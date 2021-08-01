 Skip to content
 
(9 News)   Colorado man signs up for CDOT's new DIY plan for mudslide remediation   (9news.com) divider line
C18H27NO3
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Must.Punish!
 
wxboy
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"Unfortunately the loader they got in was one that was waiting to get repaired. They used it until they ran out of hydraulic fluid."

So, leaked hydraulic fluid spilled everywhere.  Not great.

Probably liability issues as well.

But I admire his spirit.
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

wxboy: "Unfortunately the loader they got in was one that was waiting to get repaired. They used it until they ran out of hydraulic fluid."

So, leaked hydraulic fluid spilled everywhere.  Not great.

Probably liability issues as well.

But I admire his spirit.


Yeah, A for effort but D- for planning and execution. Could have earned himself a hero tag if it had worked out differently.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Lots of people make their own mudslides.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
fat: Everybody couldn't believe how much he did...

That's because he wasn't earning union scale while doing it and didn't take 3x longer than necessary.
 
manitobamadman
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
fta "He saw a loader, opened the door, the keys were in it. He knows how to operate it, so he started operating it during the middle of the night,
A Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) official later confirmed that the equipment belonged to them and had been sitting there because it needed repairs."

I am surprised that CDOT doesn't use the "Lock out, Tag out." system for their equipment. There is a reason for having such a system.
 
Kooj
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"The cop came in and was going to arrest him, and they started saying, 'No, he was helping us out,' " said Mark Allen

Another example of when your only tool is a hammer, everything looks like a nail.

In contrast:

CDOT leaders laughed off the incident "The nice thing about it is the individual that was operating it was kind enough not to ruin it and turned it off when they realized the check engine light came on, so a valiant effort but unfortunately grabbed a piece of equipment we were waiting to work on," Goolsby said.
 
