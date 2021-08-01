 Skip to content
 
(Independent)   Another article saying things actually are worse than they look, but this is from a website that ends in .uk, so what do they know? USA USA U S A   (independent.co.uk) divider line
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Was the obvious tag busy?
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anyone paying attention knows this the only ones still in denial are in DC and are called democrats.
 
MellowMauiMan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I argued this in a term paper for a political science class back in the seventies. I met with great resistance then.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Losing?
Housing Discrimination: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)
Youtube _-0J49_9lwc
 
jsmilky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
more liberal crap.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are we done playing nice with these people? Cause they really aren't interested in playing nice or fair with anyone else.

https://thehill.com/homenews/house/56​5​819-mccarthy-jokes-it-will-be-hard-not​-to-hit-pelosi-with-gavel
 
culebra
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MellowMauiMan: I argued this in a term paper for a political science class back in the seventies. I met with great resistance then.


More Republican dipshiattery.
 
Gaythiest Elitist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think by this point, most everyone realizes we'll likely have to fight these people, eventually. It wouldn't be the first time they picked a fight and lost. Let them keep farking around, and we'll inevitably get to the finding out part. And when we do:

"War is the remedy that our enemies have chosen, and I say let us give them all they want." -- General Sherman

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This why I have multiple plans to leave the country.
 
Sim Tree [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mark my words: the next Republican president shall be America's final president.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gaythiest Elitist: I think by this point, most everyone realizes we'll likely have to fight these people, eventually. It wouldn't be the first time they picked a fight and lost. Let them keep farking around, and we'll inevitably get to the finding out part. And when we do:

"War is the remedy that our enemies have chosen, and I say let us give them all they want." -- General Sherman

[Fark user image 444x960]


That's only true if people are willing to step up and actually fight back, not just politely protest.
 
Gaythiest Elitist
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kit Fister: Gaythiest Elitist: I think by this point, most everyone realizes we'll likely have to fight these people, eventually. It wouldn't be the first time they picked a fight and lost. Let them keep farking around, and we'll inevitably get to the finding out part. And when we do:

"War is the remedy that our enemies have chosen, and I say let us give them all they want." -- General Sherman

[Fark user image 444x960]

That's only true if people are willing to step up and actually fight back, not just politely protest.


Some won't. Some are looking forward to it.
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This belongs on the poltab. It's over to the right if you're not certain
 
Peki [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Okay, I know we don't read articles, but anyone else get the vague sense that this guy is mad the Democrat won? The whole line about the election being stolen a second time makes it sound like this guy is on Trump's side.

"Autocrat...fascist, or whatever you call it..."

No no no. Use the right word for the correct problem. Trump was a right-wing authoritarian which to my knowledge = fascism. Left-wing authoritarians = tankies. But we need a hard push to the left to counteract the slide the Overton window has been doing in the last 40 or so years. That's preventative maintenance for democracy, not a BSAB argument.

Biden is not an autocrat or much of an authoritarian. That doesn't mean he's not just as dangerous, and the fact that there isn't enough finding out for the people who farked around on Jan 6th isn't helping. Hell, 1/6 isn't even as much of a meme as 9/11 is, and we almost lost democracy outright that day.

/Fixed, fixed on January 6th
Screamed Trump from his Golden Throne
I know of no reason why GOP treason
Shouldn't be rewarded with skulls and crossed bones
 
WhippingBoi [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: Gaythiest Elitist: I think by this point, most everyone realizes we'll likely have to fight these people, eventually. It wouldn't be the first time they picked a fight and lost. Let them keep farking around, and we'll inevitably get to the finding out part. And when we do:

"War is the remedy that our enemies have chosen, and I say let us give them all they want." -- General Sherman

[Fark user image 444x960]

That's only true if people are willing to step up and actually fight back, not just politely protest.


You're talking about people who think a trending Twitter hashtag makes them "activists"
 
lolmao500
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Sim Tree: Mark my words: the next Republican president shall be America's final president.


Trump was the warning shot. He showed that the three branches of government are a total farking joke. That theres no rule of law to stop a crazy ass treasonous president.

