(Daily Star)   Clueless American tourists fail to recognise the Queen of England at Balmoral Castle. Queenie like hilarity ensues (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
10
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Well, it's not like they have her picture on REAL money.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
So.
 
yms [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I hope they stayed off the moors.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
She was a mechanic in Ww2, sometimes she reverts. I suspect she gets the occasional kick from being mistaken as common, but on her terms.

There's a story about her driving and her car broke down. She had to call AA to get a tow.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: She was a mechanic in Ww2, sometimes she reverts. I suspect she gets the occasional kick from being mistaken as common, but on her terms.

There's a story about her driving and her car broke down. She had to call AA to get a tow.


They had a 12-step program to get her out?
 
jekfark
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
That's not her clueless subby
 
Cormee
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: She was a mechanic in Ww2, sometimes she reverts. I suspect she gets the occasional kick from being mistaken as common, but on her terms.

There's a story about her driving and her car broke down. She had to call AA to get a tow.


Yeah, I can only imagine the hours she put in, in the workshop, up to her elbows in grease.

/🙄
 
comrade
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Can you imagine how embarrassing it would be to have a queen?
 
MythDragon
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Maybe people would recognize her if she where more relevant? I care more about what the PM is up to than the queen.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Madman drummers bummers: wildcardjack: She was a mechanic in Ww2, sometimes she reverts. I suspect she gets the occasional kick from being mistaken as common, but on her terms.

There's a story about her driving and her car broke down. She had to call AA to get a tow.

They had a 12-step program to get her out?


Family Guy - TV Promo - Brian & Stewie Get Help From A Canadian
Youtube -8haHgfq2x4
 
