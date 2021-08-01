 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   A lot more people won't be able to get medical treatment due to antivaxxers sucking up available hospital resources in order to preserve freedumbs   (cnn.com) divider line
38
    More: Asinine, Public health, Vaccination, Vaccine, Delta variant, unvaccinated people, Delta strain, internal CDC documents, higher transmissibility  
•       •       •

453 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Aug 2021 at 6:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



38 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Interpol - Evil (Official Video)
Youtube dkpgz3uQ58U
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Cut off stimulus and coverage for those who don't get vaccinated for any reason other than a medically valid reason.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Having been in a hospital a couple of times since COVID started, and with a daughter in healthcare, it's hard to ignore the sheer strain on hospitals and their staff dealing with the lack of just bed-space, let alone the wear and tear on staff.
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Our ER wait times over the last three months have gone from usually waiting less than 30 minutes, to having to  wait up to four hours for a bed or putting patients we wouldn't normally put in the lobby in there so that we can return to service. It's not just a problem of a resurgent covid population taking up beds in the ER, but also of ERs having to set on admitted and critical care patients because floors are understaffed and/or full. It's even worse in our surrounding counties with little access to ICU services without sending out. Unless the patient is having a stroke, needs neurosurgery, or has a need for a specialty service - they're now having to keep them locally when they usually didn't.

Regionalization has now come to bite us.
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

west.la.lawyer: Cut off stimulus and coverage for those who don't get vaccinated for any reason other than a medically valid reason.


That's gonna bite you in the ass by screwing legit folks who just don't have access, either because they don't have a means to get to a clinic or because they don't have the job security to take time off to get the shots and/or the ability to take time off to deal with the side effects.
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

west.la.lawyer: Cut off stimulus and coverage for those who don't get vaccinated for any reason other than a medically valid reason.


This actually worsens the situation as their poverty places increased demands on EMS and ER systems to allow them to access care.

A major problem in the US is that there is a not-insubstantial population that primarily uses EMS as their access into primary and ambulatory care systems as they do not have private insurances that are accepted by many doc in the boxes, and access to clinics and established primary care practitioners may take weeks or even months. It's why ambulances are now being postured to allow telemedicine and treat and release in the field for reimbursement.

We just went to doing this for minor medical emergencies across all insurance providers from 8 years and up in our municipality. It's projected to cut down on at least 10% of our ER transport volume, while still allowing EMS providers to be reimbursed for their time - a huge barrier across all models of systems in the US for ambulatory care through EMS.
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My knee reconstruction was put off twice last year.

I was told it probably won't get done till 2022.

So I am walking round with a cane and in pain with every stet due to these farkers.

Fark them
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

freddyV: So I am walking round with a cane and in pain with every stet due to these farkers.


might I interest you in a sword in these trying times?
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How about another "human" interest story telling me about these people's feelings?
 
physt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had to visit the ER recently for my failing father in law. The hospital was trying to transport him somewhere else because they were overrun but they couldn't because the receiving hospital was overrun. I can't imagine what it would be like to be in the shiat storm I only saw the edge of.
 
CheatCommando
‘’ 1 hour ago  

west.la.lawyer: Cut off stimulus and coverage for those who don't get vaccinated for any reason other than a medically valid reason.


Rand Paul will just write them excuse notes.
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The waiting list for lungs is gonna be yuge.
 
illegal
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
How are they getting in the hospital without a valid vaxx card?
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I've needed surgery for a moderately serious issue (nothing life threatening but it could potentially lead to other conditions which could be life threatening) since last March but I've been putting it off because of all this.

I thought once the vaccine circulated that I'd be able to take of it  but nope.  Some people just want to piss in everyone's punch bowl.
 
Smidge204 [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

somedude210: west.la.lawyer: Cut off stimulus and coverage for those who don't get vaccinated for any reason other than a medically valid reason.

That's gonna bite you in the ass by screwing legit folks who just don't have access, either because they don't have a means to get to a clinic or because they don't have the job security to take time off to get the shots and/or the ability to take time off to deal with the side effects.



