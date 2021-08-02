 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   What is this world coming to, can't a man and his wife enjoy a raunchy bin bonk in public without everyone complaining? (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
    More: Giggity, Sexual intercourse, David Smith, David claims, train station bin shed, Human sexual behavior, David's own sex life, Train station, only reason David  
1661 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Aug 2021 at 10:50 AM (1 hour ago)



49 Comments
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Oy, you lot! Man an' his lady fair can't have a shag without some pervert with a camera gawkin'? Shove it, you pickle tickler!"
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Raunchy bin bonk is the name of my morrissey cover band.
 
tasteme
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kids should be kids and should not be looking out seeing someone getting jiggy in a bin shed.

Huh? That was the central part of my early childhood development. How else do you learn how to treat a whore?
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yesterday, some hooligans knocked over a dustbin in Shafsbry.
 
GranoblasticMan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcos P: [Fark user image image 300x296]


In that case, drugs were definitely involved.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not if you are going to call it "bin bonk"
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tasteme: Kids should be kids and should not be looking out seeing someone getting jiggy in a bin shed.

Huh? That was the central part of my early childhood development. How else do you learn how to treat a whore?


I'm sure your misogyny filled quip sounded perfectly normal and funny in your head.

I'm here to let you know in a non confrontational way that it is neither of those things, and if you repeat that in actual company if real people they may not take it well.  So, for you and everyone's sake, choose your words wisely.

Take care.
 
kryptoknightmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

so glad I saved this gif
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  

IRestoreFurniture: Raunchy bin bonk is the name of my morrissey cover band.


We used to call that dumpster diving with dinner and a show.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TFA: "he only came outside to watch because he didn't want to see the couple's antics."

What exactly one do if one *does* want to see folks shagging in public?
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.guim.co.ukView Full Size
 
Burchill
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Prof. Frink: TFA: "he only came outside to watch because he didn't want to see the couple's antics."

What exactly one do if one *does* want to see folks shagging in public?


You go to a dogging hot-spot.
 
Latinwolf [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They were filming Crank 3?
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Prof. Frink: TFA: "he only came outside to watch because he didn't want to see the couple's antics."

What exactly one do if one *does* want to see folks shagging in public?


come inside
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Who hasn't had a nice shag next to a dumpster behind the Piggly Wiggly?
 
Rudolph The Raindear
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

tasteme: Kids should be kids and should not be looking out seeing someone getting jiggy in a bin shed.

Huh? That was the central part of my early childhood development. How else do you learn how to treat a whore?


Todays kids can learn it from the Grand Theft Auto.
 
jtown
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
JFC, I couldn't make sense of that word salad.  I thought that lot invented the language.
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

IRestoreFurniture: tasteme: Kids should be kids and should not be looking out seeing someone getting jiggy in a bin shed.

Huh? That was the central part of my early childhood development. How else do you learn how to treat a whore?

I'm sure your misogyny filled quip sounded perfectly normal and funny in your head.

I'm here to let you know in a non confrontational way that it is neither of those things, and if you repeat that in actual company if real people they may not take it well.  So, for you and everyone's sake, choose your words wisely.

Take care.



You are taking things a little too seriously, my young friend.  You should have been here back in 2002, 2003, 2004. The misogyny was rampant then, but it was not taken out of context.

This is Fark.  It lays on a strong foundation of humor.

If you can't read these types of comments with a sense of humor, then you really don't belong here.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

LewDux: [i.guim.co.uk image 226x335]


The Fast Show - Arthur Atkinson Complete Part 9
Youtube JicjC2GXKzE
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uao​mfC​4F1yg
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

jtown: JFC, I couldn't make sense of that word salad.  I thought that lot invented the language.


A bookie's got blagged last night...

Blagged? Do me a favor, Tony, speak English. I thought this country spawned the f***ing language, and so far nobody seems to speak it.
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

LewDux: Prof. Frink: TFA: "he only came outside to watch because he didn't want to see the couple's antics."

What exactly one do if one *does* want to see folks shagging in public?

come inside


Whole lotta coming and going in this scenario.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Diabolic: IRestoreFurniture: tasteme: Kids should be kids and should not be looking out seeing someone getting jiggy in a bin shed.

Huh? That was the central part of my early childhood development. How else do you learn how to treat a whore?

I'm sure your misogyny filled quip sounded perfectly normal and funny in your head.

