuance, you get called anti-science or worse.


Why do you hate America and Lollapalooza?
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

NewportBarGuy: Eightballjacket: FlashHarry: Absolutely disgraceful on WaPo's part. It will likely result in people saying "why bother getting vaccinated if it doesn't work?"

Not to mention all the bedwetters here on fark who jerk off to anything with a "Scary" tag every day just wishing for more bad news.

Then if you try to provide any bit of nuance, you get called anti-science or worse.

Why do you hate America and Lollapalooza?


This is why I hate Lollapalooza, the hippies there were rude to Homer Simpson

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
meehaw [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This one got me. I was sent that WaPo article by a friend (who I should have learned already not to trust, as she's a WebMD diagnoser and freaks out at every little thing regarding the pandemic) and read it late at night when I was feeling lonely and in despair. It really shook me, but something did look kind of off. The data didn't look as dire as the few statistics in the article did. There was a kind of disjunction between tone and information. But, I thought, "hey, The Washington Post is usually a trusted outlet."

So I've been really continuing to despair for the last week or so.

It's really hard to know these days where to actually go for information. I understand enough of medical journal language to be dangerous, and so I know I can't trust my own interpretation of journal articles. I also know that I do know more than the average American who is cock-sure that they are "street smart" enough to decipher those same medical journals, and then Dunning-Krueger their way into Melissa Carone style wine-drunk displays of their lack of self-aware tirades.

This world is farked.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Seems like they're dancing around an important issue.

Namely, not all types of exposure are the same.

There's breathing the same air in a poorly ventilated room, there's sitting a few meters apart outdoors, and there's gregarious kissing. You swap spit and you're getting dosed with enough of a viral load that no level of vaccine induced immunity is going to be able to keep up.
 
meehaw [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

NewportBarGuy: Probably why non-science people should not be allowed to report on scientific studies.

I mean... f*ck... How many times have they interpreted studies on salt different ways over the last 50 years? Eggs? Everything.

The Provincetown study is important to people who know what the f*ck they are doing. It helps them understand how this whole thing works and how to fight it etc... I have no f*cking clue. I'm a moron. But I know enough not to listen to "reports" on studies like these because I have no f*cking clue what any of it means other than it provides data to the smart people who know how to use it.

In the meantime, the press get everyone whipped up into a lather and masturbates furiously.

Great times we live in.

REMEMBER THE MAINE!!


I agree with you. I do, however, think that WaPo usually does get it right, and that led me to let my guard down enough to be really freaked out by that report.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This is the point where it would have been useful for data journalists not to have soiled themselves by pretending to be doctors and kept their credibility intact

/Looking at you home schooled Doctor Nate Silver
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

wademh: You swap spit and you're getting dosed with enough of a viral load that no level of vaccine induced immunity is going to be able to keep up.


media4.giphy.comView Full Size
 
psilocyberguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

meehaw: NewportBarGuy: Probably why non-science people should not be allowed to report on scientific studies.

I mean... f*ck... How many times have they interpreted studies on salt different ways over the last 50 years? Eggs? Everything.

The Provincetown study is important to people who know what the f*ck they are doing. It helps them understand how this whole thing works and how to fight it etc... I have no f*cking clue. I'm a moron. But I know enough not to listen to "reports" on studies like these because I have no f*cking clue what any of it means other than it provides data to the smart people who know how to use it.

In the meantime, the press get everyone whipped up into a lather and masturbates furiously.

Great times we live in.

REMEMBER THE MAINE!!

I agree with you. I do, however, think that WaPo usually does get it right, and that led me to let my guard down enough to be really freaked out by that report.


Came in to agree wholeheartedly. WaPo has been a steady read for me over the past 55 years. Nowadays (for the past 7 years), I catch myself glossing over paragraphs and 10 minutes later a light bulb goes off over my head and I have to re-read the story to ascertain whether the article is BS, half BS, Quarter BS, or no BS.

