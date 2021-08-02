 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Infection Control Today)   Welp, it's been nice knowing you Farkers   (infectioncontroltoday.com) divider line
128
    More: Scary, Immune system, Vaccine, COVID-19 variant, lambda COVID-19 mutation, Vaccination, spike protein of the lambda variant of interest, Public health, Houston Methodist Hospital  
•       •       •

2947 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Aug 2021 at 12:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



128 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all

 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
So is that it? Are we farked?
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

FlashHarry: So is that it? Are we farked?

the emergence of the lambda variant underscores the need to consider vaccines just 1 layer of protection against COVID-19 infection, and that they should be combined with masks and goggles.


Yes. We can't get them to wear masks. Now we have to get them to wear goggle too?
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Ok, so the Delta Variant may be our best protection against the Lambda Variant.


"What's going on here in the U.S. is lambda is competing against the delta variant. And I think it's losing the competition," said Peter Stoilov, an associate professor of biochemistry at West Virginia University who studies the coronavirus variants. "The question is how competitive this variant is going to be. I don't see it spreading anywhere near as fast as the delta."

Then there's this:

Even if the lambda variant were to surge in the United States, there's good news: Two of the three federally approved coronavirus vaccines appear to work well against it.

A paper posted Monday by Landau and other researchers at NYU found that the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines had no problem neutralizing lambda. The variant showed a slight resistance to the two mRNA vaccines, but the shots were still highly effective, according to the study, which has not yet undergone peer review.
"The vaccines induce such good antibodies that even if the virus is a little bit resistant, they are still quite sufficient to kill the virus," Landau said.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine, on the other hand, doesn't offer the same defenses against lambda or delta, the researchers found.

Seems as if anyone getting the J&J vaccine will need an MRNA vaccine booster.
 
Joshudan [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
We're back to masking up and sanitizing and social distancing. My sons TKD school closed suddenly due to a breakthrough case.

My son is very co fused and upset and keeps saying "I thought we were done with covid" to which all I can say is 'me too, kid, me too

And I knew it would be a Lambda function that'd come out of the Cloud to kill us.
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
SinoVac was only like 30% effective against the original strain anyway. I don't think they are using the mRNA vaccines in Chile at all. Soooo...
 
Mad Scientist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The study from Chile shows lamda varient escape from Coronavac, the Chinese vaccine that wasn't all that strong to begin with. The mRNA vaccines of Pfizer and Moderna are likely more effective.  And there's always cellular immunity, like the T-cell response that confers protection.  This paper only looked at the B-cell/antibody protection.

So, don't panic yet.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Billy Joel - Goodnight Saigon (Official Video)
Youtube Qjzjhl-QztE
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

FlashHarry: So is that it? Are we farked?


It is starting to look that way.
The chance to control/suppress this virus has been truly farked.
I am not sure we get a second chance, but what would I know after 50 years of fighting human misery and disease with vaccinations. It is just an opinion and that is far from a feeling.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

IgG4: I don't think they are using the mRNA vaccines in Chile at all. Soooo...


Well, that would account for it. It seems as if the J&J and AstraZeneca vaccines aren't very effective, but the MRNA ones from Pfizer and Moderna are.
 
RodneyToady [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

FlashHarry: The Johnson & Johnson vaccine, on the other hand, doesn't offer the same defenses against lambda or delta, the researchers found.


I can't help but laugh at myself.  I specifically got the J&J vaccine because at the time (March/April) the messaging was that the J&J vaccine was better at handling the variants, even if it was more likely to result in getting asymptomatic or mild covid compared to Pfizer and Moderna.  Now I imagine I have to wait it out until the booster plan gets authorized.  Wonderful.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Bobby Oppenheimer can rest easy now. He's off the hook!

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
So do I still need my oregano essential oil?  Or is the horse worm pill enough?

//I'll just keep wearing my mask
//moderna jabbed
//good luck, we're all counting on you
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

RodneyToady: FlashHarry: The Johnson & Johnson vaccine, on the other hand, doesn't offer the same defenses against lambda or delta, the researchers found.

I can't help but laugh at myself.  I specifically got the J&J vaccine because at the time (March/April) the messaging was that the J&J vaccine was better at handling the variants, even if it was more likely to result in getting asymptomatic or mild covid compared to Pfizer and Moderna.  Now I imagine I have to wait it out until the booster plan gets authorized.  Wonderful.


So is there any reason you couldn't just pull up to cvs or whatever, roll up your sleeve and get one of the mRNA vaccines? (ask your doctor first!)Tens of thousands of vaccines are expiring as we speak.
 
RodneyToady [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

yohohogreengiant: RodneyToady: FlashHarry: The Johnson & Johnson vaccine, on the other hand, doesn't offer the same defenses against lambda or delta, the researchers found.

