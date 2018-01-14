 Skip to content
 
DeSantis opens the gate for the wights and White Walkers
    Vaccination, Vaccine, Health care, Public health, governor Ron DeSantis's response, Florida doctors  
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
foo monkey
 
Rann Xerox [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Rann Xerox
 
Headso
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
florida's white walkers:
florida's white walkers:
 
Your_Midnight_Man
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Saw someone wearing a desantis shirt this weekend.  In central Indiana. Ugh.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
He just wants to prove he can be as terrible a person as Trump.
 
groppet
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Build a wall, build a wall! Or just
Build a wall, build a wall!
 
Elliot8654
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Have to go down to Florida for work in late September. Lets just hope that COVID has killed a lot of these idiots off by then.
 
CrosswordWithAPen [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Need more be said about DeGuv than what's been said?  He is an ass, a self-serving excuse of a man, He makes certain that everyone knows this, all the time.
It will be a crime to elect him to any other office, ever.  Crime, however, is the Florida way.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Freedom over "Faucism".  Faucism:  the radical concept of not getting sick and dying if you don't have to.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"Florida just hosted the largest concert since the pandemic began because FLORIDA CHOSE FREEDOM OVER FAUCISM."

This is like a toddler acting triumphant because you were unable to stop him from playing with his own poop.
 
Cache
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Lots of innocent people will die because of this. Some I assume are good people.
 
lincoln65
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
How do you fark up so bad that your state is doing worse with the vaccine than it was before?

Oh I know, declare all experts and doctors to be fauci-ist and kick them out of the discussion.
 
MindStalker
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Elliot8654: Have to go down to Florida for work in late September. Lets just hope that COVID has killed a lot of these idiots off by then.


Sorry, no, it spreads slowly. You also have to consider the constant amount of fresh travelers Florida gets. Even IF Florida residents population all got it or was vaccinated , the constant influx in entitled vacationers means its going to spread there for a long time.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Florida doctors say they're "angry and ashamed" over governor Ron DeSantis's response to the resurgent coronavirus.

But half of them are plastic surgeons, so nobody takes them seriously.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Can't they charge these people with some kind of crime? Maybe some old war time law they can use like crimes against humanity or something?
 
Elliot8654
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

MindStalker: Elliot8654: Have to go down to Florida for work in late September. Lets just hope that COVID has killed a lot of these idiots off by then.

Sorry, no, it spreads slowly. You also have to consider the constant amount of fresh travelers Florida gets. Even IF Florida residents population all got it or was vaccinated , the constant influx in entitled vacationers means its going to spread there for a long time.


A guy can still hope.
I'm honestly more concerned about some jackass trying to pick a fight because i will have a mask on most of the time. "Hurr durr! COVID's fake! Stop being a sheeple!" Go check out your local hospital occupancy rate. Tell me that's all fake too, moron.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
DeSantis is committing genocide against his own people in the name of sweet, sweet tourism dollars. This would be a crime against humanity if his people weren't Florida Man.
 
illegal
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Yawn.....
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Usually, the psycho/sociopath is really good at hiding the fact that they are a psycho- or sociopath.

I wonder what specific flavor DeSantis suffers from exalts in that he doesn't even care.  Malignant narcisism maybe?
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
DeSantis is a governor who doesn't govern.  That's neither unusual nor unpopular for a state filled with people who don't like rules.  But DeSantis takes it a step further, and prevents anyone else from governing either.

And we are dealing with four major events as a result:

- the buildings collapsing in Miami due to building regs not being followed
- the toxic algae bloom in Tampa Bay due to environmental regs not being followed
- the collapse of the private insurance market due to massive numbers of fraudulent claims
- the fourth / fifth COVID outbreak raging due to public health regs not existing

What is the state doing about any of these?  Same thing that got us into this mess... absolutely nothing, while aggressively mandating that nobody else can do anything either.  And that's just what the sugar plantations & polluters & shady contractors want him to do.  And it's also just what the MAGA hatters & libertarians & pirate wannabes want him to do.

But eventually the messes will build up to the point that they'll need to be solved.  That's when a Democrat - probably a woman - will get elected, and then blamed for not solving it in six months.
 
freakdiablo
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Honestly my biggest complaint is that this is going to tie up resources for other medical emergencies and put healthcare workers at risk when things were going in the right direction.

/Grandmother on one side of the family moved out of the state ~5 years ago now? Grandparents on the other side sold off the little condo they were using as a Florida getaway a year later.  Looks like they all made the right decision as they're at the age where they need frequent (non covid related) medical care that will need to be put on hold if they were still down there.
 
grinding_journalist
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Oh man, is Florida beating Missouri now? I was so pleased when I left town last week and thought "No matter which direction I head, there will be fewer cases there!"
 
GalFisk
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Fear the Clam: Florida doctors say they're "angry and ashamed" over governor Ron DeSantis's response to the resurgent coronavirus.

But half of them are plastic surgeons, so nobody takes them seriously.


They need more metal surgeons.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

grinding_journalist: Oh man, is Florida beating Missouri now? I was so pleased when I left town last week and thought "No matter which direction I head, there will be fewer cases there!"


Then you'll want to avoid:

- Missouri
- Arkansas
- Louisiana
- Florida
- Alabama
- Mississippi

In no particular order, but they are all hard hit right now.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
All Hail President Skroob!

tse1.mm.bing.netView Full Size
 
starsrift
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Is it just me finding it hilarious that conservatives are banning "vaccine passports"? Imagine trying to get into a state that has them and bars entry to places if you don't have one. And red staters don't have them, because of their state government. That just tickles my funnies.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

SomeAmerican: grinding_journalist: Oh man, is Florida beating Missouri now? I was so pleased when I left town last week and thought "No matter which direction I head, there will be fewer cases there!"

Then you'll want to avoid:

- Missouri
- Arkansas
- Louisiana
- Florida
- Alabama
- Mississippi

In no particular order, but they are all hard hit right now.


Kentucky.

Dudes dropping dead at work and it's all still a hoax.
 
tbhouston
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Remind me again why the left keeps making   Covid political /s
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
DeathSantis

img.memecdn.comView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

SomeAmerican: DeSantis is a governor who doesn't govern.


This is the basis of the modern Republican party.  Republicans do not solve problems.  They have zero interest in solving problems.  They only do the following.

1.  Message around why problems should not be solved.
2.  "Solve" non-problems like CRT, common core math, Dr. Seuss books, and Aunt Jemima
 
Deathfrogg
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

FleshFlapps: SomeAmerican: grinding_journalist: Oh man, is Florida beating Missouri now? I was so pleased when I left town last week and thought "No matter which direction I head, there will be fewer cases there!"

Then you'll want to avoid:

- Missouri
- Arkansas
- Louisiana
- Florida
- Alabama
- Mississippi

In no particular order, but they are all hard hit right now.

Kentucky.

Dudes dropping dead at work and it's all still a hoax.


They would have died eventually anyway, so why bother doing anything even if it isn't a hoax?

Jeez, you people.
 
