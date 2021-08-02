 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Nola.com)   Today's "alcohol was a factor" story involves a wedding, a collision, a traffic jam, a spillway, a suspected affair, a dumbass, and of course a gun   (nola.com) divider line
14
    More: Dumbass, Murder, English-language films, Interstate 10, American films, Automobile, Domestic violence, Police, Interstate Highway System  
•       •       •

355 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Aug 2021 at 11:50 AM (20 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
ElFugawz [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
One of dozens of people waiting in that jam was 30-year-old Devin Jose Jones, who was heading home with his wife and her friend after his Kenner wedding ceremony.
[Police] said that at some point during their wait, Jones accused his wife and her friend of having a romantic affair. After an argument, Jones reached for his gun, and the wife's friend escaped the car on foot.

Who brings a gun to their own wedding?
 
dothemath
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"I have my .45 with me, on my lap and ready to defend myself or anyone around me if need be!!!! Please keep everyone up here stuck in this hell hole in your thoughts and prayers right now!!!"

img.discogs.comView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Tell me again people don't overreact to infidelity.
Jesus Christ ladies and gentlemen it's wash and wear get over yourselves you're not that farking important to literally anyone you farking mutts
 
cocozilla
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
ahhhhh..Louisiana. Lived there for a few years.


The stupid was very thick.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"I don't know if he was drunk or what, but he was not doing well, and there was quite a lot of blood on the back of his pants."

It pains me to say, but I've been this guy on occasion.
 
Ponzholio [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

ElFugawz: One of dozens of people waiting in that jam was 30-year-old Devin Jose Jones, who was heading home with his wife and her friend after his Kenner wedding ceremony.
[Police] said that at some point during their wait, Jones accused his wife and her friend of having a romantic affair. After an argument, Jones reached for his gun, and the wife's friend escaped the car on foot.

Who brings a gun to their own wedding?


You've obviously never been to a shotgun wedding.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

ElFugawz: One of dozens of people waiting in that jam was 30-year-old Devin Jose Jones, who was heading home with his wife and her friend after his Kenner wedding ceremony.
[Police] said that at some point during their wait, Jones accused his wife and her friend of having a romantic affair. After an argument, Jones reached for his gun, and the wife's friend escaped the car on foot.

Who brings a gun to their own wedding?


Well, I mean, if it's a shotgun wedding...
 
Salmon
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fta: she called 911 and couldn't get through.

Is that for real down there?

Like, 911 doesn't pick up?
 
ongbok
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
If you suspect that your fiancée is cheating on you, why would you go through with the wedding?

I see the other dude, once confronted was like, "Giggity, giggity, giggity, gone!"
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

ElFugawz: One of dozens of people waiting in that jam was 30-year-old Devin Jose Jones, who was heading home with his wife and her friend after his Kenner wedding ceremony.
[Police] said that at some point during their wait, Jones accused his wife and her friend of having a romantic affair. After an argument, Jones reached for his gun, and the wife's friend escaped the car on foot.

Who brings a gun to their own wedding?


Same guy who brings a gun to a funeral, the grocery store, the barbershop, etc.

ie, somebody who's afraid of getting shot 24/7.  Which breaks down into 2 categories: (a) paranoid, (b) career criminal.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
LOL... One of the many reason why life in Louisiana is terrifying but NEVER dull and boring. I mean, same can be said for Florida, but there's just something extra crazy and wild about Louisiana.

Plus, better food and Cajun women.
 
Josbone26
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Shoot, a fella could have a pretty good party with all of that stuff!
 
dothemath
‘’ less than a minute ago  

cocozilla: ahhhhh..Louisiana. Lived there for a few years.


The stupid was very thick.


School only goes to 5th grade there.
And most of that is spent giving instructions on how to deep fry a possum.
 
NotTheSubby
‘’ less than a minute ago  
What is all the elements of a country song?
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.