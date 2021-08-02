 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Local10 WPLG)   Florida hospitals are filling up. Gator out front should've told you   (local10.com) divider line
50
    More: Florida, Hospital, previous record, Florida, single day, United States, Humid subtropical climate, half-year, new cases  
•       •       •

866 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Aug 2021 at 9:34 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



50 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder how they are going to ration care?

I mean, if I were immunosuppressed and ineligible for a vaccine that I'd really want to otherwise take, am I competing for treatment with a plague rat antivaxxer whose advertised refusal to take the damn vaccine is largely what endangered me in the first place? Who then will likely continue causing this problem when released should they become reinfected?

How many of these admittances are children who (despite the free-will libertarian, Cracker Jack box MDs' impassioned assertions from last night's train wreck thread) don't have a choice in any way on this matter?

Just asking questions, as they say.
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least they have their freedumb.
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

shastacola: At least they have their freedumb.


There is a kind of freedom in death.

The tragedy, as always is the collateral damage wrought against those simply trying to live without falling victim to the lethal idiocy.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

yohohogreengiant: I wonder how they are going to ration care?

I mean, if I were immunosuppressed and ineligible for a vaccine that I'd really want to otherwise take, am I competing for treatment with a plague rat antivaxxer whose advertised refusal to take the damn vaccine is largely what endangered me in the first place? Who then will likely continue causing this problem when released should they become reinfected?

How many of these admittances are children who (despite the free-will libertarian, Cracker Jack box MDs' impassioned assertions from last night's train wreck thread) don't have a choice in any way on this matter?

Just asking questions, as they say.


In your first sentence, you've already put more thought into the problem than DeSantis has.

Of course I assume he's vaxxed and doesn't give a shiat
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
DeSantis will of course solve this problem in his usual way.
He'll make counting the number of people in the hospital illegal, or at least reporting the count.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I find it darkly amusing that these country ass dildos are willing to give their lives for a gameshow host who wouldnt piss on them if they were on fire.
 
Armchair_Invective
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The everglades will make a very large mass grave for disappearing bodies, Desantis needs to keep his numbers looking good.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

yohohogreengiant: I wonder how they are going to ration care?


Money.
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From the comments: it's Biden's fault.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: yohohogreengiant: I wonder how they are going to ration care?

Money.


sadly this will be the one.

if it was ethics they'd treat every person with so much as a stubbed toe first while letting people who voluntarily chose not to be vaccinated die in the parking lot.  refusing a vaccine should be viewed as an irrevocable refusal of consent to treat, up front.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: I find it darkly amusing that these country ass dildos are willing to give their lives for a gameshow host who wouldnt piss on them if they were on fire.


That's not fair! From what we've heard there's a good chance he would piss on them if they were on fire and looked like Russian prostitutes.
 
OmnomnomCookies
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
2020: Goes away in the heat, gone by summer. Where is the media to tell me how great a job I've done?

2021: Numbers are up because it's so hot, and people are around each other too much indoors. Now, let's put kids back in school without masks or I'll pull your funding. Why is the media unfairly focusing on me?! Also, visit my COVID merchandise table because it's funny.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

kpaxoid: From the comments: it's Biden's fault.


It's the comments. It's going to be full of dumb.

I mean, c'mon man. You're a Farker. You know what comments are like!

\ You're soaking in it!
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Some of those comments are very Florida
 
freakdiablo
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

dothemath: I find it darkly amusing that these country ass dildos are willing to give their lives for a gameshow host who wouldnt piss on them if they were on fire.


Don't be so harsh.

There's a good number that'll give their lives in the name of stigginit.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

kpaxoid: From the comments: it's Biden's fault.


I've been waiting for it to shift to that.  Right wingers and right-wing media tell their droves of morons to not get vaccinated and shout to the four winds about how it is bad.  Then when they virus proliferates like it is doing, blame it on Biden.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

wademh: DeSantis will of course solve this problem in his usual way.
He'll make counting the number of people in the hospital illegal, or at least reporting the count.


Or label them deceased from a different disease.
Those people?  They died of, uh, hospitalitis.  That's a disease you get when you walk in a hospital and you are totally healthy.   Doctors and nurses are immune, of course.  They go on 'rounds' and these rounds protected them.  So obvious.  I don't have to explain this any further.  Next question?  Our economy?  We have one.  Next question?
 
Agarista
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

yohohogreengiant: I wonder how they are going to ration care?

I mean, if I were immunosuppressed and ineligible for a vaccine that I'd really want to otherwise take, am I competing for treatment with a plague rat antivaxxer whose advertised refusal to take the damn vaccine is largely what endangered me in the first place? Who then will likely continue causing this problem when released should they become reinfected?

How many of these admittances are children who (despite the free-will libertarian, Cracker Jack box MDs' impassioned assertions from last night's train wreck thread) don't have a choice in any way on this matter?

Just asking questions, as they say.


That's not how medicine is supposed to work. Professionals will treat anyone who needs help, regardless of age, race, idiocy, religion, or other factors. It both hurts a little and makes me proud every time I see the picture of the Black nurses and ER staff working on the wounded Klansmen.
 
