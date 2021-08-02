 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC News)   Swaying skyscraper in China forces people to flee with many watching what may be a potential building collapse from the street because you know, in the movies, flying debris always goes around people   (nbcnews.com) divider line
24
    More: Dumbass, Skyscraper, Burj Khalifa, Shanghai, Deng Xiaoping, Willis Tower, building's board, Taipei 101, Jiang Zemin  
•       •       •

1221 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Aug 2021 at 10:05 AM (33 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



24 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
WalkingSedgwick
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Did the Chinese import their building habits from Floriduh?
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

WalkingSedgwick: Did the Chinese import their building habits from Floriduh?


New York.

The Design Flaw That Almost Wiped Out an NYC Skyscraper
 
B0redd
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I love watching really tall buildings sway from side to side.
In fact the best place to see the full effect is from directly below.
 
lincoln65
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"Money is borrowed from China's central bank, and the development of skyscrapers creates a big hole in government resources," he said, adding that they were also expensive to maintain.
"Most skyscraper buildings create a financial deficit," Jiang said. "They are losing money everyday."

So they built entire cities full of supertall buildings that are just a big money pit with no economic purpose?
 
darth sunshine
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

lincoln65: "Money is borrowed from China's central bank, and the development of skyscrapers creates a big hole in government resources," he said, adding that they were also expensive to maintain.
"Most skyscraper buildings create a financial deficit," Jiang said. "They are losing money everyday."

So they built entire cities full of supertall buildings that are just a big money pit with no economic purpose?


They have whole cities complete with roads, malls, everything you need, that are completely devoid of humans.
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I remember, back in the day, using the restroom at the top of Seattle's Columbia Center, and watching the toilet bowl water swirl during a typical blustery January day in the city. Never occurred that it wasn't normal at all. 

Buildings sway - they have to. Something that tall and that rigid would topple over it's own stresses if it didn't.
 
Reverend J
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Totalitarian governments tend to skip the whole, "Building code" thing.
 
Lab Monkey
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
If there are fast-moving clouds in the sky, standing directly next to a tall building can create the illusion that the building is slowly toppling over.
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I was going to say many skyscrapers are designed to sway a bit to prevent structural damage. Some people on the top floors experience motion sickness. This happened to new co-workers when I was working at the original World Trade Center.

This is definitely different and terrifying.
 
dothemath
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Honestly I expected to see Godzilla coming down the street.
 
Moooooo K
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Nice of NBC to not post video of the actual building swaying, but instead post a video of people watching a building sway.

Very inmrofative!
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I dunno.  I say, rather than stop building them, standardize them and build more.Build every new skyscraper within 30m of the last one, and interconnect them so stresses on one building are distributed through the building network.  Over time, you create one large building.

And you don't have to worry about being on the 100th floor and it taking too long to get to the ground floor where the street vendor is, because every 50 floors or so you designate a 'street' floor that is zoned for the usual street-level type of shops.  Same deal with public utilities.

It's like the Chinese have never heard of an arcology!
 
dothemath
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Lab Monkey: If there are fast-moving clouds in the sky, standing directly next to a tall building can create the illusion that the building is slowly toppling over.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bronskrat
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Reverend J: Totalitarian governments tend to skip the whole, "Building code" thing.


Add time and money to a project just for safety??? Will I be paid in full prior to the collapse? Done!
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
EL-P - Tuned Mass Damper (instrumental) (2002)
Youtube d2X2l5TCles


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v_BnK​i​MwGzQ
 
Nimbull
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Imagine instead of building up people built down in to the ground more.
 
tdyak [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The phrase "cheap Chinese knockoff" came about because of low QA/QC standards from China.  When an area is known for poor QA/QC standards and not following through to ensure that what they built is going to "last for the designed life of product" it does not surprise me that other areas of items they built suffer the same fate.
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Did all the people in China enter the building and start jumping up ad down?
 
lilplatinum
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I lived in a high rise in Shanghai for a while, in hindsight I am braver than i thought.
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

lincoln65: "Money is borrowed from China's central bank, and the development of skyscrapers creates a big hole in government resources," he said, adding that they were also expensive to maintain.
"Most skyscraper buildings create a financial deficit," Jiang said. "They are losing money everyday."

