(KING 5 News)   When is the last time it rained in Seattle?
48
Sunidesus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A couple years ago I had a layover in Seattle. A lady on the plane was very surprised that it was raining when we landed, it amused me. Like, lady... have you ever heard of Seattle?
 
Confabulat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


It's always something.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yep. The overgrown grass in my back yard is dead, the blackberries are taking over, and my fruit trees are struggling. The combination of high temps & no rain hasn't been great.
 
lincoln65
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey guys climate change is here and it's going to only get worse
 
sharbear [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My lawn is crispie.
 
Skleenar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The other thing that's changing about Seattle weather?  It's feeling humid.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I told you this would happen if they made me stop dancing.
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm literally a climate refugee from Houston, Tx.
The climate was a top reason for me moving here.  I was getting anxiety by memorial day every year because I knew it was going to just straight up suck for the next 3-4 months.

This year we have had several days where it was hotter here than Houston.

And now it's fire season so the sky has that "hide from our zombie overlords" feel to it for added bonus
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lincoln65: Hey guys climate change is here and it's going to only get worse


*scraps ice out of freezer to make a snowball*

Your argument is invalid.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Alabama: It's pretty hot out
Seattle: 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Confabulat: [Fark user image 850x566]

It's always something.


Hey, now, that was different (at least for me - I love snow.) I'm a transplanted New Englander. We don't close schools when we see snow - we close schools when we can't see kids.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mold Season!
 
Monocultured
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I got rain yesterday. This article should be, "when was the last time the Seatac heat island got rain."
 
asciibaron
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Monocultured: I got rain yesterday. This article should be, "when was the last time the Seatac heat island got rain."


my nephew lives Olympia and said his tomatoes are doing great.
 
Monocultured
‘’ 1 hour ago  

blastoh: I'm literally a climate refugee from Houston, Tx.
The climate was a top reason for me moving here.  I was getting anxiety by memorial day every year because I knew it was going to just straight up suck for the next 3-4 months.

This year we have had several days where it was hotter here than Houston.

And now it's fire season so the sky has that "hide from our zombie overlords" feel to it for added bonus


Same, though compared to the hellscape I came from in Dallas, this is fine. Thankfully to this point the air currents have kept the smoke in the upper atmosphere so the air quality is pretty good.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lincoln65: Hey guys climate change is here and it's going to only get worse


Yeah, it's likely you're enjoying the coolest, wettest summer you'll see for the rest of your life. We'll look back at this as the good ol days.
 
Mikeyworld
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Monocultured: I got rain yesterday. This article should be, "when was the last time the Seatac heat island got rain."


So, where is this rain of which you speak? I live on the coast of Washington and ain't got nuthin' but dew and marine air. Brown is the color of our lives here.

/ still wet enuf to be fire-safe ... mostly
// NOT Aberquiam; The COAST. It's a whole diffrent climate altogether.
/// Should i farky you in a light grey as a "PNW"?
 
Name Withheld
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The humidity, heat, and lack of rain do suck, but I just hope the sky doesn't fill with smoke again.
 
Whatthefark
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Big One is gonna hit soon and everyone will forget about the drought.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Skleenar: The other thing that's changing about Seattle weather?  It's feeling humid.


This isn't a change. Seattle has always had a dry Summer climate. It might be getting a little more extreme lately, but getting rain only a couple times between June and September isn't it unusual.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sunidesus: A couple years ago I had a layover in Seattle. A lady on the plane was very surprised that it was raining when we landed, it amused me. Like, lady... have you ever heard of Seattle?


I'm not sure what the thing is with Seattle and rain is. I live near Atlanta and we get almost 50% more to twice as much rain as Seattle gets.

Granted, most of it comes in large quantities with 40+ mph winds versus a continuous mist.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NobleHam: Skleenar: The other thing that's changing about Seattle weather?  It's feeling humid.

This isn't a change. Seattle has always had a dry Summer climate. It might be getting a little more extreme lately, but getting rain only a couple times between June and September isn't it unusual.


'Dry Season' becoming 'Smoke Season' is kind of newish, though.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FormlessOne: Yep. The overgrown grass in my back yard is dead, the blackberries are taking over, and my fruit trees are struggling. The combination of high temps & no rain hasn't been great.


Yeah, my fruit trees are still dead. Technically speaking, though, they died years ago and I just never did anything about it. My neighbors must hate me.
 
Bread314
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This brings home climate change.  Weather is what happens today.  Climate is what averages out over time.  47 days without rain so far this year and Seattle went 55 days in a row that way from Jun-Aug in 2017.   Average rain for Seattle is .9 " +/-.35" for July. That means Seattle should have 3 Julys  in 100 that have less than  .2" of rain. They've done it 5 times in 6 years.
 
Sunidesus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

TheGreatGazoo: Sunidesus: A couple years ago I had a layover in Seattle. A lady on the plane was very surprised that it was raining when we landed, it amused me. Like, lady... have you ever heard of Seattle?

I'm not sure what the thing is with Seattle and rain is. I live near Atlanta and we get almost 50% more to twice as much rain as Seattle gets.

Granted, most of it comes in large quantities with 40+ mph winds versus a continuous mist.


Pretty sure it's that part. It's just this general almost continuous thing so it's part of the landscape.
 
Skleenar
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

NobleHam: Skleenar: The other thing that's changing about Seattle weather?  It's feeling humid.

This isn't a change. Seattle has always had a dry Summer climate. It might be getting a little more extreme lately, but getting rain only a couple times between June and September isn't it unusual.