Where do these people exist? I have a feeling that to whatever extent this is actually an issue, it's pretty trivial to solve.

If you're a US citizen and are not vaccinated by now, I'm betting it's because you don't want to be.
=Smidge=
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

mrparks: The waiting list for lungs is gonna be yuge.


Lung transplants suck, if you really need one, you're basically dead.

People in Denmark, which has an fantastic socislised healthcare system, and also private hospitals for rich people who wants something Odd, or want it now, die when their lungs stop functioning.

It's mostly a death sentence. Here. And if it is here, it is in USA as well.

Unless of course American hospitals allow relatives to donate one lung whilst alive?

Not done in Denmark. Donating half your liver isnt done either, even though it'll actually regrow. The last politic is IMHO wrong, but hey, get it done abroad, even though the actual procedure is dangerous because of bleeding.
 
Do you know the way to Mordor
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Meanwhile in Australia...

I live in one of the hotspots in Sydney, and this morning I needed to go to my local doctor to get a new prescription for something I need to take regularly. My doctor works in a large medical centre with many other doctors.

I was shocked to see that nobody was now allowed to go inside the surgery! Instead we had to speak through the intercom, give our mobile phone number and other details, then wait outside for our chosen doctor to call us. Physical examinations would obviously be impossible under these circumstances.

That is the price we have to pay for a lagging vaccination rate and rising COVID-19 case numbers.

I guess the workers in that surgery, in closing their doors, responded to a huge scare a few weeks ago when someone infected with Delta visited them. I know this because our government posts daily figures and details of all active cases. I keep my eye on these figures and locations and am very careful about where and when I go out these days, and haven't caught anything serious yet.

///I will be fully vaccinated on Wednesday 11 August!

///When that day comes I will be very happy indeed.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I didn't have too much trouble getting neck surgery in mid June, though I did have 2 COVID tests before surgery, even though I got vaccinated in April.

I imagine it's getting harder to schedule anything now.
 
Insain2
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

QUIT IT.....  Will ya....one day they (Government) says drop the masks & have your lives back.....now their saying wear them again plus, plus, plus & it's the non Vaccinated bla, bla bla......I'm gonna just gonna listen to myself & wear, self isolate & just stay away from people in general to protect myself from this Shat......
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I'll bet if you investigated further, none of those people were taking zinc, vitamin D, ivermectin, and hydroxychloroquine, and that is why they got the virus. Or if they did, they weren't taking the correct dose at the correct intervals. Or if they did, they sinned and Dog withdrew His divine Hand of Protection.

Regardless, trust in faith-based science and stay pure, and all will be well.

I am very intelligent.

Study it out
 
resident dystopian
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
CNN:
Last year's news delivered today.

/this just in: the Covid Groundhog has seen it's shadow,
and prognosticates six more months of mask mandates.


//who am i kidding, oh well, another whole year postponed.
 
Gyrony
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Repeat after me: "Dirty, Infected Antivaxxer!"
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Smidge204: somedude210: west.la.lawyer: Cut off stimulus and coverage for those who don't get vaccinated for any reason other than a medically valid reason.

That's gonna bite you in the ass by screwing legit folks who just don't have access, either because they don't have a means to get to a clinic or because they don't have the job security to take time off to get the shots and/or the ability to take time off to deal with the side effects.


Where do these people exist? I have a feeling that to whatever extent this is actually an issue, it's pretty trivial to solve.

If you're a US citizen and are not vaccinated by now, I'm betting it's because you don't want to be.
=Smidge=


Minority communities across the country. Hell, in MA, which is still one of the only states over 75% vaccination, the worst areas are the cities like Brockton, Lowell, Lawrence, New Bedford, Fall River.

You know what isn't the issue? Suburban white people because we tend to work jobs that give us adequate sick time.