I ain't that smart and it is very frustrating having to parse every single word.
 
psilocyberguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Gubbo: This is the point where it would have been useful for data journalists not to have soiled themselves by pretending to be doctors and kept their credibility intact

/Looking at you home schooled Doctor Nate Silver


And agree with this as well. I never heard of Nate Silver until 2015. Wish I had never seen that name. For a guy who toots his own trumpet LOUDLY, his work is very disappointing on all aspects. I had to kick him to the curb in 2018.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When WaPo finally gives Marc Thiessen the boot, I'll CONSIDER taking their journalism seriously.

Also, Bezos needs to pay his goddamn taxes.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The obvious tag has to fight with the stupid tag on articles from the WaPo.
 
PunGent
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Probably why non-science people should not be allowed to report on scientific studies.

I mean... f*ck... How many times have they interpreted studies on salt different ways over the last 50 years? Eggs? Everything.


Anyone can be bought, and/or incompetent.  To be fair to reporters, the whole "sugar isn't bad for you" thing a few decades back slipped right by the professional scientists at prestigious medical journals

/thanks, Harvard!
//assholes
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: FlashHarry: Absolutely disgraceful on WaPo's part. It will likely result in people saying "why bother getting vaccinated if it doesn't work?"

Not to mention all the bedwetters here on fark who jerk off to anything with a "Scary" tag every day just wishing for more bad news.

Then if you try to provide any bit of nuance, you get called anti-science or worse.


This right here.
 
Serious Black
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The Provincetown outbreak DID show that the vaccines used most in America, Pfizer and Moderna, have poor efficacy at preventing any kind of infection whatsoever. That's normal! Most vaccines we have for other viruses, like the MMR vaccine and the flu vaccines, don't completely prevent a virus from getting into your body and reproducing. That's almost impossible, especially when you're talking about a variant of the virus that produces 1,000 times the viral copies as previously dominant variants.

In addition, the Provincetown outbreak DID show that the vaccines used most in America have great efficacy at preventing severe infections and deaths. That's fantastic! Basically none of these people needed to go to the hospital to treat their COVID, and none of these people died of COVID.

This is why everyone needs at least a little bit of education on statistics and interpreting data, and this is why everyone needs to critically think about what specific metric people are using to assess the efficacy of a vaccine.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
But should we worry about this Israeli study showing the Pfizer vaccine efficacy has dropped from 94% to 39-40%? Of course that was in July. Might be down to 20% now. Seems to be dropping at least 20% a month.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PunGent
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

psilocyberguy: Gubbo: This is the point where it would have been useful for data journalists not to have soiled themselves by pretending to be doctors and kept their credibility intact

/Looking at you home schooled Doctor Nate Silver

And agree with this as well. I never heard of Nate Silver until 2015. Wish I had never seen that name. For a guy who toots his own trumpet LOUDLY, his work is very disappointing on all aspects. I had to kick him to the curb in 2018.


Silver was interesting before Trump won, in that he demonstrated that a LOT of smart people don't understand basic statistics.  He pegged Trump at 16%, iirc, and lots of folks on both sides said the race was over.

Anyone who's played Risk knows those odds aren't THAT long...it's 1 in 6.
 
BeotchPudding
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Without the NT Times or Washington Post lying (what else is new), Dems/Libs wouldn't be able to blame 'Conservatives' as being unmasked and spreading Covid-19. What are Dems/Libs going to biatch about now, the rates of vaccinated healthcare workers in California whom have tested positive for Covid?
 
PunGent
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: Then if you try to provide any bit of nuance, you get called anti-science or worse.


Most requests for nuance or more information seem to come across as sealioning, fyi....
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
This was green lit at just the right time.    See thread below this one to see more breathless panic, but about the latest variant.

Fark user imageWelp, it's been nice knowing you Farkers)
 
PunGent
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

BeotchPudding: Without the NT Times


Drink!

/moron
 
NeoCortex42
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Probably why non-science people should not be allowed to report on scientific studies.

I mean... f*ck... How many times have they interpreted studies on salt different ways over the last 50 years? Eggs? Everything.

