(WPXI.com)   How exactly does one barracade oneself in a tree house?   (wpxi.com) divider line
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
With boxes of Comic Books, I am guessing.

Plastic boxes are most waterproof.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
How exactly does one barracade oneself in a tree house?


Put out a big sign: LEAF ME ALONE!


/ DNRTA
 
maddan [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Pull up the rope ladder?
 
real_headhoncho [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
He put up a sign saying "No cops allowed".
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
With things that aren't flammable I would imagine.  An arsonist should know that though.
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Maybe asbestos?
 
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Because nothing holds back a fusillade of 9mm like that sun-bleached, rain-delaminated, mossy 1/2-inch C/D plywood.
 
Captain Orr [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Badmoodman: How exactly does one barracade oneself in a tree house?


Put out a big sign: LEAF ME ALONE!


I'm going to go out on a limb here and suggest that maybe they locked themselves in the trunk?
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Just put up a sign
i1.wp.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
shutupandtakemymoney.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media4.giphy.comView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd barricade us too

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
pjbreeze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A secret password usually does the trick.
 
notgonnatellu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those in tree houses ought not to throw flames
 
ISmartAllMyOwnPosts
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pjbreeze: A secret password usually does the trick.


Jesus, took this long to get the answer?!
 
OctorDoctopus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Solutions are not difficult to find.
 
talkertopc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

johnny_vegas: I'd barricade us too

[i.imgur.com image 402x604]


You better asks them for IDs first.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Certainly at 20 he has now learned, you can commit any crime you want, as long as you have a cool tree house to run back to. But you must stock it with supplies to last forever, and many guns to kill all the police. Then you can live there forever. For ever and ever.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Bootleg: He put up a sign saying "No cops allowed".


Well, yeah, but one could still go in there.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I think the better question is what are "assault related charges"?
 
deadsanta
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I mean, it seems like the same way you'd barricade yourself anywhere: Make an enclosure with a locking/blockable entry point and lock yourself inside.
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
barricade
 