Trump 2.0 will finish america off.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
It's a horrible race between civil war breaking out, fascism seizing control, and me fleeing the country. Between the plague and my own financial woes, not sure what will win but puts my odds on more likely being stuck here and fighting. Which is fine, I just wanted to escape the bullshiat one party fascist state.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Gaythiest Elitist: Kit Fister: Gaythiest Elitist: I think by this point, most everyone realizes we'll likely have to fight these people, eventually. It wouldn't be the first time they picked a fight and lost. Let them keep farking around, and we'll inevitably get to the finding out part. And when we do:

"War is the remedy that our enemies have chosen, and I say let us give them all they want." -- General Sherman

[Fark user image 444x960]

That's only true if people are willing to step up and actually fight back, not just politely protest.

Some won't. Some are looking forward to it.


So far, the ones that have expressed a willingness to are mostly on the wrong side. This side is still clinging to the notion that pacifism and activism will save the day.
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I'm here to remind everyone that we all died back in 1944, and much like the Garfield comic, this is actually what brain death is like, as we rot.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Wobambo: It's a horrible race between civil war breaking out, fascism seizing control, and me fleeing the country. Between the plague and my own financial woes, not sure what will win but puts my odds on more likely being stuck here and fighting. Which is fine, I just wanted to escape the bullshiat one party fascist state.


You could claim asylum, I guess.

personally, no matter how liberal I might be, I absolutely do not want eitherparty to end up being the only party. Single-party rule is bad, no matter how you slice it.
 
Peki [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: Gaythiest Elitist: I think by this point, most everyone realizes we'll likely have to fight these people, eventually. It wouldn't be the first time they picked a fight and lost. Let them keep farking around, and we'll inevitably get to the finding out part. And when we do:

"War is the remedy that our enemies have chosen, and I say let us give them all they want." -- General Sherman

[Fark user image 444x960]

That's only true if people are willing to step up and actually fight back, not just politely protest.


We had our chance at that and didn't do it. And if we think the horrors of systemic racism now are bad, consider what it would look like at all out war.

Pacifist protesting is the way forward now that we got Trump out of the office. Try to pull something like a Chilean coup and Biden will seen as completely legitimate in calling for martial law, and then we are really screwed, because unlike Trump, Biden *would* have the military behind him. I don't think the NG would have the same morale problems they did at Lafeyette under Trump.

The path forward now is a general strike with pacifists on the front lines. You need a repeat of Bloody Sunday, I hate to say it, but anything else will end up bringing the full weight of the worst horrors human beings can visit on each other, and the most vulnerable (read: Black and Brown bodies) will pay for it.
 
INTERTRON
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
at this point, our only hope is that the insurrectionists kill themselves with COVID in swathes large enough to outweigh their voter suppression

given how good they are at both, it's a toss-up
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

aungen: I'm here to remind everyone that we all died back in 1944, and much like the Garfield comic, this is actually what brain death is like, as we rot.
 
Peki [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

WhippingBoi: Kit Fister: Gaythiest Elitist: I think by this point, most everyone realizes we'll likely have to fight these people, eventually. It wouldn't be the first time they picked a fight and lost. Let them keep farking around, and we'll inevitably get to the finding out part. And when we do:

"War is the remedy that our enemies have chosen, and I say let us give them all they want." -- General Sherman

[Fark user image 444x960]

That's only true if people are willing to step up and actually fight back, not just politely protest.

You're talking about people who think a trending Twitter hashtag makes them "activists"


Supporting a social media campaign to get visibility on a problem is activism, and hopefully people are making phone calls too. Saying that only front-liners are activists is both a) ableist and b) ignores all the support the front line needs.

/where's that pic of all the people behind the one dude punching the Nazi...
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

FarkaDark: This belongs on the poltab. It's over to the right if you're not certain


Since 2016, every Fark tab is the poltab.

