(Fox 2 St. Louis)   Maskless Missouri mass makes mad at mask mandate meeting. Maskless Missouri mass meets mutant. Maskless Missouri mass must quarantine. Missouri   (fox2now.com) divider line
28
culebra
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Misery.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Must quarantine? Come on now this is Missouri, nobody got time for that
 
Number 216
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Show me", he said. And he was shown.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 1 hour ago  
reactiongifs.usView Full Size
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maskless Missouri Mandates Make Miserables Motherfarkers Miss Monday Meetings.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 1 hour ago  

culebra: Misery.


res.cloudinary.comView Full Size
 
dustman81
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Missouri COVID hat trick in play
 
TheThighsofTorgo
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
SHOW ME...how to operate this ventilator *wheeze*
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
.......the aristocrats?
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I'm hoping Mcclosky gets it.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I'd be shocked if someone didn't. Are there many Missourians who haven't had it yet? Won't take much longer at this rate.
 
WhippingBoi [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I'll never understand why the trivial inconvenience of wearing a piece of fabric over your mouth while in public is so contentious. It takes less effort to put on a mask than it does to put on pants, yet everyone seems to have survived wearing pants.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

WhippingBoi: I'll never understand why the trivial inconvenience of wearing a piece of fabric over your mouth while in public is so contentious. It takes less effort to put on a mask than it does to put on pants, yet everyone seems to have survived wearing pants.


I'm very bitter about having to wear pants.
 
WhippingBoi [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

mofa: WhippingBoi: I'll never understand why the trivial inconvenience of wearing a piece of fabric over your mouth while in public is so contentious. It takes less effort to put on a mask than it does to put on pants, yet everyone seems to have survived wearing pants.

I'm very bitter about having to wear pants.


Well yeah, me too, but still do it most of the time.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Merde.
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"We are still in a pandemic caused by a virus that continues to spread rapidly in our communities, causing severe health complications including death. It is very important that residents practice the health and safety mitigation measures of wearing a face coving, social distancing themselves from those who do not live in their households and routinely wash their hands with soap and water or using hand sanitizer when soap and water is not available," said Dr. Fredrick Echols, acting director of health for the City of St. Louis.

Soon the be former.
 
mrwhippy
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snatch Bandergrip [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

WhippingBoi: I'll never understand why the trivial inconvenience of wearing a piece of fabric over your mouth while in public is so contentious. It takes less effort to put on a mask than it does to put on pants, yet everyone seems to have survived wearing pants.



Yes, you do.  Liberals advocate for it, therefore conservatives must oppose it.
 
WhippingBoi [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Snatch Bandergrip: WhippingBoi: I'll never understand why the trivial inconvenience of wearing a piece of fabric over your mouth while in public is so contentious. It takes less effort to put on a mask than it does to put on pants, yet everyone seems to have survived wearing pants.


Yes, you do.  Liberals advocate for it, therefore conservatives must oppose it.


Yes, sadly you're 100% correct. I understand it perfectly.
 
KungFuJunkie
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I haven't recognized them as part of the Union.
 
barneyrubble
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Latinwolf [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Latinwolf [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

WhippingBoi: I'll never understand why the trivial inconvenience of wearing a piece of fabric over your mouth while in public is so contentious. It takes less effort to put on a mask than it does to put on pants, yet everyone seems to have survived wearing pants.


frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

barneyrubble: [Fark user image image 843x930]


I don't think Jim would be stupid enough to buy that conspiracy theory.

Dwight on the other hand...
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

wademh: "Show me", he said. And he was shown.


fark Around and Get Shown - Missouri Variant
 
