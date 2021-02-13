 Skip to content
(first national real estate)   First there is a housing bubble, then there is a bubble house. Then there is   (firstnational.com.au) divider line
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's not as awful on the inside as you might imagine from the outside. But it's in Queensland, which is a stupid place, and far too close to Ipswich, home of Pauline Hanson. So no.
 
MechaPyx
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Balls.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
A world first opportunity to own this one of a kind elite property on our Planet!

Well, I wouldn't be very much interested in owning properties on other planets just yet...
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Who wants to live in a plumbus?  The chumbles look like they need to be replaced.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

DarnoKonrad: Who wants to live in a plumbus?  The chumbles look like they need to be replaced.


Live in it? How about repairing it? Building materials are all square. Well, maybe not at the Home Depot.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
It looks like someone took a pile of adult squeezy toys and dumped them in a yard.
 
probesport
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Oh Juanita!
 
notmyjab [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
"Go sit in the corner and think about what you've done!"

What corner?

"Keep looking until you find one."
 
starlost
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
how many square feet?
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I expect to find a butterfly within.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Just imagine how much fun this would be to clean. Every time enough dirt blows onto it. Especially cleaning the very top.
 
starlost
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
no i didn't read the article and should have.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I kind of like that "futuristic yet dated" look. Don't think I'd want to live there, but a week's stay might be fun.
 
MBooda
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
It'll make .5 past light speed.
What a Piece of Junk - Star Wars Episode IV
Youtube TVOrswUcZiA
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

starlost: how many square feet?


starlost: no i didn't read the article and should have.


Still wins on irony.
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

MechaPyx: Balls.


Tits.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The text reads like google translate from Japanese.
 
MBooda
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Old news.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

MBooda: It'll make .5 past light speed.
[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/TVOrswUc​ZiA?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


Dropped in to say that house looks like the Millennium Falcon's *redacted* brother.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
Atomic Jonb
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

thisisyourbrainonFark: MechaPyx: Balls.

Tits.


Fake tits.
 
Fursecution [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Kinda want, because I saw Palais Bulles on "Ripley's Believe It or Not" or some similar TV show as a kid, and it haunted my dreams.

/So I may be biased towards weird houses.
 
chipaku
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
the moops?
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I didn't think I could learn to hate circles so quickly.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Fireproof: [Fark user image 425x238]

Just imagine how much fun this would be to clean. Every time enough dirt blows onto it. Especially cleaning the very top.


It's Australia. Probably fill up with giant spiders.
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Fireproof: [Fark user image 425x238]

Just imagine how much fun this would be to clean. Every time enough dirt blows onto it. Especially cleaning the very top.


Cleaning? Who thinks about cleaning?

/well, other than you
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Looks like something I made in the game Subnautica.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Donovan - There is a Mountain
Youtube XcMM5-zBCEc
 
SirSigsegV
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The outside looks ridiculous, but the insides Kinda cool. I definitely like the library and media rooms. Kitchen doesn't look very practical though, and I have concerns about how well those iris shutters would work.
 