I can't help but laugh at myself.  I specifically got the J&J vaccine because at the time (March/April) the messaging was that the J&J vaccine was better at handling the variants, even if it was more likely to result in getting asymptomatic or mild covid compared to Pfizer and Moderna.  Now I imagine I have to wait it out until the booster plan gets authorized.  Wonderful.

So is there any reason you couldn't just pull up to cvs or whatever, roll up your sleeve and get one of the mRNA vaccines? (ask your doctor first!)Tens of thousands of vaccines are expiring as we speak.


Assuming they didn't check me against the vaccination database and exclude me (I'm in NY, and in their vaccine passport "Excelsior Pass" system), I'm still not comfortable doing that until there's been some clinical trials.  Hell, if there's a clinical trial I can sign up for, I'd do it that way. At least then I'd be actively monitored if things went pear-shaped.

I tend to be risk-averse (which is why I'm still generally social distancing and masking up even when outdoors), so getting the other vaccine now seems too high of a risk.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Infection Control Today?
Is that like the Newsweek of virus?
 
whippersnapper [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

snocone: FlashHarry: So is that it? Are we farked?

It is starting to look that way.
The chance to control/suppress this virus has been truly farked.
I am not sure we get a second chance, but what would I know after 50 years of fighting human misery and disease with vaccinations. It is just an opinion and that is far from a feeling.


I mean even if this goes rapidly out of control, the fatality rate isn't as high as the Black Death was in the 1300s. There have been worse plagues in human history.

Sure, lots of people will needlessly suffer and die, and social upheaval and instability will become increasingly more likely. But it probably isn't the end of humanity.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

GardenWeasel: FlashHarry: So is that it? Are we farked?

the emergence of the lambda variant underscores the need to consider vaccines just 1 layer of protection against COVID-19 infection, and that they should be combined with masks and goggles.

Yes. We can't get them to wear masks. Now we have to get them to wear goggle too?


It was my understanding that the goggles do nothing.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The first case of lambda variant has been spotted at Houston Methodist Hospital about 2 days ago...

Farking awesome.

KHOU 11 reports that there's been an alarming spike in COVID-19 infections in the Houston area.

(sigh)

Houston Methodist Hospital officials have not commented on whether the loss of those 153 employees has hindered the facility's ability to treat the influx of patients.

My guess is because the majority of these 153 work in records or the cafeteria or janitorial or IT and very few, actually touch patients of any kind.  The Methodist system is massive (it's where I go and where my doctor refers).  I'm sure they can handle the influx the same as they would with or without those 153 patients.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

toraque: GardenWeasel: FlashHarry: So is that it? Are we farked?

the emergence of the lambda variant underscores the need to consider vaccines just 1 layer of protection against COVID-19 infection, and that they should be combined with masks and goggles.

Yes. We can't get them to wear masks. Now we have to get them to wear goggle too?

It was my understanding that the goggles do nothing.


I cannot refute this.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The first case in the United States has been spotted at Houston Methodist Hospital.

God damn it, when are we going to restrict travel and start quarantining people??
 
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The lambda variant, first identified in Peru

Shouldn't it be the Llama variant?
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Devolving_Spud: The lambda variant, first identified in Peru

Shouldn't it be the Llama variant?


Directed by 40 SPECIALLY TRAINED ECUADORIAN MOUNTAIN LLAMAS 6 VENEZUELAN RED LLAMAS 142 MEXICAN WHOOPING LLAMAS 14 NORTH CHILEAN GUANACOS (CLOSELY RELATED TO THE LLAMA) REG LLAMA OF BRIXTON 76000 BATTERY LLAMAS FROM "LLAMA-FRESH" FARMS LTD. NEAR PARAGUAY and TERRY GILLIAM AND TERRY JONES
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Today when I go shopping Ill be buying items to stock up on. (Dont care). Not because of shutdowns, that is a political nightmare, but I have a feeling others are go to as well, and soon.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Deltas and the Lambdas???
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So long, and thanks for all the fish.

/I hate fish
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: FlashHarry: So is that it? Are we farked?

the emergence of the lambda variant underscores the need to consider vaccines just 1 layer of protection against COVID-19 infection, and that they should be combined with masks and goggles.

Yes. We can't get them to wear masks. Now we have to get them to wear goggle too?


The goggle do nothing anyway
 
Kangaroo_Ralph
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We should take all of CCP's money to pay for eradicating their virus, and then end them as a political power.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this a legit website?
 
Nirbo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just RTFA. It's only potentially been shown to be resistant to soda water.

Maybe the Russian vodka soda will be slightly more effective.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No vaccine can do a damn thing for you if you don't get the shots, morans.

I have in the past, and will continue going forward,  advocate for putting plague rats in camps for the protection of everyone.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
First spotted in Texas, well there's a farking surprise.
Fark you, Texas and fark Florida too. Maybe it's time to nuke them to save us all from their stupidity.
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: FlashHarry: So is that it? Are we farked?

the emergence of the lambda variant underscores the need to consider vaccines just 1 layer of protection against COVID-19 infection, and that they should be combined with masks and goggles.

