(NHK World (Japan))   After Belarusian sprinter at Olympics complains on social media about being told to compete in event she wasn't scheduled for, she realizes gravity of her mistake and dashes to apply for political asylum somewhere in Europe not named Belarus   (www3.nhk.or.jp) divider line
valkyrie40205
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good for her! I hope she's kept safe.
 
buster_v
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Olympics are farking toxic.  They've always been toxic.  Can we be done with this bullshiat? Please?
 
veale728
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a f*cking surprise that Lukashenko has a small penis that he can't take any criticism, even when it's not even aimed at him.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So that makes two?  Or have there been others this year?

https://edition.cnn.com/2021/07/17/sp​o​rt/uganda-olympics-athlete-missing-jul​ius-ssekitoleko-scli-spt-intl/index.ht​ml
 
chipaku
‘’ 1 hour ago  

buster_v: The Olympics are farking toxic.  They've always been toxic.  Can we be done with this bullshiat? Please?


I'm gonna have to vote no on that, chief.

teamusa.orgView Full Size
 
Excelsior
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chipaku: buster_v: The Olympics are farking toxic.  They've always been toxic.  Can we be done with this bullshiat? Please?

I'm gonna have to vote no on that, chief.

[teamusa.org image 433x243]


Yeah, lets.
https://www.nbcnews.com/news/sports/n​o​rwegian-women-s-beach-handball-team-fi​ned-not-playing-bikinis-n1274453
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's scary.

It seems not all is well in Belarus.
 
chipaku
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Excelsior: chipaku: buster_v: The Olympics are farking toxic.  They've always been toxic.  Can we be done with this bullshiat? Please?

I'm gonna have to vote no on that, chief.

[teamusa.org image 433x243]

Yeah, lets.
https://www.nbcnews.com/news/sports/no​rwegian-women-s-beach-handball-team-fi​ned-not-playing-bikinis-n1274453



They should have changed their uniform rules before the event. Like the vollyball players that I just posted:

"The International Volleyball Federation updated its own uniform rules in 2012. In this month's Tokyo Olympics, female beach volleyball players can choose to play in shorts and T-shirts, as well as bikinis or one-piece bathing suits."
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope that she doesn't have any family back in Belarus.
 
Ishkur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Belarus: Athlete is competing in [event].
Athlete: WTF? I'm not competing in [event]. Where'd you get that bullshiat from?
Balarus: ....Come home, please.
Athlete: uhhhhh..... no.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 1 hour ago  

veale728: What a f*cking surprise that Lukashenko has a small penis that he can't take any criticism, even when it's not even aimed at him.


I'm not clear on this post.  Are you saying he can or he can't take criticism better if he aims his penis at himself?
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gyrfalcon: That's scary.

It seems not all is well in Belarus.


Earlier this year they forced a passenger plane down that had a journalist on it that was critical of the Belarus government and proceeded to jail him.
 
AllCatsAreBeautiful [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Has anybody been keeping tabs on the location of the Syrian and Lebanese athletes?
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

buster_v: The Olympics are farking toxic.  They've always been toxic.  Can we be done with this bullshiat? Please?


This story isn't actually about the Olympics.
 
Slypork
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Send her to Sweden. They take anyone.

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: I hope that she doesn't have any family back in Belarus.


Not anymore, anyway.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BigNumber12: buster_v: The Olympics are farking toxic.  They've always been toxic.  Can we be done with this bullshiat? Please?

This story isn't actually about the Olympics.


That. This has nothing to do with the Olympics and everything to do with Lushenko.

/Not gonna bother with spelling his name correctly.
//He isn't worth it.
 
dywed88
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Perfect, she then she can march in the closing ceremonies with the refugee team.
 
BakaDono
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I submitted this later, with a worse headline. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Slightly more detail here.
 
dywed88
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

buster_v: The Olympics are farking toxic.  They've always been toxic.  Can we be done with this bullshiat? Please?


Not as toxic as Putin's crony and fellow dictator.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bluewave69
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
might be hard, japan doesn't really accept much refugees (47 total last year)

odds are they are going to book a flight with a transit letting her be someone else's problem.
 
jake3988
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: That's scary.

It seems not all is well in Belarus.


He's a well known fascist dictator.  This is not remotely out of character for him/his lackeys.

/That's why DJT loved the guy.
 
King Something
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

jake3988: Gyrfalcon: That's scary.

