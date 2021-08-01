 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   And so it begins   (cnn.com) divider line
21
    More: Sad, Atlantic Ocean, Ocean, Climate change, Nigeria, climate change, Current sea level rise, Nigeria's Atlantic coast, sea levels rise  
•       •       •

1053 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Aug 2021 at 11:35 PM (25 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



21 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Arguably it began with the industrial revolution hundreds of years ago.
 
SPARC Pile [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
There is a hole your mind.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The avalanche has already started. It is too late for the pebbles to vote.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

move where it is dry?
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"I drove out of my house ... I didn't realize it had rained so much ... There was heavy traffic on my route because of the flood. The more we went, the higher the water level. The water kept rising until it covered the bumper of my car ... then there was water flowing inside my car,"

Because of course once it reaches your bumper you just keep going.
/Sane people stop long before it reaches their bumper.
 
LOLITROLU
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I have always been here
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Start building the refugee offloading docks and/or machine gun turrets.
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Keyser_Soze_Death: The avalanche has already started. It is too late for the pebbles to vote.


Meme fail.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
somniferous sloth
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

C18H27NO3: "I drove out of my house ... I didn't realize it had rained so much ... There was heavy traffic on my route because of the flood. The more we went, the higher the water level. The water kept rising until it covered the bumper of my car ... then there was water flowing inside my car,"

Because of course once it reaches your bumper you just keep going.
/Sane people stop long before it reaches their bumper.


Yeah, don't cross a flooded street, but when the entire city flooded where do you drive to?
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Ah, Bach.
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Seriously though.... Damn. Kinda surprised Venice didn't go first.
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: [encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 230x219]
move where it is dry?


That's Bobcat Goldthwait.

I think you mean Sam Kinison.
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

somniferous sloth: C18H27NO3: "I drove out of my house ... I didn't realize it had rained so much ... There was heavy traffic on my route because of the flood. The more we went, the higher the water level. The water kept rising until it covered the bumper of my car ... then there was water flowing inside my car,"

Because of course once it reaches your bumper you just keep going.
/Sane people stop long before it reaches their bumper.

Yeah, don't cross a flooded street, but when the entire city flooded where do you drive to?


Swim? Canoe? Attempt to make an improvised lathe?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
somniferous sloth
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

baron von doodle: Seriously though.... Damn. Kinda surprised Venice didn't go first.


It'll happen, luckily they just banned huge cruise ships so that hopefully shaves off a few years
 
cameroncrazy1984
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

somniferous sloth: C18H27NO3: "I drove out of my house ... I didn't realize it had rained so much ... There was heavy traffic on my route because of the flood. The more we went, the higher the water level. The water kept rising until it covered the bumper of my car ... then there was water flowing inside my car,"

Because of course once it reaches your bumper you just keep going.
/Sane people stop long before it reaches their bumper.

Yeah, don't cross a flooded street, but when the entire city flooded where do you drive to?


Aren't there other methods of locomotion available?
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Seems like Africa has a lot of problems already.
 
WalkingSedgwick
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: move where it is dry?


Some 20 million people live in Lagos. Relocation could be a bit of a challenge.
 
cameroncrazy1984
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

WalkingSedgwick: some_beer_drinker: move where it is dry?

Some 20 million people live in Lagos. Relocation could be a bit of a challenge.


Too bad. We could have tried the other thing
 
whisper in the wind
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Peki [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The first climate refugees. They are actually the lucky ones. Just wait until this has been going on a decade or two.
 
hammettman
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Nothing is ever done about flooding but to tell citizens to move.....Pls keep your saloon cars at home

Frankly, if this is how it is, I think I'd rather be in a saloon car.  Where do I get one?

We're past the tipping point.  Let's just admit the failure and watch as other countries get the brunt of it all first.  Anyway, off to find a six stool twelve bottle bar saloon car.
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.