Except maybe D'awww.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ow! That was my feelings!
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WhippingBoi [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Peki: WhippingBoi: Kit Fister: Gaythiest Elitist: I think by this point, most everyone realizes we'll likely have to fight these people, eventually. It wouldn't be the first time they picked a fight and lost. Let them keep farking around, and we'll inevitably get to the finding out part. And when we do:

"War is the remedy that our enemies have chosen, and I say let us give them all they want." -- General Sherman

[Fark user image 444x960]

That's only true if people are willing to step up and actually fight back, not just politely protest.

You're talking about people who think a trending Twitter hashtag makes them "activists"

Supporting a social media campaign to get visibility on a problem is activism, and hopefully people are making phone calls too. Saying that only front-liners are activists is both a) ableist and b) ignores all the support the front line needs.

/where's that pic of all the people behind the one dude punching the Nazi...


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Wobambo
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

FarkaDark: This belongs on the poltab. It's over to the right if you're not certain


You don't think the ongoing collapse of the United States of America is main page not news? Cause the US government collapsing is essentially a Mothra sized butterfly flapping its wings that'll lead to a whole metric load of unintended consequence.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Peki: Kit Fister: Gaythiest Elitist: I think by this point, most everyone realizes we'll likely have to fight these people, eventually. It wouldn't be the first time they picked a fight and lost. Let them keep farking around, and we'll inevitably get to the finding out part. And when we do:

"War is the remedy that our enemies have chosen, and I say let us give them all they want." -- General Sherman

[Fark user image 444x960]

That's only true if people are willing to step up and actually fight back, not just politely protest.

We had our chance at that and didn't do it. And if we think the horrors of systemic racism now are bad, consider what it would look like at all out war.

Pacifist protesting is the way forward now that we got Trump out of the office. Try to pull something like a Chilean coup and Biden will seen as completely legitimate in calling for martial law, and then we are really screwed, because unlike Trump, Biden *would* have the military behind him. I don't think the NG would have the same morale problems they did at Lafeyette under Trump.

The path forward now is a general strike with pacifists on the front lines. You need a repeat of Bloody Sunday, I hate to say it, but anything else will end up bringing the full weight of the worst horrors human beings can visit on each other, and the most vulnerable (read: Black and Brown bodies) will pay for it.


Uhm, we've had a lot of civil uprisings in the US, including the labor wars (go look up the Haymarket riots, etc.), the fight over civil rights, the fight over Vietnam, etc.

Pacifism and being peaceful does not, and has never worked without the willingness and ability to actually fight for the cause and people doing so behind the scenes.  Even during the Civil Rights movement, there were plenty of cases of all-out actual fighting that took place, beyond just the peaceful, pacifist events.

I'm sorry, but i'll never agree to be a pacifist or accept taking a position that makes me little else but a target, a victim, a statistic, even if it also means I'm a martyr.

I won't start the fight, but I damn well will fight back, because laying down and just taking it is suicide.

You're welcome to stand on that moral high ground, but unfortunately it's more likely you're just occupying a grave with a better view than a winning posiiton.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: Wobambo: It's a horrible race between civil war breaking out, fascism seizing control, and me fleeing the country. Between the plague and my own financial woes, not sure what will win but puts my odds on more likely being stuck here and fighting. Which is fine, I just wanted to escape the bullshiat one party fascist state.

You could claim asylum, I guess.

personally, no matter how liberal I might be, I absolutely do not want eitherparty to end up being the only party. Single-party rule is bad, no matter how you slice it.


Absolutely, but it's a no go when one party is like this. Maybe on the other side, if I survive, the country will actually be in a position to offer people a decent choice other than "not those farking sociopaths."
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Peki: WhippingBoi: Kit Fister: Gaythiest Elitist: I think by this point, most everyone realizes we'll likely have to fight these people, eventually. It wouldn't be the first time they picked a fight and lost. Let them keep farking around, and we'll inevitably get to the finding out part. And when we do:

"War is the remedy that our enemies have chosen, and I say let us give them all they want." -- General Sherman

[Fark user image 444x960]

That's only true if people are willing to step up and actually fight back, not just politely protest.

You're talking about people who think a trending Twitter hashtag makes them "activists"

Supporting a social media campaign to get visibility on a problem is activism, and hopefully people are making phone calls too. Saying that only front-liners are activists is both a) ableist and b) ignores all the support the front line needs.

