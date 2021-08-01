 Skip to content
(Abc.net.au)   Tasmanian drivers have such devilish behavior that a charity bike ride was cancelled   (abc.net.au) divider line
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Actual Tasmanian devils not so devilish:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Sounds like what would happen at a Fark Bike rally.

Lite beer?
Get him!
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Bicycles holding up automobile traffic is an infuriating waste of everyone's time. Go find a bike path or a park and fark off!
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Having driven through 2/3 of Tasmania, this article makes sense to me.  Big chunks of the island aren't served by limited access roads of any kind.  The roads they do have are often narrow, winding, and poorly signed or striped.  And the locals drive without any farks to give, because they know the bits where one needs to slow down, can expect to pass, etc.  I wouldn't want to be on a bike in any of those places.
 
Monocultured
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

FloriduhGuy: Bicycles holding up automobile traffic is an infuriating waste of everyone's time. Go find a bike path or a park and fark off!


I've been buzzed by people like you on 25mph roads while doing 28 on a bicycle. We get it, you're jealous that you can't look this good on your best day, but please do mind the speed limit 😘
 
Trocadero
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

aleister_greynight: Actual Tasmanian devils not so devilish:

[Fark user image 500x644]


I watched feeding time at the zoo once. They're not that cute when they're cracking bones.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

FloriduhGuy: Bicycles holding up automobile traffic is an infuriating waste of everyone's time. Go find a bike path or a park and fark off!


*looks at article picture of bicycles blocking the whole road*
Yeah, the drivers' behavior was appalling.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Warthog: Having driven through 2/3 of Tasmania, this article makes sense to me.  Big chunks of the island aren't served by limited access roads of any kind.  The roads they do have are often narrow, winding, and poorly signed or striped.  And the locals drive without any farks to give, because they know the bits where one needs to slow down, can expect to pass, etc.  I wouldn't want to be on a bike in any of those places.


But it's for charity! Are you some sort of monster? You want to take money out of the hungry mouth of (looks at TFA) Mo! (checks again... yep it's for Mo) What has Mo ever done to you, huh?
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
If you're a cyclist, the correct answer is to carry firearms and shoot back.

The drivers are all for killing you. Fight back.
 
illegal
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Welp, maybe if they didn't dress up like targets, drivers wouldn't steer into them.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

illegal: Welp, maybe if they didn't dress up like targets, drivers wouldn't steer into them.


live-production.wcms.abc-cdn.net.auView Full Size
How do you steer away from them?
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Monocultured: FloriduhGuy: Bicycles holding up automobile traffic is an infuriating waste of everyone's time. Go find a bike path or a park and fark off!

I've been buzzed by people like you on 25mph roads while doing 28 on a bicycle. We get it, you're jealous that you can't look this good on your best day, but please do mind the speed limit 😘


I was probably pretty buzzed when when I buzzed you. Consider yourself lucky and GO FIND A farkING PARK DOUCHE BAG!
 
illegal
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

mikaloyd: illegal: Welp, maybe if they didn't dress up like targets, drivers wouldn't steer into them.

[live-production.wcms.abc-cdn.net.au image 850x566]How do you steer away from them?


Willpower, and a high deductible.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

aleister_greynight: Actual Tasmanian devils not so devilish:

[Fark user image 500x644]


"Your neck, bring it to me."
"Closer..."
 
leeksfromchichis
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

aleister_greynight: Actual Tasmanian devils not so devilish:

[Fark user image image 500x644]


Heehoo puppers are certainly cute,  but they are born in litters of 20-30 but the mom only has 4 teats.

Their very first act is to kill enough siblings by starvation to survive.  Not exactly labradoodles.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

aleister_greynight: Actual Tasmanian devils not so devilish:

[Fark user image image 500x644]


Awwww.

Speaking as someone who was born in 1978....

My first introduction to a Tasmanian Devil was via the Bugs Bunny cartoons....so when I finally saw a real one on TV, I was disappointed.

Similar to my disappointment when I watched Olympic wrestling in 1984...and I was bummed out that it was nothing like professional wrestling.
 