The Provincetown study is important to people who know what the f*ck they are doing. It helps them understand how this whole thing works and how to fight it etc... I have no f*cking clue. I'm a moron. But I know enough not to listen to "reports" on studies like these because I have no f*cking clue what any of it means other than it provides data to the smart people who know how to use it.

In the meantime, the press get everyone whipped up into a lather and masturbates furiously.

Great times we live in.

REMEMBER THE MAINE!!


d30womf5coomej.cloudfront.netView Full Size
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"VACCINATED PEOPLE DO NOT TRANSMIT THE VIRUS AT THE SAME RATE AS UNVACCINATED PEOPLE," Ben Wakana, a communications staffer for the White House's coronavirus response team, shot back. "IF YOU FAIL TO INCLUDE THAT CONTEXT YOU'RE DOING IT WRONG."

So what is the relative transmission rate of Delta for vaccinated and unvaccinated people?  I'm having a hard time finding those numbers.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

PunGent: Eightballjacket: Then if you try to provide any bit of nuance, you get called anti-science or worse.

Most requests for nuance or more information seem to come across as sealioning, fyi....


So when we get headlines like "Whelp, It's been nice knowing you Farkers"  looking further into the issue is trolling?

Hatred of nuance, it's not just for Trumpers anymore.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Maybe the Editors and Fact-Checkers are worn out, worn down, and wobbly tired.
 
jso2897
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
So - basically proof that anti-vaxxers are even stupider than we thought they were.
Never surprised to learn that.
 
sleze
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

wademh: Seems like they're dancing around an important issue.

Namely, not all types of exposure are the same.

There's breathing the same air in a poorly ventilated room, there's sitting a few meters apart outdoors, and there's gregarious kissing. You swap spit and you're getting dosed with enough of a viral load that no level of vaccine induced immunity is going to be able to keep up.


THIS.  For anyone who knows P-Town, you know their parties are a lot more...let's say, intimate, than a kegger or backyard BBQ.  This points out that even when there is a LOT of spit (and other things) being swapped, the vaccine will still protect you from being ventilated.  Normal people in normal outdoor bbqs who are vaccinated are at VERY low risk of contracting it and even smaller risk from even knowing about it.
 
PTP_Professor
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Just remember, you can't trust the media, the government, or your preacher to provide you with 100% accurate information.

Accuracy of that crazy uncle varies from 0%-100% depending on alcohol and tinfoil consumption.
 
jso2897
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: PunGent: Eightballjacket: Then if you try to provide any bit of nuance, you get called anti-science or worse.

Most requests for nuance or more information seem to come across as sealioning, fyi....

So when we get headlines like "Whelp, It's been nice knowing you Farkers"  looking further into the issue is trolling?

Hatred of nuance, it's not just for Trumpers anymore.


Low quality trolling isn't "looking into the issue".
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

meehaw: But, I thought, "hey, The Washington Post is usually a trusted outlet."


publichealth.indiana.eduView Full Size

Well, there's your problem right there.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Ambitwistor: "VACCINATED PEOPLE DO NOT TRANSMIT THE VIRUS AT THE SAME RATE AS UNVACCINATED PEOPLE," Ben Wakana, a communications staffer for the White House's coronavirus response team, shot back. "IF YOU FAIL TO INCLUDE THAT CONTEXT YOU'RE DOING IT WRONG."

So what is the relative transmission rate of Delta for vaccinated and unvaccinated people?  I'm having a hard time finding those numbers.


The latest reearch is that the Delta viral load of a vaccinated person's breath is 1000 times more than an unvaccinated Alpha viral load. So vaccinated people are actually, for allintensiveporpoises, just as contagious when it comes to Delta.*

*This still means every variant other than Delta is contained, so vaccinations must continue.
 
Krazikarl [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Ambitwistor: So what is the relative transmission rate of Delta for vaccinated and unvaccinated people?  I'm having a hard time finding those numbers.


I don't think its well known because the data are crap.

