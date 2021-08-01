 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(UPI)   Maybe the alligator was simply having a hard day and just wanted to relax, Linda. You ever think about that?   (upi.com) divider line
17
    More: Strange, Texas police department, American films, Crime, Facebook post, Fulshear Police Department, hot tub, unknown suspect, UPI  
•       •       •

427 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Aug 2021 at 12:35 AM (56 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Kris_Romm [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Another way Texas is trying to take over from Florida...
 
Kris_Romm [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
(._ . )
Sorry.
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Kris_Romm: Another way Texas is trying to take over from Florida...


The alligator was escaping from Florida.  Or at least trying too.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
images3.memedroid.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
funvizeo.comView Full Size
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Maybe he thought it was a croc pot.
 
amb
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Article mentioned the alligator was naked more than once. I think finding a clothed alligator in your hot tub would be even more strange.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

amb: Article mentioned the alligator was naked more than once. I think finding a clothed alligator in your hot tub would be even more strange.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

amb: Article mentioned the alligator was naked more than once. I think finding a clothed alligator in your hot tub would be even more strange.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Naked gator? Guess that rules out Wally
 
khatores
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Yes...swimming naked in a hot tub, without permission...taunt, muscular, scaly...wait, what?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
janzee
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Why are cops involved? Isn't there an animal control agency in Texas?
 
Brainsick
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

amb: Article mentioned the alligator was naked more than once. I think finding a clothed alligator in your hot tub would be even more strange.


crimcourts.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
omg bbq [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Crazy how their body cameras never malfunction for stuff like this.
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.