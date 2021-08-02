 Skip to content
 
(The Drive) It's not uncommon to see 2 or even 3 supercarriers docked in port, but it is with full air wings on board
41
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least the air wings don't appreciably add to the traffic
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's still almost impossible for me to see a thread like this and not immediately think back to this thread, which remains, in my mind, the greatest single outing of a fraud in all of Fark's history: https://www.fark.com/comment​s/2818542/​Farkers-warship-rescues-civilian-sailo​rs-on-way-home-Baby-I-will-still-be-ho​me-on-time-no-really .

If you're unfamiliar, you'll want to read the beginning to just get a sense of the character in question. The fun starts when zap branigan, who remains one of Fark's great heroes, enters the room.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
What a colossal waste of money
 
bucket_pup [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Did we not learn from our past? SMH.
 
bucket_pup [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: What a colossal waste of money


<He states from the comfort of his Mom's basement during a long period of peace and stability brought about by a well-funded military..........>
 
bucket_pup [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Go Navy!
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Looks like San Diego is currently very safe from aerial assault.
 
The Bestest
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

bucket_pup: Did we not learn from our past? SMH.


I doubt any Japanese surprise attacks on San Diego are imminent.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

bucket_pup: Did we not learn from our past? SMH.


Germany has promised not to bomb us.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
As it stands, the USS Carl Vinson is set to deploy at any time. It has been executing advanced drills for some time now, including being dispatched to Hawaii for training, but also to deter Russia's own naval task force

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Join the Navy and mop your way across the globe.
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: As it stands, the USS Carl Vinson is set to deploy at any time. It has been executing advanced drills for some time now, including being dispatched to Hawaii for training, but also to deter Russia's own naval task force

[Fark user image 850x566]


On a serious note, is that carrier pretty small or is it an illusion? Looks small to me, based on the small number of aircraft on the deck.

It also looks unusually dirty (or, at least, needs a paint job).
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
So how many times is the filter going to pwn this thread?
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
They look kinda close to the dock.

I hope they have sufficient tires tires tied along the side.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: As it stands, the USS Carl Vinson is set to deploy at any time. It has been executing advanced drills for some time now, including being dispatched to Hawaii for training, but also to deter Russia's own naval task force

[Fark user image 850x566]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Old_Chief_Scott
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
dothemath: Join the Navy and mop swab your way across the globe.

FTFY.
 
dothemath
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Old_Chief_Scott: dothemath: Join the Navy and mop swab your way across the globe.

FTFY.

FTFY.


True.
For some reason the military cant just call a thing by its normal name.
I would go insane on the ship. Or get somebody pregnant.
 
The Bestest
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

MelGoesOnTour: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: As it stands, the USS Carl Vinson is set to deploy at any time. It has been executing advanced drills for some time now, including being dispatched to Hawaii for training, but also to deter Russia's own naval task force

[Fark user image 850x566]

On a serious note, is that carrier pretty small or is it an illusion? Looks small to me, based on the small number of aircraft on the deck.

It also looks unusually dirty (or, at least, needs a paint job).


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
American Decency Association [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: As it stands, the USS Carl Vinson is set to deploy at any time. It has been executing advanced drills for some time now, including being dispatched to Hawaii for training, but also to deter Russia's own naval task force

[Fark user image 850x566]


i think i saw this on Master and Commander.  is that a disguise as a whaler?
 
Rambino [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
This photo looks suspiciously like the view from my office. I may have to check security footage...  :/
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

bucket_pup: Karma Chameleon: What a colossal waste of money

<He states from the comfort of his Mom's basement during a long period of peace and stability brought about by a well-funded military..........>


Imagine how much less stabile and peaceful the US would be if we hadn't invested a trillion dollars and two decades into losing wars to guys in sandals with AKs and IEDs
 
MBooda
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
USS Carl Vinson and USS Abraham Lincoln?

Ah yes. Two of the FARK filter's favorite carriers.
 
Old_Chief_Scott
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

MelGoesOnTour: It also looks unusually dirty (or, at least, needs a paint job).


They always look dirty. Rusty too. Way back when I was in the Northern Sea of Japan just after the Russians shot down KAL 007. I remember how shocked I was at how filthy the Russian ships looked. ALL of them (there were plenty steaming about).

I don't think I have ever seen a Soviet/Russian ship that didn't look like crap.
 
MBooda
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

MBooda: USS Carl Vinson and USS Abraham Lincoln?

Ah yes. Two of the FARK filter's favorite carriers.


Wow, it completely redacted their designation! Charlie Victor November -70 and -72.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

MelGoesOnTour: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: As it stands, the USS Carl Vinson is set to deploy at any time. It has been executing advanced drills for some time now, including being dispatched to Hawaii for training, but also to deter Russia's own naval task force

[Fark user image 850x566]

On a serious note, is that carrier pretty small or is it an illusion? Looks small to me, based on the small number of aircraft on the deck.