And that's in a more advanced state. Go anywhere else in the nation and those communities will have even more of a problem accessing vaccines. Don't be daft. It's not Trumpers that aren't getting vaccinated
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Do you know the way to Mordor: I was shocked to see that nobody was now allowed to go inside the surgery!


I love that use of the word 'surgery'! In the USA, it's solely used to describe the process of performing surgery. When describing a facility, I think of things like a confectionery, distillery, haberdashery, or Pipsqueakery

It evokes a jolly shoppe where doctors, nurses, and techs twirl and dance about as they go about their business, like Mary Poppins.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fortunately my chemo drugs tried to kill me before all these idiots got sick and clogged up the system with their stupidity.  Safe at home now recuperating.
 
Maybe you should drive
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

somedude210: west.la.lawyer: Cut off stimulus and coverage for those who don't get vaccinated for any reason other than a medically valid reason.

That's gonna bite you in the ass by screwing legit folks who just don't have access, either because they don't have a means to get to a clinic or because they don't have the job security to take time off to get the shots and/or the ability to take time off to deal with the side effects.


I really try not to be an asshole in life, as I've found that's the best way to live.  But I'm pretty confident that anyone who doesn't have at least the first shot by now is probably an asshole themselves, and deserves none of my sympathy.  It is free, takes ten minutes, and good people are bending over backwards to get it done for others as expeditiously as possible.

Idiots like my upper-middle class sister and her husband are the ones causing us grief.  He was body building's "Mr. Pennsylvania" a couple decades ago, and she is sure that anything not vetted by the Amish will klll her.  They are the stupidest smart people I know.
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

somedude210: Smidge204: somedude210: west.la.lawyer: Cut off stimulus and coverage for those who don't get vaccinated for any reason other than a medically valid reason.

That's gonna bite you in the ass by screwing legit folks who just don't have access, either because they don't have a means to get to a clinic or because they don't have the job security to take time off to get the shots and/or the ability to take time off to deal with the side effects.


Where do these people exist? I have a feeling that to whatever extent this is actually an issue, it's pretty trivial to solve.

If you're a US citizen and are not vaccinated by now, I'm betting it's because you don't want to be.
=Smidge=

Minority communities across the country. Hell, in MA, which is still one of the only states over 75% vaccination, the worst areas are the cities like Brockton, Lowell, Lawrence, New Bedford, Fall River.

You know what isn't the issue? Suburban white people because we tend to work jobs that give us adequate sick time.

And that's in a more advanced state. Go anywhere else in the nation and those communities will have even more of a problem accessing vaccines. Don't be daft. It's not Trumpers that aren't getting vaccinated


Not *only* Trumpers that aren't getting vaccinated

/Autocorrect are my only
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Maybe you should drive: somedude210: west.la.lawyer: Cut off stimulus and coverage for those who don't get vaccinated for any reason other than a medically valid reason.

That's gonna bite you in the ass by screwing legit folks who just don't have access, either because they don't have a means to get to a clinic or because they don't have the job security to take time off to get the shots and/or the ability to take time off to deal with the side effects.

I really try not to be an asshole in life, as I've found that's the best way to live.  But I'm pretty confident that anyone who doesn't have at least the first shot by now is probably an asshole themselves, and deserves none of my sympathy.  It is free, takes ten minutes, and good people are bending over backwards to get it done for others as expeditiously as possible.

Idiots like my upper-middle class sister and her husband are the ones causing us grief.  He was body building's "Mr. Pennsylvania" a couple decades ago, and she is sure that anything not vetted by the Amish will klll her.  They are the stupidest smart people I know.


Looking at this as only a "stupid MAGAt" problem is going to f*ck over a lot more people we claim to want to help.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Since people who have chosen to be unvaccinated don't believe in science, they should be refused hospital treatment. They can pray to their god to heal them.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Smidge204: somedude210: west.la.lawyer: Cut off stimulus and coverage for those who don't get vaccinated for any reason other than a medically valid reason.