The summer drought is not a change, for sure.  The absolute temperature and humidity increase is.
 
LessO2
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Confabulat: [Fark user image 850x566]

It's always something.


Not really, we as a society just find new ways to complain about things.
 
illegal
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Que the antifa guy with a bic in 3...2...
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Meanwhile in New England, I haven't watered any lawn or plants in YEARS and here's the back yard today.
Fark user imageView Full Size


Seriously, if you live in a part of the country where water is becoming a problem consider moving while your house is still worth money.
 
mybluemake [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Sunidesus: A couple years ago I had a layover in Seattle. A lady on the plane was very surprised that it was raining when we landed, it amused me. Like, lady... have you ever heard of Seattle?


I lived there six years. It rained like five times. It MISTED 8 months a year. I heard seven thunderclaps over that time.

/ Grew up in Ozarks, four seasons, huge storms
// Lived in Houston 13 years, two seasons BOTH rainy. It'd overflow the streets while you were finishing your happy hour drink and burger
/// Just moved back to Seattle two weeks after Summer heatwave. It is cool, dry, with a high pollen count, and light weed smoke expected midmorning, midday, and throughout the evening.
 
I should be in the kitchen [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I'm not complaining as long as the smoke stays away. In May, I moved here from Vegas so this is the first summer I've enjoyed in 18 years.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Let's see pictures of FARKER's yard as of today.
I'm curious.
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

sharbear: My lawn is crispie.


I made the mistake of going outside with bare feet on our 115 degree day in Oregon and burned myself on my lawn.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I was in Leavenworth all weekend.   Hot and muggy like southern humidity muggy.  The smoke from the Okanagan fires wasn't helping much.  We got a little splatter of rain on Sunday, but that was it.

Sort of overcast now.  I hope it rains.
 
Skleenar
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Meanwhile in New England, I haven't watered any lawn or plants in YEARS and here's the back yard today.
[Fark user image 850x501]

Seriously, if you live in a part of the country where water is becoming a problem consider moving while your house is still worth money.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Not to say this means we're future-proofed, but Seattle today uses less water than in in 1975 despite a large increase in population.

We've always had a summer drought.  It's informed our water use policies for decades.  It seems to be maybe getting a bit worse than before, but it's not new.
 
buttercat [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Can't resist posting a yard pic.  This has been a wet summer for us.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Mr. Fuzzypaws: Mold Season!


Fire Season!
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
It doesn't actually rain that much in Seattle, it just looks like it's about to for 9 months out of the year.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Skleenar: SpectroBoy: Meanwhile in New England, I haven't watered any lawn or plants in YEARS and here's the back yard today.
[Fark user image 850x501]

Seriously, if you live in a part of the country where water is becoming a problem consider moving while your house is still worth money.

[Fark user image 677x457]

Not to say this means we're future-proofed, but Seattle today uses less water than in in 1975 despite a large increase in population.

We've always had a summer drought.  It's informed our water use policies for decades.  It seems to be maybe getting a bit worse than before, but it's not new.


Interesting. Good work.

When I think of "dry areas" I don't usually think of Seattle anyway.
This may be an extreme weather event even for a climate changed planet.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

buttercat: [Fark user image 425x566]

Can't resist posting a yard pic.  This has been a wet summer for us.


Whereabouts?
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

NobleHam: Skleenar: The other thing that's changing about Seattle weather?  It's feeling humid.

This isn't a change. Seattle has always had a dry Summer climate. It might be getting a little more extreme lately, but getting rain only a couple times between June and September isn't it unusual.


It always rains in June and the first part of July.   Don't be downplayin'.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

whidbey: NobleHam: Skleenar: The other thing that's changing about Seattle weather?  It's feeling humid.

This isn't a change. Seattle has always had a dry Summer climate. It might be getting a little more extreme lately, but getting rain only a couple times between June and September isn't it unusual.

It always rains in June and the first part of July.   Don't be downplayin'.


"Summer starts on July 5th."
 
buttercat [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: buttercat: [Fark user image 425x566]

Can't resist posting a yard pic.  This has been a wet summer for us.

Whereabouts?


Houston area.
 
SMB2811
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Yep. The overgrown grass in my back yard is dead, the blackberries are taking over, and my fruit trees are struggling. The combination of high temps & no rain hasn't been great.


That sounds awesome.
 
stray_capts
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Weather in Ohio seems near ideal to me right now.  No drought, crops doing well and beautiful weather.  Today's high is 77 with 63% humidity. I get that Ohio is, well, Ohio, but with four seasons, decent weather, lots of fresh water and lack of natural disasters, there are far worse places to live.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

SMB2811: FormlessOne: Yep. The overgrown grass in my back yard is dead, the blackberries are taking over, and my fruit trees are struggling. The combination of high temps & no rain hasn't been great.

That sounds awesome.


I have seen blackberries pull down an entire barn.   Those farking things are slow growing monsters and if you let them get ahead of you, they will destroy everything in their path.
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

SMB2811: FormlessOne: Yep. The overgrown grass in my back yard is dead, the blackberries are taking over, and my fruit trees are struggling. The combination of high temps & no rain hasn't been great.

That sounds awesome.


You do not want blackberries taking over your yard. They are a real nuisance around here.
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
When I make blackberry jam, I run most of the berries through a tomato saucer to remove the seeds. I leave some seeds in because it wouldn't seem right to not have any.
 
