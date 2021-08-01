 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Arkansas Times)   "A guy at work" said that livestock dewormer would cure COVID, so now an Arkansas tractor supply store has to post signs to keep Facebook boomers from eating it   (arktimes.com) divider line
69
    More: Facepalm, Health care, Milk, Dairy farming, Medicine, Cattle, health care workers, Sen. Gary Stubblefield, Health care provider  
•       •       •

681 clicks; posted to Main » and Business » on 02 Aug 2021 at 1:35 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



69 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
This is the real cure for COVID.  I guarantee it.
media.tractorsupply.comView Full Size
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Why do we keep stopping them?
 
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Marcus Aurelius: This is the real cure for COVID.  I guarantee it.
[media.tractorsupply.com image 400x400]


A bull castrator, for any confused city Farkers. Saved you a GIS.
 
Mentat [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Remember when they mocked Zoomers for eating Tide Pods?
 
Kris_Romm [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
c.shld.netView Full Size



horsetown.comView Full Size


i.ebayimg.comView Full Size
 
Chariset [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Screw it.  Let them drink fish tank cleaner and stick light bulbs up their fundaments.

I'm tired of trying to save people from their own ignorance.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Covid can make you tired.
It is how you treat a dog that's dragging ass.
media3.giphy.comView Full Size

It makes more sense than most of their theories, and I hope they clean their carpets.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
As is often the case, there's a teeny-tiny grain of truth at the core of the covidiocy.

https://www.thelancet.com/journals/ecl​inm/article/PIIS2589-5370(21)00239-X/f​ulltext (unlinkable URL)

Good news: A 5-day course of ivermectin in hospitalized COVID patients resulted in a decreased viral load in respiratory secretions by day 5. Bad news: However, it had no effect on the clinical course of the disease.

IOW, ivermectin seems to be better at protecting the public from contagion rather than protecting the patient from the disease process. Just like masks, only with extra freedumb.
 
SoundOfOneHandWanking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The photo is just part of a larger post on the Tractor Supply website


photo?  oh, its arkansas
 
Kick The Chair [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ElFugawz [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

common sense is an oxymoron: As is often the case, there's a teeny-tiny grain of truth at the core of the covidiocy.

https://www.thelancet.com/journals/ecl​inm/article/PIIS2589-5370(21)00239-X/f​ulltext (unlinkable URL)

Good news: A 5-day course of ivermectin in hospitalized COVID patients resulted in a decreased viral load in respiratory secretions by day 5. Bad news: However, it had no effect on the clinical course of the disease.

IOW, ivermectin seems to be better at protecting the public from contagion rather than protecting the patient from the disease process. Just like masks, only with extra freedumb.


I'm sure they just aren't taking enough. Why not try taking double? 10x? Go for it anti vaxxers.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
One key paper claiming good results has been retracted.
A meta analysis paper that reported some promise included the retracted paper.
And there have been negative results (see highlighted comment below)

https://www.medpagetoday.com/special-​r​eports/exclusives/93658
Large Ivermectin Study Retracted
- Preprint publisher finds evidence of plagiarism, problems with raw data

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
themindiswatching [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

wademh: One key paper claiming good results has been retracted.
A meta analysis paper that reported some promise included the retracted paper.
And there have been negative results (see highlighted comment below)

https://www.medpagetoday.com/special-r​eports/exclusives/93658
Large Ivermectin Study Retracted
- Preprint publisher finds evidence of plagiarism, problems with raw data

[Fark user image 688x256]


Pft, what do those egghead scientists know anyway?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Arkansasnoun Ar: Lesser, Kansas: Kansas
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Why/ A sale is a sale
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Women need to start posting online about how their SO's deek grew 3 inches after they got fully vaccinated. Guys who paid top dollar for their F-150 SuperDuty trucks aren't going to let some free vaccine get in the way of their righteous glory.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

wademh: One key paper claiming good results has been retracted.
A meta analysis paper that reported some promise included the retracted paper.
And there have been negative results (see highlighted comment below)

https://www.medpagetoday.com/special-r​eports/exclusives/93658
Large Ivermectin Study Retracted
- Preprint publisher finds evidence of plagiarism, problems with raw data

[Fark user image image 688x256]


But the Coronavirus was free of nematodal infection, so it has that going for it, which is nice.
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The problem isn't "does this work" but is "why does it appear to work sometimes" enough for the crackpots.

