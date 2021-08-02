 Skip to content
(AP News)   Here's your pepperoni with extra cheese...and your Covid vaccine   (apnews.com) divider line
20
20 Comments     (+0 »)
dothemath
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Or heres an idea: Instead of rewarding these stupid fu*ks just ban the unvaccinated from schools, offices, airports etc.

Seriously. Fu*k these people.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I can't wait for the PornHub takes on this
 
NeoCortex42
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

dothemath: Or heres an idea: Instead of rewarding these stupid fu*ks just ban the unvaccinated from schools, offices, airports etc.

Seriously. Fu*k these people.


No kidding.  The "carrot" was "you don't farking die!".  Now it's time for the stick.  Beat these people into compliance if needed.
 
stuffy
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Pussies afraid of the big bad needle?
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

dothemath: Or heres an idea: Instead of rewarding these stupid fu*ks just ban the unvaccinated from schools, offices, airports etc.

Seriously. Fu*k these people.


Agreed. I saw on the news the other day, I can't remember where it was or who was doing it, but they were offering people $50 to get vaccinated. Where are the rewards for all the responsible people that got the shot as soon as it was available to them? I like free pizza and money. I'm also not a menace to society like these people. That should be worth something.
 
genner
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: I can't wait for the PornHub takes on this


I'm pretty sure they've already done the pizza delivery angle.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I don't thing people like this are interested in a vaccine
Fark user imageView Full Size

/more garlic butter maybe
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

genner: thealgorerhythm: I can't wait for the PornHub takes on this

I'm pretty sure they've already done the pizza delivery angle.


But not pizza with injections that are actually part of the order.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Or extra anchovies?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: dothemath: Or heres an idea: Instead of rewarding these stupid fu*ks just ban the unvaccinated from schools, offices, airports etc.

Seriously. Fu*k these people.

Agreed. I saw on the news the other day, I can't remember where it was or who was doing it, but they were offering people $50 to get vaccinated. Where are the rewards for all the responsible people that got the shot as soon as it was available to them? I like free pizza and money. I'm also not a menace to society like these people. That should be worth something.


For real.
Just ban them. If they fu*k around then arrest them.
 
151 [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

NINEv2: I don't thing people like this are interested in a vaccine
[Fark user image image 425x254]
/more garlic butter maybe


Dunno off the top of my head what temp the vaccine is effective at, but I know it's low. So somebody needs to crack some Pepsi 2 liters at pizza places inside the fridge, and dump vaccines into it.

/Not a real idea
//Anybody buying POP from a pizza place is dumb, that shiat is like 500% markup
 
meanmutton
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

dothemath: abhorrent1: dothemath: Or heres an idea: Instead of rewarding these stupid fu*ks just ban the unvaccinated from schools, offices, airports etc.

Seriously. Fu*k these people.

Agreed. I saw on the news the other day, I can't remember where it was or who was doing it, but they were offering people $50 to get vaccinated. Where are the rewards for all the responsible people that got the shot as soon as it was available to them? I like free pizza and money. I'm also not a menace to society like these people. That should be worth something.

For real.
Just ban them. If they fu*k around then arrest them.


Where I live, cops in many areas wouldn't enforce tresspassing laws if the trespassers were anti-maskers. The cops are part of the problem.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: dothemath: Or heres an idea: Instead of rewarding these stupid fu*ks just ban the unvaccinated from schools, offices, airports etc.

Seriously. Fu*k these people.

Agreed. I saw on the news the other day, I can't remember where it was or who was doing it, but they were offering people $50 to get vaccinated. Where are the rewards for all the responsible people that got the shot as soon as it was available to them? I like free pizza and money. I'm also not a menace to society like these people. That should be worth something.


Your reward is not getting covid in the intervening time, as many already have.
 
Devo
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
If any major airline required vaccines, then I would fly them exclusively.
 
sxacho [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I didn't even get a sticker
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
At this point people will just hold out for the rewards they like. I'm still surprised the US hasn't introduced a tax credit for the vaccinated. No matter the political party or ideology, everyone loves government handouts.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
uncyclopedia.caView Full Size
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
With a shot with your pizza pie,
you won't go bye-bye

That's amore

/At least amore for yourself you wankers
 
Alwysadydrmr
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Didn't read the article. Just want pizza for lunch, now.
 
Salmon
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

NINEv2: I don't thing people like this are interested in a vaccine
[Fark user image 425x254]
/more garlic butter maybe


those two would just eat the vaccine
 
