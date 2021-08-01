 Skip to content
 
It seems subby lives in the city of Ralegh, NC
27
Biscuit Tin [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I like Rawlygh. I live in Knocksvyl, though, so I don't get a vote.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Let him out
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It's spelt "Raleigh" but it's pronounced "Thoratwarbler Mangrove."

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't know. Ask Willyum Shakspur.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It could also be Rauley. Rawlygh. Rawleyghe. Raleghe. Rawleighe. Raughleigh.

Jebus! Enough of that crap and I'd want to behead the guy too!
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sloe noos dae?
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

He was such a stupid git.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madman drummers bummers: I don't know. Ask Willyum Shakspur.


Close but no sigar.  Similar to this artist who did it 11 times for a mural outside a public library.

She moved on to do restoration of european art and sculpture
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Alwysadydrmr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He signed as Rawleyghe
His father signed as Ralegh
His brother as Rawlygh
He is known to have signed as Ralegh
He reverted to the signature Rauley

Until this family gets their shiat together I think anyone can refer to it however they want.
 
abitofbuffalo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Spell it however you want, just don't call it rally.
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 1 hour ago  

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Uh, yeah? Spelling was kind of loosey goosey then
 
Sir Paul
‘’ 1 hour ago  
English orthography is inconsistent and weird. News at 11.

/ I personally would love to eliminate C and add diacritics to all vowels
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Friggin dandy.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Apparently it was a common mistake.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wantoncunnilinguslover
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

lolthulhu.comView Full Size
 
Wool E Mammoth
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Definitely R'lyeh.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Either is better than living in Fuquay-Varina
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Wool E Mammoth: Definitely R'lyeh.


R'liegh.

/pieve
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Spencer unavailable for comment.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: [Fark user image 320x180]

Friggin dandy.


He wore an onion on his hat. Which was the style at the time.
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
People had to start using surnames with the introduction of the poll tax.  They often took the name of their birthplace but those names mutated .
Raleigh the place in Devon that was the origin of this guys name was already a mutation of Roe Leigh, Old English for deer meadow so if you want to be pedantic Subby, start telling people you live in Rolly.
 
Cultured [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: Either is better than living in Fuquay-Varina


I laugh whenever I see that name on a roadsign, if I lived there I'd move.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

jokerscrowbar: People had to start using surnames with the introduction of the poll tax.  They often took the name of their birthplace but those names mutated .
Raleigh the place in Devon that was the origin of this guys name was already a mutation of Roe Leigh, Old English for deer meadow so if you want to be pedantic Subby, start telling people you live in Rolly.


In Raleigh NC, it's "Rally."

/fam lives down the way in Burlington
 