It seems not all is well in Belarus.

He's a well known fascist dictator.  This is not remotely out of character for him/his lackeys.

/That's why DJT loved the guy.


He was also the only legislator in Minsk to vote against withdrawing from the USSR.
 
IDisME
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Just get on any different plane.  I'm pretty sure no other airlines going there these days.  Not even to fly over it.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

buster_v: The Olympics are farking toxic.  They've always been toxic.  Can we be done with this bullshiat? Please?


On the other hand...

The Olympics are sometimes the only venue for athletes like this to get out of their home nations.
 
dywed88
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

jake3988: Gyrfalcon: That's scary.

It seems not all is well in Belarus.

He's a well known fascist dictator.  This is not remotely out of character for him/his lackeys.

/That's why DJT loved the guy.


And before complaints about throwing the word "fascist" around, the turd literally said he models his government on Hitler.
 
leeksfromchichis
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

puffy999: buster_v: The Olympics are farking toxic.  They've always been toxic.  Can we be done with this bullshiat? Please?

On the other hand...

The Olympics are sometimes the only venue for athletes like this to get out of their home nations.


I feel like swimmers have a good chance  with aquatic borders.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Louisiana_Sitar_Club: [Fark user image 464x556]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Darth Funjamin
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Excelsior: chipaku: buster_v: The Olympics are farking toxic.  They've always been toxic.  Can we be done with this bullshiat? Please?

I'm gonna have to vote no on that, chief.

[teamusa.org image 433x243]

Yeah, lets.
https://www.nbcnews.com/news/sports/no​rwegian-women-s-beach-handball-team-fi​ned-not-playing-bikinis-n1274453


Not the Olympic. Handball isn't even an Olympic event.
 
Quick and Dirty
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I once knew a gal from Belarus. She pronounced it "Bealarus". We were taking Spanish together, and this was back when they still allowed smoking on campus, so we'd just hang out smoking cigarettes & having coffee while going over vocabulary.

It was all very sexy & cool.
 
greentea1985 [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

puffy999: buster_v: The Olympics are farking toxic.  They've always been toxic.  Can we be done with this bullshiat? Please?

On the other hand...

The Olympics are sometimes the only venue for athletes like this to get out of their home nations.


Yes. The Olympics and other world sporting events are often the only chance an athlete will get to defect from a police state. It's happened numerous times. One of the first ones was in 1948, when the coach of the Czechoslovakian women's gymnastics team refused to return home. It's now not an unheard of thing.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Sometimes these things work out for the best.   Take the young Kenyan runner who held all the 5K records, tries out for the Olympic team at 10K but was not quite fast enough, then at the age of around 30, found out that he could run at the 10K pace all day long and  now holds the WR for the marathon.   He got really famous for awhile within the last 2  years for running an unofficial sub-2 hour marathon.   Eliud Kipchoge.

Try something new and see what happens, folks.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

bluewave69: might be hard, japan doesn't really accept much refugees (47 total last year)


Good thing they didn't ask Japan.
 
dywed88
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

greentea1985: puffy999: buster_v: The Olympics are farking toxic.  They've always been toxic.  Can we be done with this bullshiat? Please?

On the other hand...

The Olympics are sometimes the only venue for athletes like this to get out of their home nations.

Yes. The Olympics and other world sporting events are often the only chance an athlete will get to defect from a police state. It's happened numerous times. One of the first ones was in 1948, when the coach of the Czechoslovakian women's gymnastics team refused to return home. It's now not an unheard of thing.


There have long been jokes about how Cuban baseball teams would always return home with fewer players than when they left for an international competition.
 
trialpha
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

greentea1985: puffy999: buster_v: The Olympics are farking toxic.  They've always been toxic.  Can we be done with this bullshiat? Please?

On the other hand...

The Olympics are sometimes the only venue for athletes like this to get out of their home nations.

Yes. The Olympics and other world sporting events are often the only chance an athlete will get to defect from a police state. It's happened numerous times. One of the first ones was in 1948, when the coach of the Czechoslovakian women's gymnastics team refused to return home. It's now not an unheard of thing.


This seems like an incredibly inefficient way to allow a couple of people every 4 years to defect.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

trialpha: greentea1985: puffy999: buster_v: The Olympics are farking toxic.  They've always been toxic.  Can we be done with this bullshiat? Please?

On the other hand...

The Olympics are sometimes the only venue for athletes like this to get out of their home nations.