/where's that pic of all the people behind the one dude punching the Nazi...


Says the guy who apparently hasn't learned a damn thing from history.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Glitchwerks: FarkaDark: This belongs on the poltab. It's over to the right if you're not certain

Since 2016, every Fark tab is the poltab.

Except maybe D'awww.

[Fark user image 227x222]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
At the end of the day the country is falling apart. Nobody can stop it.

I just hope when china or Russia do finally take military action or invade, because our weakness is obvious, they kill me instantly.
 
WhippingBoi [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: Peki: WhippingBoi: Kit Fister: Gaythiest Elitist: I think by this point, most everyone realizes we'll likely have to fight these people, eventually. It wouldn't be the first time they picked a fight and lost. Let them keep farking around, and we'll inevitably get to the finding out part. And when we do:

"War is the remedy that our enemies have chosen, and I say let us give them all they want." -- General Sherman

[Fark user image 444x960]

That's only true if people are willing to step up and actually fight back, not just politely protest.

You're talking about people who think a trending Twitter hashtag makes them "activists"

Supporting a social media campaign to get visibility on a problem is activism, and hopefully people are making phone calls too. Saying that only front-liners are activists is both a) ableist and b) ignores all the support the front line needs.

/where's that pic of all the people behind the one dude punching the Nazi...

Says the guy who apparently hasn't learned a damn thing from history.


Exactly.

geocities.wsView Full Size
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

FleshFlapps: At the end of the day the country is falling apart. Nobody can stop it.

I just hope when china or Russia do finally take military action or invade, because our weakness is obvious, they kill me instantly.


Our country is falling apart because Russia and China have been using every economic and propaganda tool at their disposal to hollow us out and turn us against eachother. And it's working so far.
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Wobambo: FarkaDark: This belongs on the poltab. It's over to the right if you're not certain

You don't think the ongoing collapse of the United States of America is main page not news? Cause the US government collapsing is essentially a Mothra sized butterfly flapping its wings that'll lead to a whole metric load of unintended consequence.


How many social credits did you earn with that post?
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Glitchwerks: FarkaDark: This belongs on the poltab. It's over to the right if you're not certain

Since 2016, every Fark tab is the poltab.

Except maybe D'awww.

[Fark user image 227x222]


Every tab.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gimlet
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Click bait. Both parties want control and are willing to say/do anything that is vaguely legal to get it.

"They are trying to destroy America!! Give us power!"
 
Wobambo
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

FarkaDark: Wobambo: FarkaDark: This belongs on the poltab. It's over to the right if you're not certain

You don't think the ongoing collapse of the United States of America is main page not news? Cause the US government collapsing is essentially a Mothra sized butterfly flapping its wings that'll lead to a whole metric load of unintended consequence.

How many social credits did you earn with that post?


Right, because if I acknowledge that foreign propaganda to divide and bring down the country is being pushed by one of two political parties/sides in the country and has been super farking effective I must actually be a foreign agent myself. Do another hit off the glue bag, buddy.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

gimlet: Click bait. Both parties want control and are willing to say/do anything that is vaguely legal to get it.

"They are trying to destroy America!! Give us power!"


You're a true independent thinker and not just a lazy dipshiat.
 
gimlet
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Wobambo: gimlet: Click bait. Both parties want control and are willing to say/do anything that is vaguely legal to get it.

"They are trying to destroy America!! Give us power!"

You're a true independent thinker and not just a lazy dipshiat.


And you are a bed wetting weakling who wouldn't lift a finger to help anyone. But you will come on Fark and throw around insults because it makes you feel tough.
 
NBSV
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: Wobambo: It's a horrible race between civil war breaking out, fascism seizing control, and me fleeing the country. Between the plague and my own financial woes, not sure what will win but puts my odds on more likely being stuck here and fighting. Which is fine, I just wanted to escape the bullshiat one party fascist state.

You could claim asylum, I guess.

personally, no matter how liberal I might be, I absolutely do not want eitherparty to end up being the only party. Single-party rule is bad, no matter how you slice it.