That's gonna bite you in the ass by screwing legit folks who just don't have access, either because they don't have a means to get to a clinic or because they don't have the job security to take time off to get the shots and/or the ability to take time off to deal with the side effects.


Where do these people exist? I have a feeling that to whatever extent this is actually an issue, it's pretty trivial to solve.

If you're a US citizen and are not vaccinated by now, I'm betting it's because you don't want to be.
=Smidge=


Or are 12 and under. But it's pretty easy to determine who those people are vs the idiots.
 
omnimancer28
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

somedude210: Smidge204: somedude210: west.la.lawyer: Cut off stimulus and coverage for those who don't get vaccinated for any reason other than a medically valid reason.

That's gonna bite you in the ass by screwing legit folks who just don't have access, either because they don't have a means to get to a clinic or because they don't have the job security to take time off to get the shots and/or the ability to take time off to deal with the side effects.


Where do these people exist? I have a feeling that to whatever extent this is actually an issue, it's pretty trivial to solve.

If you're a US citizen and are not vaccinated by now, I'm betting it's because you don't want to be.
=Smidge=

Minority communities across the country. Hell, in MA, which is still one of the only states over 75% vaccination, the worst areas are the cities like Brockton, Lowell, Lawrence, New Bedford, Fall River.

You know what isn't the issue? Suburban white people because we tend to work jobs that give us adequate sick time.

And that's in a more advanced state. Go anywhere else in the nation and those communities will have even more of a problem accessing vaccines. Don't be daft. It's not Trumpers that aren't getting vaccinated


One of my jobs is at Wal-Mart.  Not exactly a suburban middle class employer.  They pay employees to get the shot, give them time on the clock to get it, and give extra sick leave if you have any side effects.  My other job is at a call-center.  They are doing the same.

Except for some of the smaller businesses run by anti-vaxxers, most companies are doing anything they can to get employees vaccinated because it is better for their bottom line.  With the exception of a VERY small minority of people, if you want the shot you can get the shot same day.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

somedude210: Smidge204: somedude210: west.la.lawyer: Cut off stimulus and coverage for those who don't get vaccinated for any reason other than a medically valid reason.

That's gonna bite you in the ass by screwing legit folks who just don't have access, either because they don't have a means to get to a clinic or because they don't have the job security to take time off to get the shots and/or the ability to take time off to deal with the side effects.


Where do these people exist? I have a feeling that to whatever extent this is actually an issue, it's pretty trivial to solve.

If you're a US citizen and are not vaccinated by now, I'm betting it's because you don't want to be.
=Smidge=

Minority communities across the country. Hell, in MA, which is still one of the only states over 75% vaccination, the worst areas are the cities like Brockton, Lowell, Lawrence, New Bedford, Fall River.

You know what isn't the issue? Suburban white people because we tend to work jobs that give us adequate sick time.

And that's in a more advanced state. Go anywhere else in the nation and those communities will have even more of a problem accessing vaccines. Don't be daft. It's not Trumpers that aren't getting vaccinated


You don't need "sick time" to get the vaccine. Or are people there working 24\7?
 
chewd
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
No matter where you g o in life, no matter what you do... some drunken ignorant asshole got there first and ruined it for everybody.
 
Generation_D
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Maybe you should drive: somedude210: west.la.lawyer: Cut off stimulus and coverage for those who don't get vaccinated for any reason other than a medically valid reason.

That's gonna bite you in the ass by screwing legit folks who just don't have access, either because they don't have a means to get to a clinic or because they don't have the job security to take time off to get the shots and/or the ability to take time off to deal with the side effects.

I really try not to be an asshole in life, as I've found that's the best way to live.  But I'm pretty confident that anyone who doesn't have at least the first shot by now is probably an asshole themselves, and deserves none of my sympathy.  It is free, takes ten minutes, and good people are bending over backwards to get it done for others as expeditiously as possible.

Idiots like my upper-middle class sister and her husband are the ones causing us grief.  He was body building's "Mr. Pennsylvania" a couple decades ago, and she is sure that anything not vetted by the Amish will klll her.  They are the stupidest smart people I know.


