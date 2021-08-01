 Skip to content
 
(The Smoking Gun)   See if you can spot the difference in this guy's two mugshots   (thesmokinggun.com) divider line
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
151 [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
It's a sailboat?
 
talkertopc
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
He's a bit more to the left on the second shot.
 
LurkerSupreme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
He sold his cheap blond wig to buy some weed?
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

151: It's a sailboat?


It's called a schooner.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Having that hairline at 24 must be rough. I'm not sure why he picked a Roger Daltry shagdoo wig but whatever works for him ain't none of my bidness.
 
kevinatilusa
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
People always told him crime doesn't toupee.
 
Nick el Ass
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Dude looks a little tired and/or high on the right.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
His mole switched sides like Madonna's. And he talks with a British accent now.
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
resident dystopian
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Having more fun on the left?
 
FatherDale
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I miss the weekly links to the mugshot roundup.
 
Snatch Bandergrip [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The eyes!

(reclines smugly)
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

FatherDale: I miss the weekly links to the mugshot roundup.


Those were some of the funniest threads.
 
manitobamadman
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
He couldn't scrape up the $2.99 for a pair of these ?
 
Lucky Stu [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

FatherDale: I miss the weekly links to the mugshot roundup.


Me too.
I used to look forward to coming home from work, make myself a cocktail or two, and peruse the mugshots. Some of the photoshops were classic.
 
litespeed74
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Looks like an undercover boss "disguise"
 
Jojo_TheDogFacedBoy
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

ajgeek: 151: It's a sailboat?

It's called a schooner.


A schooner is a sailboat, stupid head.
 
Biscuit Tin [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
That's his Mom's favorite wig from the Eva Gabor line, and she is pissed!
 
TheSwizz
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Jojo_TheDogFacedBoy: ajgeek: 151: It's a sailboat?

It's called a schooner.

A schooner is a sailboat, stupid head.


You dumb bastard.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Lucky Stu: FatherDale: I miss the weekly links to the mugshot roundup.

Me too.
I used to look forward to coming home from work, make myself a cocktail or two, and peruse the mugshots. Some of the photoshops were classic.


^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
This This This
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
He cancelled his membership to the Hair Club for Men.
 
Insult Comic Bishounen [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
At least he remembered to remove the wooden handle from the mop before wearing it.
 