PickleBarrel
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I think we should start spreading the word that if you catch covid and go to the hospital, then they will chip you.

/I absolutely despise anti-vaxxers.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I read the comments ray
 
Agarista
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
P.S.   Reading the comments below the article (I know, I know) makes me want to root for the virus to wipe out the anti-vaxxers. To make a joke, I will; as a member of the human species, I can't.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

PickleBarrel: I think we should start spreading the word that if you catch covid and go to the hospital, then they will chip you.

/I absolutely despise anti-vaxxers.


By "chip", do you mean "throw you into a wood chipper?"

Just wondering if I need to bring a raincoat.
 
dothemath
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: wademh: DeSantis will of course solve this problem in his usual way.
He'll make counting the number of people in the hospital illegal, or at least reporting the count.

Or label them deceased from a different disease.
Those people?  They died of, uh, hospitalitis.  That's a disease you get when you walk in a hospital and you are totally healthy.   Doctors and nurses are immune, of course.  They go on 'rounds' and these rounds protected them.  So obvious.  I don't have to explain this any further.  Next question?  Our economy?  We have one.  Next question?


At what point can the federal government just take over because it's obvious these states with their shiathole leadership are a real and true public danger?
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Don't read the comments.
 
Agarista
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

IRestoreFurniture: Harry Freakstorm: wademh: DeSantis will of course solve this problem in his usual way.
He'll make counting the number of people in the hospital illegal, or at least reporting the count.

Or label them deceased from a different disease.
Those people?  They died of, uh, hospitalitis.  That's a disease you get when you walk in a hospital and you are totally healthy.   Doctors and nurses are immune, of course.  They go on 'rounds' and these rounds protected them.  So obvious.  I don't have to explain this any further.  Next question?  Our economy?  We have one.  Next question?

At what point can the federal government just take over because it's obvious these states with their shiathole leadership are a real and true public danger?


Well, if it's not in article I, section 8....
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Agarista: yohohogreengiant: I wonder how they are going to ration care?

I mean, if I were immunosuppressed and ineligible for a vaccine that I'd really want to otherwise take, am I competing for treatment with a plague rat antivaxxer whose advertised refusal to take the damn vaccine is largely what endangered me in the first place? Who then will likely continue causing this problem when released should they become reinfected?

How many of these admittances are children who (despite the free-will libertarian, Cracker Jack box MDs' impassioned assertions from last night's train wreck thread) don't have a choice in any way on this matter?

Just asking questions, as they say.

That's not how medicine is supposed to work. Professionals will treat anyone who needs help, regardless of age, race, idiocy, religion, or other factors. It both hurts a little and makes me proud every time I see the picture of the Black nurses and ER staff working on the wounded Klansmen.


While I agree medicine should be blind and help everyone, I'm starting to think putting anti-vaxxers at the end of the triage que might not be unreasonable.  If you've got a vax card or note from a qualified immunologist or internal medicine saying you can't get it, then you get to go to the front of the line.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
From the comments: Step 1 is to lock down the southern border.

Agreed. Deploy the Mason-Dixon Maginot Defense!
 
Agarista
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Driedsponge: Agarista: yohohogreengiant: I wonder how they are going to ration care?

I mean, if I were immunosuppressed and ineligible for a vaccine that I'd really want to otherwise take, am I competing for treatment with a plague rat antivaxxer whose advertised refusal to take the damn vaccine is largely what endangered me in the first place? Who then will likely continue causing this problem when released should they become reinfected?

How many of these admittances are children who (despite the free-will libertarian, Cracker Jack box MDs' impassioned assertions from last night's train wreck thread) don't have a choice in any way on this matter?

Just asking questions, as they say.

That's not how medicine is supposed to work. Professionals will treat anyone who needs help, regardless of age, race, idiocy, religion, or other factors. It both hurts a little and makes me proud every time I see the picture of the Black nurses and ER staff working on the wounded Klansmen.

While I agree medicine should be blind and help everyone, I'm starting to think putting anti-vaxxers at the end of the triage que might not be unreasonable.  If you've got a vax card or note from a qualified immunologist or internal medicine saying you can't get it, then you get to go to the front of the line.


slippery slope is a fallacy in argumentation, not in a plutocracy  :(
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

PickleBarrel: I think we should start spreading the word that if you catch covid and go to the hospital, then they will chip you.

/I absolutely despise anti-vaxxers.


All hospitals ER's should have required vaccinations before checkout.  If you go to the hospital, you are getting the vaccine, full stop.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

dothemath: for a gameshow host who wouldnt piss on them if they were on fire.


Which, coincidentally, could potentially be the signature gimmick of a half-decent game show.  Maybe a "Double Dare" reboot or something like that.
 
PickleBarrel
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Glorious Golden Ass: PickleBarrel: I think we should start spreading the word that if you catch covid and go to the hospital, then they will chip you.

/I absolutely despise anti-vaxxers.

By "chip", do you mean "throw you into a wood chipper?"

Just wondering if I need to bring a raincoat.


Not woodchipper.