Or they're a person of color who distrusts the process because of a history of shiatty things being done by white authority.

But if they're white and lacking medical excuse given by their own doctor to them after an actual visit then yeah.  They are 100% to blame.
 
Adolf Oliver Nipples [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Maybe you should drive: somedude210: west.la.lawyer: Cut off stimulus and coverage for those who don't get vaccinated for any reason other than a medically valid reason.

That's gonna bite you in the ass by screwing legit folks who just don't have access, either because they don't have a means to get to a clinic or because they don't have the job security to take time off to get the shots and/or the ability to take time off to deal with the side effects.

I really try not to be an asshole in life, as I've found that's the best way to live.  But I'm pretty confident that anyone who doesn't have at least the first shot by now is probably an asshole themselves, and deserves none of my sympathy.  It is free, takes ten minutes, and good people are bending over backwards to get it done for others as expeditiously as possible.

Idiots like my upper-middle class sister and her husband are the ones causing us grief.  He was body building's "Mr. Pennsylvania" a couple decades ago, and she is sure that anything not vetted by the Amish will klll her.  They are the stupidest smart people I know.


So he was OK with steroids but not with a vaccine?
 
Maybe you should drive
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

somedude210: Maybe you should drive: somedude210: west.la.lawyer: Cut off stimulus and coverage for those who don't get vaccinated for any reason other than a medically valid reason.

That's gonna bite you in the ass by screwing legit folks who just don't have access, either because they don't have a means to get to a clinic or because they don't have the job security to take time off to get the shots and/or the ability to take time off to deal with the side effects.

I really try not to be an asshole in life, as I've found that's the best way to live.  But I'm pretty confident that anyone who doesn't have at least the first shot by now is probably an asshole themselves, and deserves none of my sympathy.  It is free, takes ten minutes, and good people are bending over backwards to get it done for others as expeditiously as possible.

Idiots like my upper-middle class sister and her husband are the ones causing us grief.  He was body building's "Mr. Pennsylvania" a couple decades ago, and she is sure that anything not vetted by the Amish will klll her.  They are the stupidest smart people I know.

Looking at this as only a "stupid MAGAt" problem is going to f*ck over a lot more people we claim to want to help.


They actually aren't "MAGA" at all.  They hated Trump, as any good person would.  They are still idiots.

Believe it or not, there are people who might align with you politically who are still complete morons.  If you need more info I'll gladly introduce you to my sister, her organic greens, and her complete inability to maintain human relationships.
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
If I were a doctor or nurse, I'd quit. Financial, professional and societal consequences be damned. Fark that.

Hell, I want to quit anyway and I'm unemployed. I just don't want to play this farking game anymore.

Living on this planet is no longer worth the effort and the human race is too stupid to survive.

It was really nice to be happy for about 6 weeks before the plague rats went and farked it all up for everyone again.
 
Maybe you should drive
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Adolf Oliver Nipples: Maybe you should drive: somedude210: west.la.lawyer: Cut off stimulus and coverage for those who don't get vaccinated for any reason other than a medically valid reason.

That's gonna bite you in the ass by screwing legit folks who just don't have access, either because they don't have a means to get to a clinic or because they don't have the job security to take time off to get the shots and/or the ability to take time off to deal with the side effects.

I really try not to be an asshole in life, as I've found that's the best way to live.  But I'm pretty confident that anyone who doesn't have at least the first shot by now is probably an asshole themselves, and deserves none of my sympathy.  It is free, takes ten minutes, and good people are bending over backwards to get it done for others as expeditiously as possible.

Idiots like my upper-middle class sister and her husband are the ones causing us grief.  He was body building's "Mr. Pennsylvania" a couple decades ago, and she is sure that anything not vetted by the Amish will klll her.  They are the stupidest smart people I know.

So he was OK with steroids but not with a vaccine?


He'll never admit to steroids.  But the answer to your question is yes.
 
Displayed 38 of 38 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.