So they built entire cities full of supertall buildings that are just a big money pit with no economic purpose?


no it's ok, there were a couple of random passersby who took the money for the project and had it blessed.  so it's like a tall, brittle, structurally defective blessing.

it's a china thing.  they invented it before the heavens and stars (which china also invented) existed
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
It's not the flying debris you have to worry about it's the landing debris
 
khatores
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

137 Is An Excellent Time: I remember, back in the day, using the restroom at the top of Seattle's Columbia Center, and watching the toilet bowl water swirl during a typical blustery January day in the city. Never occurred that it wasn't normal at all. 

Buildings sway - they have to. Something that tall and that rigid would topple over it's own stresses if it didn't.


This is swaying much more than it should. There's a video somewhere of a pool in that building, and the swaying is creating waves and throwing water out of the pool.

Of course, any building can sway that much if it's designed to, with some sort of joints and shocks and so forth...but I get the impression this isn't designed with that much flexibility. This can't go on forever and it's possible that damage has already occurred.

If the swaying were to be corrected, I'd like to assume that engineers have inspected the building and concluded it's perfectly safe...but unfortunately the Chinese government comes up short in the transparency department. Florida can't even get its act together with regard to poorly maintained condos.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
It is true that very tall buildings sway. They have to - if they tried to be rigid they would have a much harder time handling wind loads. Ask anybody who's gone to the bathroom in a high floor on a tall skyscrape and seen the water sloshing in the toilets.

Too much sway is a bad thing, but just a bit of sway is not only good, it's basically required.

Steel has a property that you can bend it to a point and it will return back to its original shape, and you can do this for basically an infinite number of times. As long as you keep the flex under the rebound limit, it can bend for years and it won't fail. Fittings in that frame may fail if they can't handle the flex, this was a common problem in early skyscrapers without mass-tuned dampers, causing them to shed windows (!) before we developed mountings that could cope with the motion and figured out bracing to limit movement within the shell while allowing the frame to flex.

What this sounds like is that the building has too much movement for human comfort, and the solution to that is a tuned mass-damper (or more than one) to slow the sway to a point that it's not as noticeable. Sudden changes in acceleration are really noticeable, the term for change in acceleration is "jerk." ΔVelocity/time = acceleration, Δacceleration/time = jerk, and humans REALLY notice jerk, a trick used on amusement park rides to make them feel more dangerous than they actually are.

The reason I have worries about this building is the Chinese's government history of being as reliable and honest as Donald Trump. The reason I don't have much worry about this building is it appears the shell is intact. There are a lot of holes that kind of look like missing windows (bad) but everybody is standing around and there's a remarkable lack of shattered glass. You'd figure if it was shedding glass everybody would run away farther, right?

I see we've already linked the history of the Citibank building in NYC which was discovered to be SERIOUSLY structurally deficient and really it's only luck that it didn't collapse before the figured it out and basically rebuilt it (IIRC, they welded up parts of the frame joints to strengthen the connections.) And, let's hear it for an unusual thing - the person who figured out the weakness to certain winds was a student, they called the structural engineer on the project and said "hey, my math is showing this problem with your building" and the guy looked at the math and said "you're right." How many times have we seen experts just discount information from younger people because "they're not experienced?"

This guy didn't, realized they did have a problem, and worked to both immediately mitigate as much as possible and fixed.

As to why they were bolted and not welded? Welding is hard, welding large structural members is very hard. Bolting is easier and (done correctly) more than strong enough, and guys who can torque up bolts are much cheaper than guys who can correctly weld large I-beams. You have to use enough bolts and they do have to be torqued correctly. The probably here was not enough bolts.
 
GregInIndy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Moooooo K: Nice of NBC to not post video of the actual building swaying, but instead post a video of people watching a building sway.

Very inmrofative!


Bad videography is the bane of the Internet.

By all means, keep spinning around & round looking at everything but the swaying building itself while constantly moving the field of view so it'll be absolutely impossible for anyone who watches your video to focus on anything you're recording. 🙄
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.