I'm here to let you know in a non confrontational way that it is neither of those things, and if you repeat that in actual company if real people they may not take it well.  So, for you and everyone's sake, choose your words wisely.

Take care.


You are taking things a little too seriously, my young friend.  You should have been here back in 2002, 2003, 2004. The misogyny was rampant then, but it was not taken out of context.

This is Fark.  It lays on a strong foundation of humor.

If you can't read these types of comments with a sense of humor, then you really don't belong here.


1) I've been on fark longer than you think.
2) Misogynistic talk is still misogynistic talk whether you want to soften it with the excuse "this used to be normal" or not.

Take care.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Billie and the Bin Bonkers is the name of my '80s cover band.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

tasteme: How else do you learn how to treat a whore?


Feed her ho cakes?
 
maxwellton
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: [Fark user image 379x505]
[Fark user image 400x400]


Did you see the video? Sorta want if you're British
 
MythDragon
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"Omg! They are having sex! How disgusting! I better film it.
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

MythDragon: "Omg! They are having sex! How disgusting! I better film it.


In the U.S. you could save a prostitute's career by doing that.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

jtown: JFC, I couldn't make sense of that word salad.  I thought that lot invented the language.


I got most of the way through it and I'm still not 100% clear on what a "bin shed" is.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: tasteme: How else do you learn how to treat a whore?

Feed her ho cakes?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Pizzaman - Sex On The Streets 1995
Youtube H3L3kOwVRDs
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Sex in public can be fun.  It's 'naughty', there's a thrill from the risk of getting caught.  It's also practical if you're young and live in close quarters with your parents and want some privacy.

However, you have to choose your locations such that you're not risking exposing yourself to minors, you're not leaving a mess where someone might sit or walk or whatever, and the correct thing to do upon being discovered is to throw on as much clothing as you can, carry the rest, and run off giggling.

There's an etiquette to these things.
 
theflatline [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

IRestoreFurniture: Diabolic: IRestoreFurniture: tasteme: Kids should be kids and should not be looking out seeing someone getting jiggy in a bin shed.

Huh? That was the central part of my early childhood development. How else do you learn how to treat a whore?

I'm sure your misogyny filled quip sounded perfectly normal and funny in your head.

I'm here to let you know in a non confrontational way that it is neither of those things, and if you repeat that in actual company if real people they may not take it well.  So, for you and everyone's sake, choose your words wisely.

Take care.


You are taking things a little too seriously, my young friend.  You should have been here back in 2002, 2003, 2004. The misogyny was rampant then, but it was not taken out of context.

This is Fark.  It lays on a strong foundation of humor.

If you can't read these types of comments with a sense of humor, then you really don't belong here.

1) I've been on fark longer than you think.
2) Misogynistic talk is still misogynistic talk whether you want to soften it with the excuse "this used to be normal" or not.

Take care.


Why do you hate sex workers?

Puritan.
 
The Brains
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

IRestoreFurniture: tasteme: Kids should be kids and should not be looking out seeing someone getting jiggy in a bin shed.

Huh? That was the central part of my early childhood development. How else do you learn how to treat a whore?

I'm sure your misogyny filled quip sounded perfectly normal and funny in your head.

I'm here to let you know in a non confrontational way that it is neither of those things, and if you repeat that in actual company if real people they may not take it well.  So, for you and everyone's sake, choose your words wisely.

Take care.


Hey fellow Wilderness Survival badge holder... I have a MCM Broyhill piece I got that I need to do toner and lacquer with - new to me, any advice?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
When you see stuff like this happening in the public, you must walk over to the couple and demand to get tagged in or say "I got next" if they're black. You'll be shocked at how many couples would let you. One couple told us that we have to share our liquor and weed if we wanted to join.
/This is not just a city thing, rent a RV with a few friends and make way to a RV park during the time of some massive sports event.
//A lot of it was going on in RV parks during the NBA all star weekend in Atlanta years back
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: When you see stuff like this happening in the public, you must walk over to the couple and demand to get tagged in or say "I got next" if they're black. You'll be shocked at how many couples would let you. One couple told us that we have to share our liquor and weed if we wanted to join.
/This is not just a city thing, rent a RV with a few friends and make way to a RV park during the time of some massive sports event.
//A lot of it was going on in RV parks during the NBA all star weekend in Atlanta years back


I had a shot at this once, but I declined on the grounds that her friend was holding back her hair so she could simultaneously vomit in the bushes.

