(Buffalo News)   Who ya gonna call? Roof Busters   (buffalonews.com) divider line
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The Central Terminal is an architectural gem but the City and the State have let it go to ruin. It is sad the way Buffalo pisses away money on nonsense, like a billion dollars for a factory for Elon Musk to make roof tiles, which has failed to create any jobs & about 200 roof tiles, but they let this gem wither. NYS and WNY have farked up priorities.

My dad worked at the building when he was in HS.
 
pheelix
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
TFA headline sent my mind straight to this:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
and the nonprofit which runs the building has hosted ghost tours.

Uh oh, this is what is known in the legal community as 'an attractive nuisance'...not to be confused with your ex
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Couldn't find a ghost and tried to make one.  Poser.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Funny since recently an Amish guy and a regular guy put a new roof on my parents' house.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I had them at one of my museums once.  They planted shiat, they touched artifacts, they were an annoyance.  The best part was the way they made up crazy shiat as they went along, and didn't bother to verify with the registrar.  Like looking at something and declaring it was owned by someone who was murdered while using it (nope, we know the full chain of ownership because it has a factory registration number and was donated by the corporation that owned it).  Something was a coffin (nope, pretty standard freight trunk used by the donor's relatives when they came over from Europe).  Misrepresenting age of stuff (nope, that was made after so-and-so in town died).  Misrepresenting who used stuff (so-and-so-two never came to this town, as all reputable historians state).  And so on.  All this shiat being recorded by very earnest ghost hunters with expensive prop tools, for future YouTube postings, and museum staff just stood off-screen trying not to laugh.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The ghost pushed him. Obviously.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Oh, you said roof. I thought you were saying something else.
 