The point of the Provincetown study was to try and get some hints.  But the data set was people at a specific party who chose to get tested afterwards.  So not only is it one very specific event, but it was only self selected people from that single event.

Trying to extract anything from stuff like this is extremely uncertain - the error bars in this study were huge.
 
indylaw
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: FlashHarry: Absolutely disgraceful on WaPo's part. It will likely result in people saying "why bother getting vaccinated if it doesn't work?"

Not to mention all the bedwetters here on fark who jerk off to anything with a "Scary" tag every day just wishing for more bad news.

Then if you try to provide any bit of nuance, you get called anti-science or worse.


Do you mean to suggest that we won't have 30 billion Delta variant deaths by Christmas?
 
jso2897
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

indylaw: Eightballjacket: FlashHarry: Absolutely disgraceful on WaPo's part. It will likely result in people saying "why bother getting vaccinated if it doesn't work?"

Not to mention all the bedwetters here on fark who jerk off to anything with a "Scary" tag every day just wishing for more bad news.

Then if you try to provide any bit of nuance, you get called anti-science or worse.

Do you mean to suggest that we won't have 30 billion Delta variant deaths by Christmas?


Isn't it really quite probable that you can cure Covid by shining black liight up your ass and drinking bleach?
I'm only asking questions!
Just trying to "look into the issue"!
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
White democrats are the only demographic in which a majority of people disagree with the statement, "media are the enemy of the people."

https://www.rasmussenreports.com/publ​i​c_content/politics/current_events/medi​a/58_of_voters_agree_media_are_enemy_o​f_the_people

I'm not saying that as an indictment of white democrats (given that they constitute a majority of the media themselves, it's not crazy), but as a depressing little poll finding.  As our current state of affairs demonstrate, it's a social issue when news need to be communicated accurately and quickly so that action can be implemented.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The #1 goal of the vaccine is to keep people from dying. It's definitely doing that, and for the most part it's keeping people from having severe enough symptoms to need hospitalization. Ironically, this means that to the fully vaccinated, it's now more like getting a flu than a death sentence (note: it is still definitely not the flu). That's a good thing.

And yes, the more people are vaccinated, the higher the proportion of COVID cases will be that are among vaccinated people, because that's literally the only thing that can happen. If you had an island of 1000 people and all of them are vaccinated and 3 people get COVID anyway, that means that 100% of the cases on the island are among the vaccinated. But that doesn't at all mean the vaccine is 0% effective.

These numbers are not easy to parse for most people, which is why the media needs to get its sh*t together.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"nine hundred cases related to the outbreak, there were no deaths and only seven hospitalizations."

Great, but ~75% of those infected were vaxxed.  No deaths is a great thing but that was 900 more chances for another mutation.  900 more people that may become long haulers.  900 more that may have lifelong problems from Covid.

Not requiring hospitalization doesn't mean it doesn't suck.  A "mild case" conjures up images of the sniffles, maybe a sneeze or two.  A friend that caught Covid (an EMT and RN) had a "mild case" and he said it was like the worst flu he's ever had x 100,000.  Yippeee for mild!

It's not just about whether people live or die when they get Covid.
 
Corn_Fed
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Hey look, a breathlessly panicked headline, right underneath the headline about breathlessly panicked headlines.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jso2897
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I'd just like to provide a little "nuance" here by pointing out that it's not even as bad as the flu - more like a bad cold, and by August the hot weather will have made it go away.
You're not afraid to "look into the issue" are you?
 
Krazikarl [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: The latest reearch is that the Delta viral load of a vaccinated person's breath is 1000 times more than an unvaccinated Alpha viral load. So vaccinated people are actually, for allintensiveporpoises, just as contagious when it comes to Delta.*


Um, unless I'm missing something, that's not what the tweets or the original study say.

Here's the quote from the study:

"The viral loads in the Delta infections were ~1000 times higher than those in the earlier 19A/19B strain infections on the day when viruses were firstly detected"

https://virological.org/t/viral-infec​t​ion-and-transmission-in-a-large-well-t​raced-outbreak-caused-by-the-delta-sar​s-cov-2-variant/724

As far as I can tell, they make no mention of vaccinated vs unvaccinated.  For example, I did a quick find on page search for "vacc", and it blanked in the article.