They may have been drunk.
 
ChubbyTiger
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: drjekel_mrhyde: When you see stuff like this happening in the public, you must walk over to the couple and demand to get tagged in or say "I got next" if they're black. You'll be shocked at how many couples would let you. One couple told us that we have to share our liquor and weed if we wanted to join.
/This is not just a city thing, rent a RV with a few friends and make way to a RV park during the time of some massive sports event.
//A lot of it was going on in RV parks during the NBA all star weekend in Atlanta years back

I had a shot at this once, but I declined on the grounds that her friend was holding back her hair so she could simultaneously vomit in the bushes.

They may have been drunk.


Yeah. That's a big red flag.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Why are we such nosy fark faces
 
bumfuzzled
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: drjekel_mrhyde: When you see stuff like this happening in the public, you must walk over to the couple and demand to get tagged in or say "I got next" if they're black. You'll be shocked at how many couples would let you. One couple told us that we have to share our liquor and weed if we wanted to join.
/This is not just a city thing, rent a RV with a few friends and make way to a RV park during the time of some massive sports event.
//A lot of it was going on in RV parks during the NBA all star weekend in Atlanta years back

I had a shot at this once, but I declined on the grounds that her friend was holding back her hair so she could simultaneously vomit in the bushes.

They may have been drunk.


Boot and rally!

Or, you know, be a decent human being.

Sounds like you made the right choice.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

IRestoreFurniture: jtown: JFC, I couldn't make sense of that word salad.  I thought that lot invented the language.

A bookie's got blagged last night...

Blagged? Do me a favor, Tony, speak English. I thought this country spawned the f***ing language, and so far nobody seems to speak it.


BulletTooth LuckyStar
Youtube 88Zpc1pj8kE


All but one character needs to be subtitled.  Y.K. Kim is so much easier to understand.
 
DrWhy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Winner of the most British Fark headline of the week.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Mostly serious question:  do British people have trouble reading American tabloids? It could just be my perspective, but I don't feel like our yellow journalism is as jam-packed with slang and idioms as theirs is. I never know what the hell I'm reading.
 
jtown
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

IRestoreFurniture: jtown: JFC, I couldn't make sense of that word salad.  I thought that lot invented the language.

A bookie's got blagged last night...

Blagged? Do me a favor, Tony, speak English. I thought this country spawned the f***ing language, and so far nobody seems to speak it.


Look in the dog.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

theflatline: IRestoreFurniture: Diabolic: IRestoreFurniture: tasteme: Kids should be kids and should not be looking out seeing someone getting jiggy in a bin shed.

Huh? That was the central part of my early childhood development. How else do you learn how to treat a whore?

I'm sure your misogyny filled quip sounded perfectly normal and funny in your head.

I'm here to let you know in a non confrontational way that it is neither of those things, and if you repeat that in actual company if real people they may not take it well.  So, for you and everyone's sake, choose your words wisely.

Take care.


You are taking things a little too seriously, my young friend.  You should have been here back in 2002, 2003, 2004. The misogyny was rampant then, but it was not taken out of context.

This is Fark.  It lays on a strong foundation of humor.

If you can't read these types of comments with a sense of humor, then you really don't belong here.

1) I've been on fark longer than you think.
2) Misogynistic talk is still misogynistic talk whether you want to soften it with the excuse "this used to be normal" or not.

Take care.

Why do you hate sex workers?

Puritan.


I'm not the one calling them misogynistic names or otherwise trying to dehumanize them.
 
DrWhy
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

IRestoreFurniture: tasteme: Kids should be kids and should not be looking out seeing someone getting jiggy in a bin shed.

Huh? That was the central part of my early childhood development. How else do you learn how to treat a whore?

I'm sure your misogyny filled quip sounded perfectly normal and funny in your head.

I'm here to let you know in a non confrontational way that it is neither of those things, and if you repeat that in actual company if real people they may not take it well.  So, for you and everyone's sake, choose your words wisely.

Take care.


Welcome to Fark?
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

jtown: IRestoreFurniture: jtown: JFC, I couldn't make sense of that word salad.  I thought that lot invented the language.

A bookie's got blagged last night...

Blagged? Do me a favor, Tony, speak English. I thought this country spawned the f***ing language, and so far nobody seems to speak it.

Look in the dog.


That's a bit strong innit?
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.