(ABC News)   Five shot in the French Quarter, so that must be, like, twenty in the French Whole   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
11
DrWhy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is the French Quarter a vital part?
 
DrWhy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I keep trying that shot, but I keep sinking the cue ball.
 
4th Horseman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nature is healing, returning to its natural state, and we're getting back to normal.
 
DrWhy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fake news!  The French don't use quarters.  They switched over to Euros like the rest of Europe.
 
4th Horseman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DrWhy: I keep trying that shot, but I keep sinking the cue ball.


Maybe you could try French billiards?

Should solve the "sinking the cue ball" problem.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DrWhy: Fake news!  The French don't use quarters.  They switched over to Euros like the rest of Europe.


So what do they call a Quarter Pounder at their McDonalds?
 
DrWhy
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Spartapuss: DrWhy: Fake news!  The French don't use quarters.  They switched over to Euros like the rest of Europe.

So what do they call a Quarter Pounder at their McDonalds?


An one ninth kilogrammer?
 
4th Horseman
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
In April, Cantrell announced the city was creating the Office of Gun Violence Prevention to focus on ways to intervene and mediate conflicts before they result in shootings. The program also focuses on providing jobs and job training programs for young people in the city.
"Nothing stops a bullet like a job," Cantrell said at the time.

I should get a bulletproof job.
 
Insain2
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Ok, so whatz news in New Orleans next?what???
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
R.I.P. FRENCH COURTER
 
Father_Jack
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
20 shots in the hole? are we talking about subby's mom again?

#sosorrybuthadto
 
