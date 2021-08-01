 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Huffington Post)   ICU doctor:"I cannot believe the things unvaccinated patients are telling me. My experiences in the ICU these past weeks have left me surprised, disheartened, but most of all, angry"   (huffpost.com) divider line
29
    More: Murica, Immune system, Smallpox, Health care, Health care provider, Vaccination, angry tears, Illness, Patient  
•       •       •

717 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Aug 2021 at 5:38 PM (15 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



29 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Ken S. [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Worth the short read

I thought when this pandemic began that we were all in this fight together, engaged in a war against a common enemy. Now, I painfully realize: Perhaps we were never on the same side and we never had a common enemy. Perhaps the war has been among ourselves all along. We have won many battles but unvaccinated America is choosing to let COVID win the war.
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"My experiences in the ICU these past weeks have left me surprised, disheartened, but most of all, angry."

Well I suppose as an ICU doc you must have been too busy with the latest surge, to read the dozens of other articles by ICU docs saying the exact same thing.  I guess you can be forgiven for still being surprised.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"We have won many battles but unvaccinated America is choosing to let COVID win the war."

Anything to avoid acknowledging they were wrong.
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's actually time to ration care. Antivaxxers shouldn't be admitted to ICU if they have COVID. They can check their Facebook page right at the front desk to find out.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here come the nazis
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: Here come the nazis


Come?
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ask the following questions:
1. Are you eligible for the vaccine?
2. Do you have a recognized exemption from getting the vaccine?
3. If not, did you get the vaccine?

If the answer is "Yes, No, No", then deprioritize them for ICU beds and reprioritize them for those who do need them (the ineligible, the immunocompromised, etc).
 
blender61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Buried at the very bottom.

"We have won many battles but unvaccinated America is choosing to let COVID win the war. "

NO. They are now the enemy.
Their actions and behavior are killing us, as is their recruitment and the sabotaging of the war effort.

That woman and those like her are the goddamn heroes and need to be recognized in a formal way.

It seems the very least We can do is the absolute bare minimum.
Get the freeken vaccine.
Wear a freeken mask when out and about.
Be part of the solution. It ain't hard.

I am firmly convinced that almost 1/2 of this country is made up of malingerers, retreads and profiles.

Get with the program retread or you go on point. I will write you off faster than a letter home.

/Rant  farking over
// For now.
/// You damn right I'm angry.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Here come the nazis


Godwin's Law, you lose.
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I'm glad I got the shot.

Farkers here who posted about their experience with COVID are what convinced me.
 
wage0048
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The first question a person should be asked after testing positive for Covid is if they were fully vaccinated.  If the answer is no, they should be kicked out of the hospital to make room for someone more worthy of being treated.
 
Dafatone
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

wage0048: The first question a person should be asked after testing positive for Covid is if they were fully vaccinated.  If the answer is no, they should be kicked out of the hospital to make room for someone more worthy of being treated.


If we only treated the vaccinated, hospitals would have tons and tons of room.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

RolandTGunner: "We have won many battles but unvaccinated America is choosing to let COVID win the war."

Anything to avoid acknowledging they were wrong.


Republicans are in denial because they arent facing the consequences of their BS.

To stop their denial, they would need to be chained up in morgues around the countries and be forced to handle covid dead bodies until they farking understand this aint a farking joke.
 
genner
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

puffy999: cretinbob: Here come the nazis

Come?


Here the Nazis?
 
kbronsito
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
when my ICU patient tells me they didn't get vaccinated because they "just didn't get around to it." Although such individuals do not consider themselves anti-vaxxers, their inaction itself is a decision - a decision to not protect themselves or their families, to fill a precious ICU bed, to let new variants flourish, and to endanger the health care workers and immunosuppressed people around them. Their inaction is a decision to let this pandemic continue to rage.


This is a different brand of moron than the antivaxxers. But with a little hard work, we can get this entire cohort vaccinated. The idea of doing house to house visits would take care of it. Of course, the stupid republican trash has already demanded their state governments to block any federal efforts for house to house vaccination.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

yohohogreengiant: It's actually time to ration care.


Like they haven't been? Hospitals don't like to treat the uninsured. Millions of working people denied or have had their insurance cancelled after paying in for years. No to mention people who have died waiting for insurance red tape to clear.

Greed and discrimination come with a heavy price.
 
SuperTramp [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

wage0048: The first question a person should be asked after testing positive for Covid is if they were fully vaccinated.  If the answer is no, they should be kicked out of the hospital to make room for someone more worthy of being treated.


Hippocratic oath, dear.
 
Captain Shaky
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I had to prove to one of my coworkers that I did not become magnetic after I got vaccinated.