They've done this to themselves by riding trumps coattails and then him making so many choose sides. So, I don't feel bad at all that the Republican Party is likely to split into party of trump and whatever else.

Give it a bit of time and it'll sort itself out to where it's a 2 or 3 party system because all the money and support ends up combined. I think a 3 party system would be better since you could hopefully avoid the extremes things get into now.
 
INTERTRON
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

FarkaDark: Wobambo: FarkaDark: This belongs on the poltab. It's over to the right if you're not certain

You don't think the ongoing collapse of the United States of America is main page not news? Cause the US government collapsing is essentially a Mothra sized butterfly flapping its wings that'll lead to a whole metric load of unintended consequence.

How many social credits did you earn with that post?


this is fark, we only have antisocial credits
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

NBSV: Kit Fister: Wobambo: It's a horrible race between civil war breaking out, fascism seizing control, and me fleeing the country. Between the plague and my own financial woes, not sure what will win but puts my odds on more likely being stuck here and fighting. Which is fine, I just wanted to escape the bullshiat one party fascist state.

You could claim asylum, I guess.

personally, no matter how liberal I might be, I absolutely do not want eitherparty to end up being the only party. Single-party rule is bad, no matter how you slice it.

They've done this to themselves by riding trumps coattails and then him making so many choose sides. So, I don't feel bad at all that the Republican Party is likely to split into party of trump and whatever else.

Give it a bit of time and it'll sort itself out to where it's a 2 or 3 party system because all the money and support ends up combined. I think a 3 party system would be better since you could hopefully avoid the extremes things get into now.


I figure both parties will end up splitting: The few people that finally figure out that the GOP is basically Hitler will leave the GOP, and the Dems will end up splitting between the progressive wing and the centrist wing.

And, we'll end up with something like a 33-33-33 split.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

gimlet: Wobambo: gimlet: Click bait. Both parties want control and are willing to say/do anything that is vaguely legal to get it.

"They are trying to destroy America!! Give us power!"

You're a true independent thinker and not just a lazy dipshiat.

And you are a bed wetting weakling who wouldn't lift a finger to help anyone. But you will come on Fark and throw around insults because it makes you feel tough.


I get it. Paying attention to things day to day and keeping track of what things are in the world is difficult. Far easier to just stick to binary thinking and start with a blank slate each day. Sure, one person tried to stab me yesterday and another brought me water, but I'd be nuts to try to keep track of which is which.
 
Peki [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: Peki: WhippingBoi: Kit Fister: Gaythiest Elitist: I think by this point, most everyone realizes we'll likely have to fight these people, eventually. It wouldn't be the first time they picked a fight and lost. Let them keep farking around, and we'll inevitably get to the finding out part. And when we do:

"War is the remedy that our enemies have chosen, and I say let us give them all they want." -- General Sherman

[Fark user image 444x960]

That's only true if people are willing to step up and actually fight back, not just politely protest.

You're talking about people who think a trending Twitter hashtag makes them "activists"

Supporting a social media campaign to get visibility on a problem is activism, and hopefully people are making phone calls too. Saying that only front-liners are activists is both a) ableist and b) ignores all the support the front line needs.

/where's that pic of all the people behind the one dude punching the Nazi...

Says the guy who apparently hasn't learned a damn thing from history.


LOL

First off, I'm not a guy. Secondly, we can argue about tactics but forcing cops to beat people who refuse to raise their fists is what has gotten a lot of legislation moved in the US. If you think beating up cops is the way to get another Voting Rights Act passed, then feel free to repeat 2020. I'd rather see us change tactics so we can win, not stick to one path just because it's the feel good thing to do.

Remember the Black martial artist at Chauvin's trial. Don't give the right-wing material that writes the narrative for them.
 
gimlet
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Wobambo: gimlet: Wobambo: gimlet: Click bait. Both parties want control and are willing to say/do anything that is vaguely legal to get it.

"They are trying to destroy America!! Give us power!"

You're a true independent thinker and not just a lazy dipshiat.

And you are a bed wetting weakling who wouldn't lift a finger to help anyone. But you will come on Fark and throw around insults because it makes you feel tough.