The result is also from a single study in China.  China pretty famously hasn't been distributing mRNA based vaccines.  So I'm not even sure if it would be relevant to the US, since the US is heavily using the mRNA vaccines.

https://fortune.com/2021/07/16/china-​m​rna-vaccine-pfizer-biontech-fosun-dose​s/
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: Ambitwistor: "VACCINATED PEOPLE DO NOT TRANSMIT THE VIRUS AT THE SAME RATE AS UNVACCINATED PEOPLE," Ben Wakana, a communications staffer for the White House's coronavirus response team, shot back. "IF YOU FAIL TO INCLUDE THAT CONTEXT YOU'RE DOING IT WRONG."

So what is the relative transmission rate of Delta for vaccinated and unvaccinated people?  I'm having a hard time finding those numbers.

The latest reearch is that the Delta viral load of a vaccinated person's breath is 1000 times more than an unvaccinated Alpha viral load. So vaccinated people are actually, for allintensiveporpoises, just as contagious when it comes to Delta.*


Viral load isn't a perfect proxy for transmissibility, so if someone is saying that there are differences in transmissibility, I want to know what those numbers are and where they came from.
 
Corn_Fed
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

FLMountainMan: White democrats are the only demographic in which a majority of people disagree with the statement, "media are the enemy of the people."

https://www.rasmussenreports.com/publi​c_content/politics/current_events/medi​a/58_of_voters_agree_media_are_enemy_o​f_the_people

I'm not saying that as an indictment of white democrats (given that they constitute a majority of the media themselves, it's not crazy), but as a depressing little poll finding.  As our current state of affairs demonstrate, it's a social issue when news need to be communicated accurately and quickly so that action can be implemented.


Then that makes white Democrats apparently the only factually-correct demographic. The media are not the "enemy of the people." They can be sensationalistic and misleading, just like many other businesses.

Republicans, and especially Trumpers, are the actual enemy of the people.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

FlashHarry: Absolutely disgraceful on WaPo's part. It will likely result in people saying "why bother getting vaccinated if it doesn't work?"


NBC/CNBC had this story a few days ago:

Fark user imageView Full Size


That's about 0.07% of all vaccinated. Farking shameful misleading headline.
 
Krazikarl [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: Great, but ~75% of those infected were vaxxed.


75% of the people who chose to get tested for the study were vaxxed.

It was a ridiculously self-selected group.

The kind of people who would go to a crowded party without the vaccine are exactly the kind of people who wouldn't get tested to be part of a study.  So the idea that the numbers here are at all representative of reality is very, very, very questionable.

The original study made extensive note of the deficiencies.  But those details got dropped by the media, and especially on social media.  Which is exactly the point of this thread.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

jso2897: Eightballjacket: PunGent: Eightballjacket: Then if you try to provide any bit of nuance, you get called anti-science or worse.

Most requests for nuance or more information seem to come across as sealioning, fyi....

So when we get headlines like "Whelp, It's been nice knowing you Farkers"  looking further into the issue is trolling?

Hatred of nuance, it's not just for Trumpers anymore.

Low quality trolling isn't "looking into the issue".


When we get the dreaded "Scary"  tag every time a new variant pops up and farkers declare our vaccines suck at protecting us from them, I would still like a little proof.  Because so far, vaccines have been pretty good across the various variants, yet these scare stories keep popping up.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: "nine hundred cases related to the outbreak, there were no deaths and only seven hospitalizations."

Great, but ~75% of those infected were vaxxed.  No deaths is a great thing but that was 900 more chances for another mutation.


But as you say, most of those 900 were vaccinated, and it's not clear that there are as many chances to mutate in vaccinated people.

900 more people that may become long haulers.  900 more that may have lifelong problems from Covid.

Long-haul COVID appears to be much less frequent in vaccinated, but I don't know how well this has been studied with Delta.
 