I have a lot of frustration at anti-vaxxers, but a little pity for them too sometimes. I mean, there is no way that my coworker chose to be this dumb in life, it just happened to her anyway.
 
DVD
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

lolmao500: RolandTGunner: "We have won many battles but unvaccinated America is choosing to let COVID win the war."

Anything to avoid acknowledging they were wrong.

Republicans are in denial because they arent facing the consequences of their BS.

To stop their denial, they would need to be chained up in morgues around the countries and be forced to handle covid dead bodies until they farking understand this aint a farking joke.


______________________________________​_________

Good luck in getting Faux News to stop spewing their misinformation then.  That's the biggest reason for all the unvaccinated and the delta-variant COVID surge.

Hold Faux News and their cousins more responsible for the misinformation and some of the brainwashing may recede among Republicans.
 
czei [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

blender61: Buried at the very bottom.

"We have won many battles but unvaccinated America is choosing to let COVID win the war. "

NO. They are now the enemy.
Their actions and behavior are killing us, as is their recruitment and the sabotaging of the war effort.

That woman and those like her are the goddamn heroes and need to be recognized in a formal way.

It seems the very least We can do is the absolute bare minimum.
Get the freeken vaccine.
Wear a freeken mask when out and about.
Be part of the solution. It ain't hard.

I am firmly convinced that almost 1/2 of this country is made up of malingerers, retreads and profiles.

Get with the program retread or you go on point. I will write you off faster than a letter home.

/Rant  farking over
// For now.
/// You damn right I'm angry.


Check out any right wing media outlet.  The rising number of ccvid cases is being held up as a primary example of Biden's incompetence.  They are willing to die and take millions of their fellow citizens with them just to make Biden look bad.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Yeah, it's time to ration care. I've done my part across the board (and was agoraphobic before this, so have essentially only gone to the grocery store) and my 5-alarm anxiety brain has been freaking out at the thought of getting in a car accident and oops, no hospital space. They can go home and have a police enforced quarantine.
 
northgrave
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I don't understand why leadership in right leaning areas have not made this a purely economic argument:

If you mask, social distance and get vaccinated, most businesses can operate with relatively small tweaks to operations. We avoid full on shutdowns if we all do the easy stuff. Refusing to take even these simplest steps is anti-business.
 
TheManofPA
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
My sad first thought seeing the details at the end was "wonder how many death threats she and UCLA health immediately got from people who think she's part of the conspiracy"
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

SuperTramp: wage0048: The first question a person should be asked after testing positive for Covid is if they were fully vaccinated.  If the answer is no, they should be kicked out of the hospital to make room for someone more worthy of being treated.

Hippocratic oath, dear.


Oath, shmoath.

EMTALA.

Yup, goshdarned Big Government regulation preventing the free market from allocating resources and applying creative destruction to the unproductive population.
 
PapermonkeyExpress
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

yohohogreengiant: It's actually time to ration care. Antivaxxers shouldn't be admitted to ICU if they have COVID. They can check their Facebook page right at the front desk to find out.


Get a load of this guy. LOL

/how this isn't considered the least bit fascist, I can't understand.
 
Captain Shaky
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

SuperTramp: wage0048: The first question a person should be asked after testing positive for Covid is if they were fully vaccinated.  If the answer is no, they should be kicked out of the hospital to make room for someone more worthy of being treated.

Hippocratic oath, dear.


In a case of triage, I don't see how it could be unethical to consider anti vax choices when prioritizing care. Just like continued heavy drinking should keep you at the bottom of a list for a new liver.
 
WhippingBoi [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

yohohogreengiant: It's actually time to ration care. Antivaxxers shouldn't be admitted to ICU if they have COVID. They can check their Facebook page right at the front desk to find out.


I absolutely despise the people that are filled with glee because anti-vaxers are dying. In my opinion, these people are filled with blood lust and hate and have lost their humanity.

At the same time, I completely agree with what you say. If you choose to ignore common sense because of some twisted ideology, you go to the back of the line.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Either get the vaccine or die faster, plague rats

So sick of hearing about these peoples excuses for turning it down
 
PapermonkeyExpress
‘’ less than a minute ago  

lolmao500: RolandTGunner: "We have won many battles but unvaccinated America is choosing to let COVID win the war."

Anything to avoid acknowledging they were wrong.

Republicans are in denial because they arent facing the consequences of their BS.

To stop their denial, they would need to be chained up in morgues around the countries and be forced to handle covid dead bodies until they farking understand this aint a farking joke.


The groups most likely to refuse COVID vaccination

Educate yourself.
 
Displayed 29 of 29 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.