I get it. Paying attention to things day to day and keeping track of what things are in the world is difficult. Far easier to just stick to binary thinking and start with a blank slate each day. Sure, one person tried to stab me yesterday and another brought me water, but I'd be nuts to try to keep track of which is which.


Time to change your sheets again.
 
adamatari
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I recently drove into Seattle, first time in almost a year. I hit rush hour, unfortunately... And I realized the US has been becoming this for a long time.

We hate public transit so we get absolutely dystopic traffic. We hate welfare so we get homelessness and poverty. We hate public anything and love money, so healthcare is extremely expensive and full of "gotchas." We hate taking care of the environment so now the west burns extremely badly nearly every year. We hate living next to people who are "different" so we have a housing shortage.

Democracy? What does democracy mean when you don't believe you are part of a common shared project? When you're only out for yourself? Democracy requires a commitment to a government by and for the people... Of course it's always been an elite democracy and the "people" has always been defined to exclude many. Maybe it's always been a mirage.

You can see it coming, if you look. It doesn't take much to see it.
 
Third rate whore in Toronto
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Growing up in Europe, late fifties, early sixties America seemed full of promise.  But sometime in middle sixties we arrived in Canada.  My parents went to US, I stayed in Canada. Few times a year my children and I would visit them.  They lived in suburb of Chicago, beautiful place called Park Ridge. Everyone was white. Black people, Mexicans did cleaning, gardening. As my parents got older whenever I came I would clean up the garden, take care of things in the house.  Few times when I was gardening Mexicans came to tell me that work wasn't suitable for women.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Peki: Secondly, we can argue about tactics but forcing cops to beat people who refuse to raise their fists is what has gotten a lot of legislation moved in the US.


It...really hasn't. That's part of the problem. We've gotten a fewpieces of showpiece legislation at the state and local levels that has done absolutely farkall.

We've gotten a few token police officers held accountable as the proverbial sacrificial lambs to appease the bloodlust.

But in case you've missed it, the bullshiat from the cops is the same today as it was every other day.  You need only look at the main page and go down a few headlines to see that.

And, if you're talking historically, you're wrong there, too. in past movements, there've been plenty of violent pushback and fights and people willing to attack the strongholds of the assholes that did just as much damage to their side and pushed things forward for change as there were pacificist protests, however whitewashed and clean the historians want to make it appear.

Peki: If you think beating up cops is the way to get another Voting Rights Act passed, then feel free to repeat 2020. I'd rather see us change tactics so we can win, not stick to one path just because it's the feel good thing to do.


If you think my argument was ever about 'beating up cops' in order to accomplish anything, you're woefully misguided.

Beating up cops doesn't do shiat for us. It makes them martyrs because of who controls the message.

My argument was, and is, that when Trump's goons and followers harass our people, or attack our people, or try to do something that poses a serious threat to us, we actively fight back.  Assholes targeting Asian Americans and want to attack them? Fight back. Assholes target other minorities and want to pick fights and so on? Fight back. Use all necessary force to defend yourself and preserve your life and/or the life of another.

That is absolutely legal, and that is absolutely justified.

Assholes like Trump will keep attacking and escalating so long as we just sit there and take it and don't pose any risks to the people doing it.  If we come out with claws and the costs for pulling their shiat mean potential damage to their vehicles, getting beaten up, or a bullet in the ass, pretty soon they won't be so eager to start shiat and risk themselves in the first place.

And that is absolutely what's at stake here.  This isn't about the police or protesting police brutality. This isn't about protesting just the corruption of the GOP.

This is about being willing and able to step up to counter, with force if necessary, the very realviolent acts of insurrection that the GOP has already demonstrated that they're willing to foment. Jan 6, the few assholes that've tried to bomb Democratic offices, etc. are all proof of that.

I say this because it's also very clear that the Police will do the least amount of work possible to stop it because they're saturated with Trump's goons.

Peki: Remember the Black martial artist at Chauvin's trial. Don't give the right-wing material that writes the narrative for them.


And remember the Haymarket riots and don't let the goons take us down without a fight.
 