It also looks unusually dirty (or, at least, needs a paint job).


That is the Admiral Kuznetsov. Russia's only aircraft carrier in service (somewhat).
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
bucket_pup: FlyNavy!

FTFY
 
Marcos P
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
It's also full of seamen
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
americandefenceleague.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

MelGoesOnTour: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: As it stands, the USS Carl Vinson is set to deploy at any time. It has been executing advanced drills for some time now, including being dispatched to Hawaii for training, but also to deter Russia's own naval task force

[Fark user image 850x566]

On a serious note, is that carrier pretty small or is it an illusion? Looks small to me, based on the small number of aircraft on the deck.

It also looks unusually dirty (or, at least, needs a paint job).


It's hard to keep it shiny with all that coal soot flying around.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Nice targets!
 
Fissile
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
US Murica can manage to fund a dozen super carriers, but does not have a single payer health care system.   The average kid has to take on ruinous amounts of debt to get an education.   Tens of millions in substandard, overpriced housing.  A deteriorating infrastructure from coast to coast, etc, etc.  Yup, those boats and planes sure are impressive.  Makes up for all that other stuff.  MURICA!  FARK YEAH!
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: It's still almost impossible for me to see a thread like this ...The fun starts when zap branigan, who remains one of Fark's great heroes, enters the room.



Ah yes I remember my time as a fellow LTt.CMdr aboard the SS TiddyFark sailing out of Miami. Those were the good old days when we could say offensive things and not get banned. Porn was posted on the main page and we liked it. The whiskey flowed like wine and people always told the truth on the internet. It was a simpler time.
 
dothemath
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Fissile: US Murica can manage to fund a dozen super carriers, but does not have a single payer health care system. The average kid has to take on ruinous amounts of debt to get an education. Tens of millions in substandard, overpriced housing. A deteriorating infrastructure from coast to coast, etc, etc. Yup, those boats and planes sure are impressive. Makes up for all that other stuff. MURICA! FARK YEAH!


Yeah man but its a dry heat.
 
The Bestest
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Fissile: US Murica can manage to fund a dozen super carriers, but does not have a single payer health care system.


We CAN do both, but 40%+ of our population has been indoctrinated into thinking we can't or shouldn't do the latter.
 
WyDave
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The USS Theodore Roosevelt just deployed with a full complement of autos.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrparks
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Was Carl Vinson president of anything else besides ass kicking?
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

jaytkay: bucket_pup: Karma Chameleon: What a colossal waste of money

<He states from the comfort of his Mom's basement during a long period of peace and stability brought about by a well-funded military..........>

Imagine how much less stabile and peaceful the US would be if we hadn't invested a trillion dollars and two decades into losing wars to guys in sandals with AKs and IEDs


Try 4-6 trillion dollars, depending on how you count the trillion+ dollars in future VA benefits we're on the hook for in a few decades.

But it's useless to try and convince the military fanboys that their magic tiger repelling rock is too expensive.
 
Nocrash
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
But drone swarms.
 
Avigdore
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Fissile: US Murica can manage to fund a dozen super carriers, but does not have a single payer health care system. The average kid has to take on ruinous amounts of debt to get an education. Tens of millions in substandard, overpriced housing. A deteriorating infrastructure from coast to coast, etc, etc. Yup, those boats and planes sure are impressive. Makes up for all that other stuff. MURICA! FARK YEAH!


Representative democracy in action.
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

The Bestest: Fissile: US Murica can manage to fund a dozen super carriers, but does not have a single payer health care system.

We CAN do both, but 40%+ of our population has been indoctrinated into thinking we can't or shouldn't do the latter.


On a fundamental level that just depresses me.
 
sleze
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I told this story before but I will tell it again.

We were working in SECCON on a CVN in San Diego harbor performing a groom that required maintenance in there that takes about 2 hours or so.  We were about halfway through when a CPO bursts into the room, looks at my buddy sitting against the bulkhead and yanks him off the wall.  Apparently, he had been leaning against the ship's horn button for about 30 minutes (off and on as he leaned forward).  This horn is loud enough to be heard for MILES around.

The sailors that knew all the locations of the ship's horn button were off the ship for various reasons (training, leave, lunch, etc) and those still on ship were, apparently, frantically searching the ship trying to figure out why the horn was blasting the harbor.  Finally the QMC returning from lunch got on board, asked WTF was going on, was told, checked the pilot house first, then went down to SECCON (in about 5 minutes elapsed).  Took a few years for my buddy to live it down.

/CSB
 