Yes. We can't get them to wear masks. Now we have to get them to wear goggle too?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sid244
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Make this a law and you won't have this problem. If you don't get vaccinated you forego treatment of Covid related illnesses.  No double lung transplants for your stupidity. No thoughts and prayers for killing your unvaccinated kids. You get nothing.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Devolving_Spud: So do I still need my oregano essential oil?  Or is the horse worm pill enough?

//I'll just keep wearing my mask
//moderna jabbed
//good luck, we're all counting on you


Yes I remember now I had the lasagna.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A preprint study


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Pincy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Joshudan: My son is very co fused and upset and keeps saying "I thought we were done with covid" to which all I can say is 'me too, kid, me too


Did you really think that? Knowing that almost half of the US population is as dumb as a bag of bricks.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Devolving_Spud: The lambda variant, first identified in Peru

Shouldn't it be the Llama variant?


No, the llama is a quadruped which lives in the big rivers like the Amazon. It has two ears, a heart, a forehead, and a beak for eating honey. But it is provided with fins for swimming
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Thanks
 
demonfaerie
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RodneyToady: yohohogreengiant: RodneyToady: FlashHarry: The Johnson & Johnson vaccine, on the other hand, doesn't offer the same defenses against lambda or delta, the researchers found.

I can't help but laugh at myself.  I specifically got the J&J vaccine because at the time (March/April) the messaging was that the J&J vaccine was better at handling the variants, even if it was more likely to result in getting asymptomatic or mild covid compared to Pfizer and Moderna.  Now I imagine I have to wait it out until the booster plan gets authorized.  Wonderful.

So is there any reason you couldn't just pull up to cvs or whatever, roll up your sleeve and get one of the mRNA vaccines? (ask your doctor first!)Tens of thousands of vaccines are expiring as we speak.

Assuming they didn't check me against the vaccination database and exclude me (I'm in NY, and in their vaccine passport "Excelsior Pass" system), I'm still not comfortable doing that until there's been some clinical trials.  Hell, if there's a clinical trial I can sign up for, I'd do it that way. At least then I'd be actively monitored if things went pear-shaped.

I tend to be risk-averse (which is why I'm still generally social distancing and masking up even when outdoors), so getting the other vaccine now seems too high of a risk.


In Canada and Germany there are already mixing vaccines. They are mixing one dose like J&J, with Moderma or Pfizer. I already know people who got the J&J that are getting one of mRNA vaccines. Talk to your doctor or your city's health department about getting another shot.
 
Kangaroo_Ralph
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whidbey: The first case in the United States has been spotted at Houston Methodist Hospital.

when are we going to restrict travel


I agree. We should close our borders to non-citizens until the virus is eradicated.
 
epyonyx
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: FlashHarry: So is that it? Are we farked?

the emergence of the lambda variant underscores the need to consider vaccines just 1 layer of protection against COVID-19 infection, and that they should be combined with masks and goggles.

Yes. We can't get them to wear masks. Now we have to get them to wear goggle too?


So we ARE the Quarians. Paging Commander Shepard...
 
Pincy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sid244: Make this a law and you won't have this problem. If you don't get vaccinated you forego treatment of Covid related illnesses.  No double lung transplants for your stupidity. No thoughts and prayers for killing your unvaccinated kids. You get nothing.


Not sure I'd go that far but if we have to begin triage because the hospitals are at capacity then they should be the first to go.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UberDave: very few, actually touch patients


Thats wishful thinking.

The Houston med center is the biggest in the world. An outbreak there could get scary fast.
 
mikalmd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mask up Farkers , a lot of breakthrough cases are being reported around the country .. Stay safe ..
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
The Lambda variant? I've seen what comes next....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Creoena
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Combustion: The Deltas and the Lambdas???


Worst The Mamas & the Papas cover band ever.
 
BeerBear
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: FlashHarry: So is that it? Are we farked?

the emergence of the lambda variant underscores the need to consider vaccines just 1 layer of protection against COVID-19 infection, and that they should be combined with masks and goggles.

Yes. We can't get them to wear masks. Now we have to get them to wear goggle too?


Yep, we be farked....
 
Uncontrolled_Jibe
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Bobby Oppenheimer can rest easy now. He's off the hook!

[i.kym-cdn.com image 512x417]


That's completely misunderstood.  It was him telling himself that this was his duty.   No one would be saved by his hiding.
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

AsparagusFTW: Today when I go shopping Ill be buying items to stock up on. (Dont care). Not because of shutdowns, that is a political nightmare, but I have a feeling others are go to as well, and soon.


Shelves have been kind of empty for most of the summer. The supply chain is all Farked up. Grab what you can, without being greedy, obviously.
 
Displayed 50 of 128 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.