We know that people in areas with high rates of Malaria seem to deal with Covid better than those who don't. I expect it has to do with exposure to a different virus that the local mosquitos carry that tilts the number in the statistics just enough to show up as interesting combined with a warmer climate so people aren't as close.  That shift in statistics was what brought in the Hydroxychloroquine hype which was reenforced by good old fashioned snake oil salesmanship.

People from Myanmar tend to be imune to a large number of mosquito carried illnesses but only if they were born in the Burmese region.  Their offspring have no such protection when born far away so it can't be genetic but appeared to be at first.

The immunity system is mostly detect A, fight A.  It could be that in some cases it detects B and fights A and these quack cures somehow trigger it in some people.  There are also some old cures that effectively starve an infected cell of something essential breaking the infection manufacturing machinery.  Ancient antidotes sometimes worked that way.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: Women need to start posting online about how their SO's deek grew 3 inches after they got fully vaccinated. Guys who paid top dollar for their F-150 SuperDuty trucks aren't going to let some free vaccine get in the way of their righteous glory.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kris_Romm: [c.shld.net image 333x333]


[horsetown.com image 850x347]

[i.ebayimg.com image 683x1000]


I can't stop laughing at, "Treats 12 50 LB Goats."  I've never heard it before and plan to make it part of my vernacular.
 
Chariset [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: "Treats 12 50 LB Goats."


Or six 100-pound goats, or twenty-four 25-pound goats!
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Idiots.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA:

Fark user imageView Full Size


/emphasis added
//also, note the date
///you just can't make this shiat up!!
 
Greil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can we just let them do this stupid shiat and fire up some extra crematoriums? It is way beyond time that the qtards and their ilk had some en masse finding out, and it just makes it simpler for everyone if they do it to themselves.
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The same people who are trying to shove this stuff into one side of their mouths will also tell you that COVID-19 isn't real out of the other side of their mouths.
 
Elvis Jagger Abdul-Jabbar [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chariset: foo monkey: "Treats 12 50 LB Goats."

Or six 100-pound goats, or twenty-four 25-pound goats!


Or 30-50 feral hogs.
 
INTERTRON
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DON.MAC: The problem isn't "does this work" but is "why does it appear to work sometimes"


It doesn't, beyond random chance
 
Alex in Wonderland
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kick The Chair: [Fark user image image 425x318]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Fireman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Literally anything but medicine.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These warnings are a bit wordy. All they need to do is say that the substance is poisonous.
 
jerryskid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have never met someone from arkansas and I doubt I ever will.  How unoriginal of a people do you have to be to name your state after another by adding an A-R prefix?  How stupid do you have to be to choose that state to be kansas?

"Hi everyone!  We're R-kansans!  We're not good enough to be full kansans."

How 'bout I just not care about anything out of the sub-kansans?
 
Chinesenookiefactory [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because a person with the handle "Amy wears a mask" (Rolls eyes) sourcing Facebook and reporting on Twitter certainly would never lie about something like this.
 
Quigley_Wyatt
‘’ 1 hour ago  

INTERTRON: DON.MAC: The problem isn't "does this work" but is "why does it appear to work sometimes"

It doesn't, beyond random chance


This rock keeps COVID away
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jerryskid: I have never met someone from arkansas and I doubt I ever will.  How unoriginal of a people do you have to be to name your state after another by adding an A-R prefix?  How stupid do you have to be to choose that state to be kansas?

"Hi everyone!  We're R-kansans!  We're not good enough to be full kansans."

How 'bout I just not care about anything out of the sub-kansans?


My uncle in Wichita says "Ar-" is the Kiowa word for "stupid."

Arkansas means stupid Kansas.

/hey, I didn't say he was my funny uncle
//the man is not very bright himself
 
Al!
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Should someone tell them there is a cheap and easy way to drastically improve your odds with covid? For instance, you can get it at any drugstore in the US these days, and it's free. I'm not telling them. Someone else tell them, if you think they should know.
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jerryskid: I have never met someone from arkansas and I doubt I ever will.  How unoriginal of a people do you have to be to name your state after another by adding an A-R prefix?  How stupid do you have to be to choose that state to be kansas?

