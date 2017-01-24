 Skip to content
 
(The Sun)   Strange green meteor falls to Earth in Turkey. 'Massive explosion' heard by locals probably just Martians blowing the hatch of their spaceship (possible nsfw content on page)   (thesun.co.uk) divider line
17
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Soooo we are in the first episode of Star Blazers 2199
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
hollywoodreporter.comView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Green, if I recall correctly, is oxygen being ionized by the meteor as it falls in our atmosphere.

For a more nuanced and complete view of green things in the sky:

https://www.forbes.com/sites/briankob​e​rlein/2017/01/24/there-are-green-meteo​rs-and-green-comets-but-never-a-green-​star/?sh=3f013f054ac8
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Combustion: [hollywoodreporter.com image 850x478]


A rare Steven King role in a Steven King story. I've also seen the comic book version.
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
601
 
gaslight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Uh-oh.
images.squarespace-cdn.comView Full Size
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Heavy Metal- The Loc-Nar Discovery [HD] 1981
Youtube CbzZcQNWv3Y
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Bslim: Soooo we are in the first episode of Star Blazers 2199


Or a bad Turkish remake of a Mercury Theatre production.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
It's happening?
 
lolmao500
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Erdogan is probably gonna blame the kurds or something
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
No one tell Jeff Bezos, he's just gonna use it to kill Superman.
 
theknuckler_33
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
zimbomba63
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Has anyone heard from that town in the foreground lately? No! Well, that's a big surprise.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I really want the background space plot to move up a few positions. Not ready for the A spot yet, but it should be the B now while the fascism stays at A for another year or two, then blammo! Space stuff is in A and we can move climate change to B and fascists get changed to roving Christian murder gangs C-plot.
 