Just go on Faux and emphasize: If you catch covid, go to the hospital.  YOU WILL NOT BE CHIPPED.  it is absolutely true, YOU WILL NOT BE CHIPPED.  Do not fall for this misinformation. We want to make sure we can save you.  YOU WILL NOT BE CHIPPED.
 
PickleBarrel
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Driedsponge: PickleBarrel: I think we should start spreading the word that if you catch covid and go to the hospital, then they will chip you.

/I absolutely despise anti-vaxxers.

All hospitals ER's should have required vaccinations before checkout.  If you go to the hospital, you are getting the vaccine, full stop.


At least anti-vaxxer health insurance should go through the roof.
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

PickleBarrel: Glorious Golden Ass: PickleBarrel: I think we should start spreading the word that if you catch covid and go to the hospital, then they will chip you.

/I absolutely despise anti-vaxxers.

By "chip", do you mean "throw you into a wood chipper?"

Just wondering if I need to bring a raincoat.

Not woodchipper.

Just go on Faux and emphasize: If you catch covid, go to the hospital.  YOU WILL NOT BE CHIPPED.  it is absolutely true, YOU WILL NOT BE CHIPPED.  Do not fall for this misinformation. We want to make sure we can save you.  YOU WILL NOT BE CHIPPED.


Make sure the tag line at the end is "Paid for by the friends of Hillary Clinton".
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
One part of me just wants to not care and say "oh well". But then I feel really bad for those who are vaccinated, those who are immunocompromised, and the healthcare workers.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

4seasons85!: One part of me just wants to not care and say "oh well". But then I feel really bad for those who are vaccinated, those who are immunocompromised, and the healthcare workers.


The compassion fatigue is horrific. My heart sincerely goes out to them.
 
bronskrat
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
DeSantis after he loses the Republican bid to be President: "Why didn't those dead people vote? I should've done more. I should've killed more!"
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: 4seasons85!: One part of me just wants to not care and say "oh well". But then I feel really bad for those who are vaccinated, those who are immunocompromised, and the healthcare workers.

The compassion fatigue is horrific. My heart sincerely goes out to them.


Yep. I genuinely can't imagine.  I work in healthcare but I work in a lab. I'm frustrated with people.  I can't even begin to imagine facing this in person every single day.
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Teddy Brosevelt [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Next up: DeSantis bans hospitals because they're bad for his covid numbers and are cutting into the tourism $$$.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
DeSantis = Death Sentence
 
jake3988
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

oopsboom: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: yohohogreengiant: I wonder how they are going to ration care?

Money.

sadly this will be the one.

if it was ethics they'd treat every person with so much as a stubbed toe first while letting people who voluntarily chose not to be vaccinated die in the parking lot.  refusing a vaccine should be viewed as an irrevocable refusal of consent to treat, up front.


No.  Stop being silly.

When hospitals filled up when there was no vaccine, they (meaning most hospitals across the country) did it based on if they thought you'd survive.  If you had certain criteria that made it seem like it was unlikely you'd survive even with treatment, they'd just send you home to die and fill the hospital with people they knew would have a good chance of survival.

No sense in wasting precious hospital space on people with no hope.  In that case, you have the person with little to no hope die AND you have a person that could've survived with treatment that can't get admitted because it's full die as well.

I'm all in favor of denying treatment to antivaxxers, but I would imagine that's very medically ethically wrong.  They'll stick with 'who can survive' and go with that.

/And no, rarely does 'money' have anything to do with it.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

jake3988: And no, rarely does 'money' have anything to do with it.


😬 I worked in health insurance for five years and this is painfully naïve.
 
iToad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Sometimes it is necessary for people to actually see with their own eyes the consequences of incompetence, stupidity, and conspiracy theories in high places. Florida: Don't let it happen here.
 
Harry Wagstaff [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tracianne
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

kpaxoid: From the comments: it's Biden's fault.


Agarista: P.S.   Reading the comments below the article (I know, I know) makes me want to root for the virus to wipe out the anti-vaxxers. To make a joke, I will; as a member of the human species, I can't.


IRestoreFurniture: I read the comments ray


MusicMakeMyHeadPound: From the comments: Step 1 is to lock down the southern border.

Agreed. Deploy the Mason-Dixon Maginot Defense!


Never, ever read the comments on that site.  There is a group of commentators that plague that site and can make the most innocent story on the finding of a lost puppy into a racists, sexists, its all the democrats fault tirade.
 
Harry Wagstaff [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: From the comments: Step 1 is to lock down the southern border.

Agreed. Deploy the Mason-Dixon Maginot Defense!


Boat caravans of migrants!!!!
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
We have too any people in this state as it is. Don't get vaxxed, don't mask up, just die and get the hell out of my way already. Die Fallecia!
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

jake3988: all in favor of denying treatment to antivaxxers, but I would imagine that's very medically ethically wrong.  They'll stick with 'who can survive' and go with that.


Anti-vaxxers are mentally handicapped and therefore probably deserve the same level of care. The victims of brainwashing shouldn't suffer for the crimes--crimes--of those doing the brainwashing.

I encourage everyone to get that through their farking heads and never be distracted by it. There is only a tiny number of actual enemies causing our national crisis, and it's those that need to be dealt with severely.
 
Displayed 50 of 50 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.