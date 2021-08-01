 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Yahoo)   Indecisive robbers/pranksters/TikTok stars case Taco John's before donning ski masks, and shooting it up-with paintballs -via the Drive-Thru. Make up your minds, emo kids   (yahoo.com) divider line
3
    More: Murica, Mask, European Financial Services Roundtable, Germany, Allianz, Financial services, Rochester police, Paintball, Allianz Arena  
•       •       •

79 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Aug 2021 at 7:05 PM (14 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



3 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
What a hoot if it woulda been that Burger King worker.  EPIC FAIL LOLOLOL
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
You'd have thought that these idiots would learn from past mistakes
 
August11
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Kids these days.

When I was their age I was purging the neighborhood of squirrels with a dialed in Crossman .177
 
Displayed 3 of 3 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.