"Hi everyone!  We're R-kansans!  We're not good enough to be full kansans."

How 'bout I just not care about anything out of the sub-kansans?


It's the same word in a different dialect.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: Women need to start posting online about how their SO's deek grew 3 inches after they got fully vaccinated. Guys who paid top dollar for their F-150 SuperDuty trucks aren't going to let some free vaccine get in the way of their righteous glory.


I love that. The next time I get close to getting laid I'm going to announce at the top of my lungs,"And now prepare to gaze on my righteous glory!" She can't help but be enthused about the idea of sex after that. Thank you, thank you, thank you.
 
illegal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yawn.... Their body, their choice, right?
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chariset: foo monkey: "Treats 12 50 LB Goats."

Or six 100-pound goats, or twenty-four 25-pound goats!


No.  It only treats 12 50 lb goats.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I disagree about sheep dip.


The IRS lets me write off gallons and gallons of it off on my taxes each year.  I include the receipt and everything.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bughunter: jerryskid: I have never met someone from arkansas and I doubt I ever will.  How unoriginal of a people do you have to be to name your state after another by adding an A-R prefix?  How stupid do you have to be to choose that state to be kansas?

"Hi everyone!  We're R-kansans!  We're not good enough to be full kansans."

How 'bout I just not care about anything out of the sub-kansans?

My uncle in Wichita says "Ar-" is the Kiowa word for "stupid."

Arkansas means stupid Kansas.

/hey, I didn't say he was my funny uncle
//the man is not very bright himself


I've been to Kansas and Stupid-kansas sounds redundant.
Although Stupid-zona makes a lot of sense.
 
khatores
‘’ 1 hour ago  

common sense is an oxymoron: As is often the case, there's a teeny-tiny grain of truth at the core of the covidiocy.

https://www.thelancet.com/journals/ecl​inm/article/PIIS2589-5370(21)00239-X/f​ulltext (unlinkable URL)

Good news: A 5-day course of ivermectin in hospitalized COVID patients resulted in a decreased viral load in respiratory secretions by day 5. Bad news: However, it had no effect on the clinical course of the disease.

IOW, ivermectin seems to be better at protecting the public from contagion rather than protecting the patient from the disease process. Just like masks, only with extra freedumb.


I don't see why anyone would want to try using a random drug not approved for humans when there's a perfectly good, highly effective vaccine available.
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'don't get the apple flavor'

HOW DO THESE PEOPLE JOT REALIZE THEY ARE BEING TROLLED?!?
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Are they sure people aren't just cutting their coke with it? They tried that in 2011 and people's flesh started rotting off like it was krokodil.

June 23, 2011- -- Cocaine cut with the veterinary drug levamisole could be the culprit in a flurry of flesh-eating disease in New York and Los Angeles. The drug, used to deworm cattle, pigs and sheep, can rot the skin off noses, ears and cheeks. And over 80 percent of the country's coke supply contains it.

https://abcnews.go.com/Health/Wellnes​s​/flesh-eating-cocaine-laced-veterinary​-drug-levamisole/story?id=13902353
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

illegal: Yawn.... Their body, their choice, right?


1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
People stupid enough to fall victim to this nonsense probably are in need of deworming, albeit performed by a competent medical practitioner rather that as part of some MAGAt purity test.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
It's a real problem. Vets here in WA are asking folks not to buy ivermectin, as it's causing availability problems for animal treatment.

Oh, and it not only has no goddamned effect on COVID-19, it'll likely harm or even kill you.

This is what happens when idiots read pre-release research papers.
 
MIRV888
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Every time I think Herp can't outdo Derp.  I am proven wrong.
The great flaw of the internet is it gives stupid an equal voice as the truth.
Science is a harsh mistress, but she also flies drones on the moon.
 
LZeitgeist
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: It's a real problem. Vets here in WA are asking folks not to buy ivermectin, as it's causing availability problems for animal treatment.

Oh, and it not only has no goddamned effect on COVID-19, it'll likely harm or even kill you.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 50 of 69 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.