Yes. The Olympics and other world sporting events are often the only chance an athlete will get to defect from a police state. It's happened numerous times. One of the first ones was in 1948, when the coach of the Czechoslovakian women's gymnastics team refused to return home. It's now not an unheard of thing.

This seems like an incredibly inefficient way to allow a couple of people every 4 years to defect.


In some parts of the world, even today, you're picked at a young age to participate in sports and boarded/trained through the state. In effect, they say goodbye to their families and hello to a pseudo-prison.

While maybe finding other ways out of a nation may be "easier" (not the proper term but whatever) for a truck driver or a laborer or something, some nations have (and have had) an insane hold on their international participants. Physically and mentally.
 
leeksfromchichis
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

trialpha: greentea1985: puffy999: buster_v: The Olympics are farking toxic.  They've always been toxic.  Can we be done with this bullshiat? Please?

On the other hand...

The Olympics are sometimes the only venue for athletes like this to get out of their home nations.

Yes. The Olympics and other world sporting events are often the only chance an athlete will get to defect from a police state. It's happened numerous times. One of the first ones was in 1948, when the coach of the Czechoslovakian women's gymnastics team refused to return home. It's now not an unheard of thing.

This seems like an incredibly inefficient way to allow a couple of people every 4 years to defect.


But think about all the money the IOC executives make!
 
Nah'mean [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I read in a different article that the Czech Republic and Poland have offered to assist her. I would go with the Czechs. Duda would probably just hand her over to Lukashenko.
 
chawco
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

puffy999: trialpha: greentea1985: puffy999: buster_v: The Olympics are farking toxic.  They've always been toxic.  Can we be done with this bullshiat? Please?

On the other hand...

The Olympics are sometimes the only venue for athletes like this to get out of their home nations.

Yes. The Olympics and other world sporting events are often the only chance an athlete will get to defect from a police state. It's happened numerous times. One of the first ones was in 1948, when the coach of the Czechoslovakian women's gymnastics team refused to return home. It's now not an unheard of thing.

This seems like an incredibly inefficient way to allow a couple of people every 4 years to defect.

In some parts of the world, even today, you're picked at a young age to participate in sports and boarded/trained through the state. In effect, they say goodbye to their families and hello to a pseudo-prison.

While maybe finding other ways out of a nation may be "easier" (not the proper term but whatever) for a truck driver or a laborer or something, some nations have (and have had) an insane hold on their international participants. Physically and mentally.


So, you're saying dictatorship use their athletes at the Olympics as a way to try to extend national pride at the expense of the freedom and rights of those athletes themselves, who are basically just used and abused?

Something bad about an even that encourages people to perform at inhuman rates of performance showing only athletic prowess that somehow becomes a point of national pride?

Well. I'm shocked. Shocked I say. Actually not shocked at all.

The Olympics is all bad all the way down, far more harm than it ever did good. Bunch of rich kids obsessing over their ability to do sports type stuff. Its absurd.
 
King Something
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: Sometimes these things work out for the best.   Take the young Kenyan runner who held all the 5K records, tries out for the Olympic team at 10K but was not quite fast enough, then at the age of around 30, found out that he could run at the 10K pace all day long and  now holds the WR for the marathon.   He got really famous for awhile within the last 2  years for running an unofficial sub-2 hour marathon.   Eliud Kipchoge.

Try something new and see what happens, folks.


Kipchoge had more than a few hours' notice that he'd be doing something different than his usual routine, and the change to his routine was not made by politicians in Nairobi.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: Louisiana_Sitar_Club: [Fark user image 464x556]

[Fark user image image 365x274]


Hahahahaha.  Damn.
 
Christian Bale
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
wow this thread is full of

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
WhippingBoi [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: I hope that she doesn't have any family back in Belarus.


If it's any consolation, if she had family there before, she doesn't have family there now.
 
WhippingBoi [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Prof. Frink: iheartscotch: I hope that she doesn't have any family back in Belarus.

Not anymore, anyway.


Damn it.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ less than a minute ago  

King Something: Kipchoge had more than a few hours' notice that he'd be doing something different than his usual routine, and the change to his routine was not made by politicians in Nairobi.


absolutely, but my point was that, until he failed to make the 10K team, he really didn't know that he could run at a world-class pace all day long.  When he was forced to change to keep competing, the whole world found out.   I wasn't trying to compare the circumstances.
 
