(Fox2 Detroit)   Something seems to have gone wrong here at the checkout line   (fox2detroit.com) divider line
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Farking anti-vaxxer animal.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Tuesday in Macomb county
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
"Police are looking for the man who punched the victim. He was wearing a black hat, white shirt, black pants, and red shoes. He left in a silver car."

the silver car was possibly a cadillac.  it sounds like the boy's a time bomb.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Look, when they say 'ring up the customer,' they don't mean 'like a bell'!
 
WTP 2
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
yhup...
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I dunno man... not defending what he did, and maybe the puncher is just a psycho, but I find it hard to believe he punched the other guy just for asking him to back up. Puncher wasn't standing that close anyway.
 
Abox
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

rainbowbutter: black hat, white shirt, black pants, and red shoes


♫  And I don't know where I am goin' to-oo..
 
Azz [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
He was wearing a black hat, white shirt, black pants

I love when they inform on the clothing as if the perpetrator can't wear something else later
 
gilatrout [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: [lh3.googleusercontent.com image 408x512]


Too
 
powhound
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

gilatrout: kdawg7736: [lh3.googleusercontent.com image 408x512]

Too


To few "o"'s
 
illegal
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
You can always tell when the perp is black and the victim is white, they don't mention race. Can you imagine the article if  the roles were switched?
 
JAGUART
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
" The Social Distancer"           "If you can see him, you're too close"
coming soon to CBS All Access.
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I've been tempted to tell people to back off but don't for this reason. I really wish it was legal to pepper spray people who don't socially distance.
 
WhippingBoi [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Jesus Christ, America, there's only one solution t your problems...

drupal.orgView Full Size
 
Azz [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

illegal: You can always tell when the perp is black and the victim is white, they don't mention race. Can you imagine the article if  the roles were switched?


You'll get over it
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

fatassbastard: I dunno man... not defending what he did, and maybe the puncher is just a psycho, but I find it hard to believe he punched the other guy just for asking him to back up. Puncher wasn't standing that close anyway.


No, you are defending what he did. But this is fark and the attacker was black so nothing he does is his fault. I'm sure that white guy deserved to be punched in the head.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

illegal: You can always tell when the perp is black and the victim is white, they don't mention race. Can you imagine the article if  the roles were switched?


They didn't have to, it's a farking video of the guy.
 
Robinfro
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

illegal: You can always tell when the perp is black and the victim is white, they don't mention race. Can you imagine the article if  the roles were switched?


It's Fox. Their viewers already *know* the race of the perpetrator of violence. For Faux, any deviation from that is what needs clarification.
 
Name Withheld
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
You know how Late Night with Seth Meyers has "News We Need Right Now?" Fark needs a tab like that. With good things that happened. Counterpoint to all this darkness. Just a thought from a stoner.
 
LegacyDL
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
See this is why I carry a can of Twisted Tea while I'm waiting on line.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Today in the supermarket I see someone putting their mask back over their mouth. Two weeks ago in the same supermarket, one guy is talking to his friend, mask pulled down.
If I look around, I'll see more of that behaviour.

Forget it - it's stupidtown. Everyone for themself.
 
